cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large

Returns true if the client leaf certificate exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 .

When true , cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 will be empty. In practice, leaf certificates are almost always well under 16 KB, so this field will almost always be false .

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.