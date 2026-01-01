cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large
Boolean
Returns
true if the client leaf certificate exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440.
When
true,
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 will be empty. In practice, leaf certificates are almost always well under 16 KB, so this field will almost always be
false.
This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.
- Request
- mTLS