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cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440_too_large Boolean

Returns true if the client leaf certificate exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440.

When true, cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440 will be empty. In practice, leaf certificates are almost always well under 16 KB, so this field will almost always be false.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Categories:
  • Request
  • mTLS