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cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large Boolean

Returns true if the intermediate certificate chain exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440.

When true, cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 will be empty. This occurs when a client presents an unusually deep or large certificate chain.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Categories:
  • Request
  • mTLS