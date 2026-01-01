cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large
Boolean
Returns
true if the intermediate certificate chain exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440.
When
true,
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 will be empty. This occurs when a client presents an unusually deep or large certificate chain.
This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.
- Request
- mTLS