cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large

Returns true if the intermediate certificate chain exceeded the 16 KB encoding limit and was omitted from cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 .

When true , cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 will be empty. This occurs when a client presents an unusually deep or large certificate chain.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.