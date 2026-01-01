cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_rfc9440
String
The client leaf certificate encoded in RFC 9440 format.
Contains the client leaf certificate as a DER-encoded, Base64-encoded value wrapped in colons. For example,
:MIIDsT...Vw==:. This is the format defined by RFC 9440 for the
Client-Cert HTTP header.
The field value is an empty string (
"") if no client certificate was presented.
This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.
Example value:
- Request
- mTLS