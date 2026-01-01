The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format.

Contains the intermediate certificates (all certificates between the leaf and the root, excluding both) as a comma-separated list of RFC 9440-encoded values. For example, :MIIDnz...g==:, :MIIDjD...45: . This is the format defined by RFC 9440 for the Client-Cert-Chain HTTP header.

The chain order follows TLS ordering: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.

The field value is an empty string ( "" ) if no client certificate was presented, if no intermediates were sent, or if the chain exceeded 16 KB (refer to cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large ).

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.