cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440
String
The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format.
Contains the intermediate certificates (all certificates between the leaf and the root, excluding both) as a comma-separated list of RFC 9440-encoded values. For example,
:MIIDnz...g==:, :MIIDjD...45:. This is the format defined by RFC 9440 for the
Client-Cert-Chain HTTP header.
The chain order follows TLS ordering: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.
The field value is an empty string (
"") if no client certificate was presented, if no intermediates were sent, or if the chain exceeded 16 KB (refer to
cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large).
This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.
Example value:
- Request
- mTLS