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cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440 String

The intermediate certificate chain in RFC 9440 format.

Contains the intermediate certificates (all certificates between the leaf and the root, excluding both) as a comma-separated list of RFC 9440-encoded values. For example, :MIIDnz...g==:, :MIIDjD...45:. This is the format defined by RFC 9440 for the Client-Cert-Chain HTTP header.

The chain order follows TLS ordering: the certificate closest to the leaf appears first, working up toward the trust anchor. The root certificate is not included.

The field value is an empty string ("") if no client certificate was presented, if no intermediates were sent, or if the chain exceeded 16 KB (refer to cf.tls_client_auth.cert_chain_rfc9440_too_large).

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Example value:

":MIIDnzCCAoeg...g==:, :MIIDjDCCAn...45:"
Categories:
  • Request
  • mTLS