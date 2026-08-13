Deploy a Sandbox application

Sandbox runs on Containers. For deploy commands, Workers Builds, and rollout flags, refer to Deploy Containers and Rollouts.
To put
exposePort() on a custom domain, refer to Configure preview URLs on a custom domain.
The Worker depends on
@cloudflare/sandbox (or
@cloudflare/sandbox@next). The container image must come from the same release line (Dockerfile and base image tags from the template or docs for that version).
When you bump the npm package:
-
Update the Dockerfile or image reference for the same line.
-
Run
wrangler deployso the new image is published.
-
If the Worker and image must cut over together, deploy with an immediate rollout:
npx wrangler deploy --containers-rollout=immediate
yarn wrangler deploy --containers-rollout=immediate
pnpm wrangler deploy --containers-rollout=immediate
Use this for stable to
@nextcutovers and other breaking package/image pairs. Refer to Migrate and Rollouts.
Do not mix a stable package with a
@next image, or the reverse.
-
Start Docker if
imageis a Dockerfile path. Registry image references do not need Docker at deploy time.
-
From the project root:
npx wrangler deploy
yarn wrangler deploy
pnpm wrangler deploy
-
Confirm the Worker URL responds, then exercise a sandbox route.
The first deploy can take several minutes while the image provisions.
For production, use
wrangler deploy so the package and image can update together.
Non-production Workers Builds defaults to
wrangler versions upload, which does not publish a new image. Preview URLs are not generated for these Workers (they implement Durable Objects). Test with
wrangler dev, or with a staging Worker or environment that runs
wrangler deploy.
More detail: Before production.