Execute commands and manage background processes in the sandbox's isolated container environment.
Execute a command and return the complete result.
Parameters:
-
command - The command to execute (can include arguments)
-
options (optional):
-
stream - Enable streaming callbacks (default:
false)
-
onOutput - Callback for real-time output:
(stream: 'stdout' | 'stderr', data: string) => void
-
timeout - Maximum execution time in milliseconds
Returns:
Promise<ExecuteResponse> with
success,
stdout,
stderr,
exitCode
Execute a command and return a Server-Sent Events stream for real-time processing.
Parameters:
-
command - The command to execute
-
options - Same as
exec()
Returns:
Promise<ReadableStream> emitting
ExecEvent objects (
start,
stdout,
stderr,
complete,
error)
Start a long-running background process.
Parameters:
-
command - The command to start as a background process
-
options (optional):
-
cwd - Working directory
-
env - Environment variables
Returns:
Promise<ProcessInfo> with
id,
pid,
command,
status
List all running processes.
Terminate a specific process.
Parameters:
-
processId - The process ID (from
startProcess() or
listProcesses())
-
signal - Signal to send (default:
"SIGTERM")
Terminate all running processes.
Stream logs from a running process in real-time.
Parameters:
-
processId - The process ID
Returns:
Promise<ReadableStream> emitting
LogEvent objects
Get accumulated logs from a process.
Parameters:
-
processId - The process ID
Returns:
Promise<string> with all accumulated output