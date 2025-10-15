 Skip to content
Commands

Execute commands and manage background processes in the sandbox's isolated container environment.

Methods

exec()

Execute a command and return the complete result.

TypeScript
const result = await sandbox.exec(command: string, options?: ExecOptions): Promise<ExecuteResponse>

Parameters:

  • command - The command to execute (can include arguments)
  • options (optional):
    • stream - Enable streaming callbacks (default: false)
    • onOutput - Callback for real-time output: (stream: 'stdout' | 'stderr', data: string) => void
    • timeout - Maximum execution time in milliseconds

Returns: Promise<ExecuteResponse> with success, stdout, stderr, exitCode

JavaScript
const result = await sandbox.exec("npm run build");


if (result.success) {
  console.log("Build output:", result.stdout);
} else {
  console.error("Build failed:", result.stderr);
}


// With streaming
await sandbox.exec("npm install", {
  stream: true,
  onOutput: (stream, data) => console.log(`[${stream}] ${data}`),
});

execStream()

Execute a command and return a Server-Sent Events stream for real-time processing.

TypeScript
const stream = await sandbox.execStream(command: string, options?: ExecOptions): Promise<ReadableStream>

Parameters:

  • command - The command to execute
  • options - Same as exec()

Returns: Promise<ReadableStream> emitting ExecEvent objects (start, stdout, stderr, complete, error)

JavaScript
import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const stream = await sandbox.execStream("npm run build");


for await (const event of parseSSEStream(stream)) {
  switch (event.type) {
    case "stdout":
      console.log("Output:", event.data);
      break;
    case "complete":
      console.log("Exit code:", event.exitCode);
      break;
    case "error":
      console.error("Failed:", event.error);
      break;
  }
}

startProcess()

Start a long-running background process.

TypeScript
const process = await sandbox.startProcess(command: string, options?: ProcessOptions): Promise<ProcessInfo>

Parameters:

  • command - The command to start as a background process
  • options (optional):
    • cwd - Working directory
    • env - Environment variables

Returns: Promise<ProcessInfo> with id, pid, command, status

JavaScript
const server = await sandbox.startProcess("python -m http.server 8000");
console.log("Started with PID:", server.pid);


// With custom environment
const app = await sandbox.startProcess("node app.js", {
  cwd: "/workspace/my-app",
  env: { NODE_ENV: "production", PORT: "3000" },
});

listProcesses()

List all running processes.

TypeScript
const processes = await sandbox.listProcesses(): Promise<ProcessInfo[]>
JavaScript
const processes = await sandbox.listProcesses();


for (const proc of processes) {
  console.log(`${proc.id}: ${proc.command} (PID ${proc.pid})`);
}

killProcess()

Terminate a specific process.

TypeScript
await sandbox.killProcess(processId: string, signal?: string): Promise<void>

Parameters:

  • processId - The process ID (from startProcess() or listProcesses())
  • signal - Signal to send (default: "SIGTERM")
JavaScript
const server = await sandbox.startProcess("python -m http.server 8000");
await sandbox.killProcess(server.id);

killAllProcesses()

Terminate all running processes.

TypeScript
await sandbox.killAllProcesses(): Promise<void>
JavaScript
await sandbox.killAllProcesses();

streamProcessLogs()

Stream logs from a running process in real-time.

TypeScript
const stream = await sandbox.streamProcessLogs(processId: string): Promise<ReadableStream>

Parameters:

  • processId - The process ID

Returns: Promise<ReadableStream> emitting LogEvent objects

JavaScript
import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const server = await sandbox.startProcess("node server.js");
const logStream = await sandbox.streamProcessLogs(server.id);


for await (const log of parseSSEStream(logStream)) {
  console.log(`[${log.timestamp}] ${log.data}`);


  if (log.data.includes("Server started")) break;
}

getProcessLogs()

Get accumulated logs from a process.

TypeScript
const logs = await sandbox.getProcessLogs(processId: string): Promise<string>

Parameters:

  • processId - The process ID

Returns: Promise<string> with all accumulated output

JavaScript
const server = await sandbox.startProcess("node server.js");
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 5000));


const logs = await sandbox.getProcessLogs(server.id);
console.log("Server logs:", logs);