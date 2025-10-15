Code Interpreter

Execute Python, JavaScript, and TypeScript code with support for data visualizations, tables, and rich output formats. Contexts maintain state (variables, imports, functions) across executions.
Create a persistent execution context for running code.
Parameters:
-
options (optional):
-
language -
"python" | "javascript" | "typescript" (default:
"python")
-
cwd - Working directory (default:
"/workspace")
-
envVars - Environment variables
-
timeout - Request timeout in milliseconds (default: 30000)
Returns:
Promise<CodeContext> with
id,
language,
cwd,
createdAt,
lastUsed
Execute code in a context and return the complete result.
Parameters:
-
code - The code to execute (required)
-
options (optional):
-
context - Context to run in (recommended - see below)
-
language -
"python" | "javascript" | "typescript" (default:
"python")
-
timeout - Execution timeout in milliseconds (default: 60000)
-
onStdout,
onStderr,
onResult,
onError - Streaming callbacks
Returns:
Promise<ExecutionResult> with:
-
code - The executed code
-
logs -
stdout and
stderr arrays
-
results - Array of rich outputs (see Rich Output Formats)
-
error - Execution error if any
-
executionCount - Execution counter
Recommended usage - create explicit context:
Error handling:
List all active code execution contexts.
Delete a code execution context and free its resources.
Results include:
text,
html,
png,
jpeg,
svg,
latex,
markdown,
json,
chart,
data
Charts (matplotlib):
Tables (pandas):