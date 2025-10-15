 Skip to content
Tutorials

Tutorials

Learn how to build applications with Sandbox SDK through step-by-step tutorials. Each tutorial takes 20-30 minutes.

AI code executor

Use Claude to generate Python code from natural language and execute it securely in sandboxes.

Analyze data with AI

Upload CSV files, generate analysis code with Claude, and return visualizations.

Code review bot

Clone repositories, analyze code with Claude, and post review comments to GitHub PRs.

What you'll learn

These tutorials cover real-world applications:

  • AI Code Execution - Integrate Claude with secure code execution
  • Data Analysis - Generate and run analysis code on uploaded datasets
  • Code Review Automation - Clone repositories and analyze code changes
  • CI/CD Pipelines - Automated testing workflows
  • File Operations - Work with files and directories
  • Error Handling - Validation and error management
  • Deployment - Deploy Workers with containers

Before you start

All tutorials assume you have: