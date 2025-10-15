Learn how to build applications with Sandbox SDK through step-by-step tutorials. Each tutorial takes 20-30 minutes.

AI code executor Use Claude to generate Python code from natural language and execute it securely in sandboxes. Analyze data with AI Upload CSV files, generate analysis code with Claude, and return visualizations. Code review bot Clone repositories, analyze code with Claude, and post review comments to GitHub PRs. Automated testing pipeline Clone repositories, install dependencies, run tests, and report results.

What you'll learn

These tutorials cover real-world applications:

AI Code Execution - Integrate Claude with secure code execution

Before you start

All tutorials assume you have:

Completed the Get Started guide

Basic familiarity with Workers

Docker ↗ installed and running

