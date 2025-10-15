Use Claude to generate Python code from natural language and execute it securely in sandboxes.
Tutorials
Learn how to build applications with Sandbox SDK through step-by-step tutorials. Each tutorial takes 20-30 minutes.
Upload CSV files, generate analysis code with Claude, and return visualizations.
Clone repositories, analyze code with Claude, and post review comments to GitHub PRs.
Clone repositories, install dependencies, run tests, and report results.
These tutorials cover real-world applications:
- AI Code Execution - Integrate Claude with secure code execution
- Data Analysis - Generate and run analysis code on uploaded datasets
- Code Review Automation - Clone repositories and analyze code changes
- CI/CD Pipelines - Automated testing workflows
- File Operations - Work with files and directories
- Error Handling - Validation and error management
- Deployment - Deploy Workers with containers
All tutorials assume you have:
- Completed the Get Started guide
- Basic familiarity with Workers
- Docker ↗ installed and running
- API reference - Complete SDK reference
