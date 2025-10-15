Sandbox lifecycle

A sandbox is an isolated execution environment where your code runs. Each sandbox:

Has a unique identifier (sandbox ID)

Contains an isolated filesystem

Runs in a dedicated Linux container

Persists state between requests

Exists as a Cloudflare Durable Object

Lifecycle states

Creation

A sandbox is created the first time you reference its ID:

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'echo "Hello"' ) ; // First request creates sandbox

Duration: 100-300ms (cold start) or <10ms (if warm)

Active

The sandbox is running and processing requests. Filesystem, processes, and environment variables persist across requests.

Idle

After inactivity, the sandbox may enter idle state. Filesystem state is preserved, but the container may be paused. Next request triggers a warm start.

Destruction

Sandboxes are explicitly destroyed or automatically cleaned up:

TypeScript await sandbox . destroy () ; // All files, processes, and state deleted permanently

Persistence

Between requests to the same sandbox:

What persists:

Files in /workspace , /tmp , /home

, , Background processes (started with startProcess() )

) Code interpreter contexts and variables

Environment variables and port exposures

What doesn't persist:

Nothing survives destroy()

Background processes may stop after container restarts (rare)

Naming strategies

Per-user sandboxes

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `user- ${ userId } ` ) ;

User's work persists across sessions. Good for interactive environments, playgrounds, and notebooks.

Per-session sandboxes

TypeScript const sessionId = `session- ${ Date . now () } - ${ Math . random () } ` ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sessionId ) ; // Later: await sandbox . destroy () ;

Fresh environment each time. Good for one-time execution, CI/CD, and isolated tests.

Per-task sandboxes

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `build- ${ repoName } - ${ commit } ` ) ;

Idempotent operations with clear task-to-sandbox mapping. Good for builds, pipelines, and background jobs.

Request routing

The first request to a sandbox determines its geographic location. Subsequent requests route to the same location.

For global apps:

Option 1: Multiple sandboxes per user with region suffix ( user-123-us , user-123-eu )

, ) Option 2: Single sandbox per user (simpler, but some users see higher latency)

Lifecycle management

When to destroy

TypeScript try { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sessionId ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; // Clean up temporary sandboxes }

Destroy when: Session ends, task completes, resources no longer needed

Don't destroy: Personal environments, long-running services

Failure recovery

If container crashes or Durable Object is evicted (rare):

TypeScript try { await sandbox . exec ( 'command' ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message . includes ( 'container' ) || error . message . includes ( 'connection' )) { await sandbox . exec ( 'command' ) ; // Retry - container recreates } }

Best practices

Name consistently - Use clear, predictable naming schemes

- Use clear, predictable naming schemes Clean up temporary sandboxes - Always destroy when done

- Always destroy when done Reuse long-lived sandboxes - One per user is often sufficient

- One per user is often sufficient Batch operations - Combine commands: npm install && npm test && npm build

- Combine commands: Handle failures - Design for container restarts

