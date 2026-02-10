Configure how the Sandbox SDK communicates with containers using transport modes.

Overview

The Sandbox SDK supports two transport modes for communication between the Durable Object and the container:

HTTP transport (default) - Each SDK operation makes a separate HTTP request to the container.

When to use WebSocket transport

Use WebSocket transport when your Worker or Durable Object makes many SDK operations per request. This avoids hitting subrequest limits.

Subrequest limits

Cloudflare Workers have subrequest limits that apply when making requests to external services, including container API calls:

Workers Free : 50 subrequests per request

: 50 subrequests per request Workers Paid: 1,000 subrequests per request

With HTTP transport (default), each SDK operation ( exec() , readFile() , writeFile() , etc.) consumes one subrequest. Applications that perform many sandbox operations in a single request can hit these limits.

How WebSocket transport helps

WebSocket transport establishes a single persistent connection to the container and multiplexes all SDK operations over it. The WebSocket upgrade counts as one subrequest regardless of how many operations you perform afterwards.

Example with HTTP transport (4 subrequests):

TypeScript await sandbox . exec ( "python setup.py" ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/app/config.json" , config ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "python process.py" ) ; const result = await sandbox . readFile ( "/app/output.txt" ) ;

Same code with WebSocket transport (1 subrequest):

TypeScript // Identical code - transport is configured via environment variable await sandbox . exec ( "python setup.py" ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/app/config.json" , config ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "python process.py" ) ; const result = await sandbox . readFile ( "/app/output.txt" ) ;

Configuration

Set the SANDBOX_TRANSPORT environment variable in your Worker's configuration. The SDK reads this from the Worker environment bindings (not from inside the container).

HTTP transport (default)

HTTP transport is the default and requires no additional configuration.

WebSocket transport

Enable WebSocket transport by adding SANDBOX_TRANSPORT to your Worker's vars :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-sandbox-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-10-13" , " vars " : { " SANDBOX_TRANSPORT " : "websocket" }, " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" , }, ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" , }, ], }, } name = "my-sandbox-worker" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-10-13" [ vars ] SANDBOX_TRANSPORT = "websocket" [[ containers ]] class_name = "Sandbox" image = "./Dockerfile" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "Sandbox" name = "Sandbox"

No application code changes are needed. The SDK automatically uses the configured transport for all operations.

Transport behavior

Connection lifecycle

HTTP transport:

Creates a new HTTP request for each SDK operation

No persistent connection

Each request is independent and stateless

WebSocket transport:

Establishes a WebSocket connection on the first SDK operation

Maintains the persistent connection for all subsequent operations

Connection is closed when the sandbox sleeps or is evicted

Automatically reconnects if the connection drops

Streaming support

Both transports support streaming operations (like exec() with real-time output):

HTTP transport - Uses Server-Sent Events (SSE)

Your code remains identical regardless of transport mode.

Error handling

Both transports provide identical error handling behavior. The SDK automatically retries on transient errors (like 503 responses) with exponential backoff.

WebSocket-specific behavior:

Connection failures trigger automatic reconnection

The SDK transparently handles WebSocket disconnections

In-flight operations are not lost during reconnection

Choosing a transport

Scenario Recommended transport Many SDK operations per request WebSocket Running inside Workers or Durable Objects WebSocket Approaching subrequest limits WebSocket Simple, infrequent sandbox usage HTTP (default) Debugging or inspecting individual requests HTTP (default)

Default is sufficient for most use cases HTTP transport works well for most applications. Only switch to WebSocket transport if you are hitting subrequest limits or performing many rapid sandbox operations per request.

Switching between transports requires no code changes.

Switch from HTTP to WebSocket

Add SANDBOX_TRANSPORT to your wrangler.jsonc :

Then deploy:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Switch from WebSocket to HTTP

Remove the SANDBOX_TRANSPORT variable (or set it to "http" ):

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " vars " : { // Remove SANDBOX_TRANSPORT or set to "http" }, } vars = { }

Related resources