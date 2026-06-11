2026 deprecation migration guide

This guide walks through migrating away from the Sandbox SDK features deprecated in June 2026. These features will no longer be present in future Sandbox SDK versions after July 9, 2026.

For the announcement and rationale, refer to the deprecation changelog entry.

Before you migrate

Update to the latest Sandbox SDK release before changing transport or session configuration. If your project uses a version earlier than 0.9.1 , deploy the newer @cloudflare/sandbox package and container image before switching to RPC transport.

Search your codebase for deprecated configuration and APIs:

Terminal window rg 'SANDBOX_TRANSPORT|transport:|exposePort\(|enableDefaultSession|execStream\(|readFileStream|writeFileStream'

Also review any code that uses stream-specific file helpers or depends on shell state carrying across separate exec() calls.

HTTP and WebSocket transports

HTTP and WebSocket transports will no longer be present in Sandbox SDK versions released after July 9, 2026. Switch to the RPC transport before that date.

To configure RPC transport for every sandbox in your Worker, set SANDBOX_TRANSPORT in your Worker's configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " vars " : { " SANDBOX_TRANSPORT " : "rpc" } } TOML [ vars ] SANDBOX_TRANSPORT = "rpc"

To configure RPC transport for a specific sandbox, pass transport: "rpc" to getSandbox() :

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "user-123" , { transport : "rpc" , } ) ;

For more information, refer to Transport modes.

Desktop

The desktop feature was removed in 0.10.2 . If your application used Sandbox SDK desktop APIs for browser automation, move that browser automation to Cloudflare Browser Run.

Keep Sandbox SDK for isolated command execution, file operations, and runtime workflows that do not require a full remote browser environment.

Expose ports

Replace exposePort() with the tunnels API for public URLs. The tunnels API requires RPC transport.

Use quick tunnels for development, demos, and short-lived URLs. Use named tunnels for production traffic, webhook receivers, OAuth callbacks, and stable hostnames on a zone you control.

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" , { transport : "rpc" , } ) ; const server = await sandbox . startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8080" ) ; await server . waitForPort ( 8080 ) ; const tunnel = await sandbox . tunnels . get ( 8080 ) ; return Response . json ( { url : tunnel . url } ) ;

If your exposePort() flow used proxyToSandbox() to inject authentication or rewrite responses, account for that behavior before moving the public URL to a tunnel.

For more information, refer to Tunnels and Expose services.

Default sessions

Set enableDefaultSession: false on getSandbox() . Operations without an explicit session will then run in isolation and will not inherit shell state from earlier calls.

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "user-123" , { enableDefaultSession : false , transport : "rpc" , } ) ;

If your code expects commands like cd /workspace/app to affect later exec() calls, create an explicit session and run related commands through that session:

TypeScript const buildSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "build" , cwd : "/workspace/app" , } ) ; await buildSession . exec ( "npm install" ) ; await buildSession . exec ( "npm test" ) ;

For one-off commands, pass cwd or env directly to exec() instead of relying on persisted shell state:

TypeScript await sandbox . exec ( "npm test" , { cwd : "/workspace/app" , env : { NODE_ENV : "test" , }, } ) ;

For more information, refer to Sandbox options and Sessions.

Streaming APIs

The Sandbox SDK is consolidating separate streaming APIs into the base exec() , readFile() , and writeFile() methods. Audit code that depends on stream-specific helpers and move to the base APIs where they support streaming behavior.

For command output, use exec() with streaming callbacks:

TypeScript await sandbox . exec ( "npm install" , { stream : true , onOutput : ( stream , data ) => { console . log ( `[ ${ stream } ] ${ data } ` ) ; }, } ) ;

For large or binary files, use the base file APIs with RPC transport. Pass a ReadableStream to writeFile() , or read a file as a stream with encoding: "none" :

TypeScript const request = await fetch ( "https://example.com/archive.tar.gz" ) ; if ( ! request . body ) { throw new Error ( "Expected archive response body" ) ; } await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/archive.tar.gz" , request . body ) ; const file = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/archive.tar.gz" , { encoding : "none" , } ) ; return new Response ( file . content , { headers : { "Content-Type" : file . mimeType }, } ) ;

For more information, refer to Commands and Files.

Verify the migration

Use this checklist before upgrading to a Sandbox SDK version released after July 9, 2026:

RPC transport is configured with SANDBOX_TRANSPORT=rpc or transport: "rpc" .

or . No websocket or http transport configuration remains.

or transport configuration remains. No exposePort() usage remains in the migrated path.

usage remains in the migrated path. enableDefaultSession is set to false .

is set to . Stateful command workflows use sandbox.createSession() .

. One-off commands pass cwd and env directly.

and directly. Streaming file and command code uses the base APIs.

Your Worker has been deployed and smoke-tested.

Agent skill

An agent skill is available to assist with the migration: SKILL.md.