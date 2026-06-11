2026 deprecation migration guide
This guide walks through migrating away from the Sandbox SDK features deprecated in June 2026. These features will no longer be present in future Sandbox SDK versions after July 9, 2026.
For the announcement and rationale, refer to the deprecation changelog entry.
Update to the latest Sandbox SDK release before changing transport or session configuration. If your project uses a version earlier than
0.9.1, deploy the newer
@cloudflare/sandbox package and container image before switching to RPC transport.
Search your codebase for deprecated configuration and APIs:
Also review any code that uses stream-specific file helpers or depends on shell state carrying across separate
exec() calls.
HTTP and WebSocket transports will no longer be present in Sandbox SDK versions released after July 9, 2026. Switch to the RPC transport before that date.
To configure RPC transport for every sandbox in your Worker, set
SANDBOX_TRANSPORT in your Worker's configuration:
To configure RPC transport for a specific sandbox, pass
transport: "rpc" to
getSandbox():
For more information, refer to Transport modes.
The desktop feature was removed in
0.10.2. If your application used Sandbox SDK desktop APIs for browser automation, move that browser automation to Cloudflare Browser Run.
Keep Sandbox SDK for isolated command execution, file operations, and runtime workflows that do not require a full remote browser environment.
Replace
exposePort() with the tunnels API for public URLs. The tunnels API requires RPC transport.
Use quick tunnels for development, demos, and short-lived URLs. Use named tunnels for production traffic, webhook receivers, OAuth callbacks, and stable hostnames on a zone you control.
If your
exposePort() flow used
proxyToSandbox() to inject authentication or rewrite responses, account for that behavior before moving the public URL to a tunnel.
For more information, refer to Tunnels and Expose services.
Set
enableDefaultSession: false on
getSandbox(). Operations without an explicit session will then run in isolation and will not inherit shell state from earlier calls.
If your code expects commands like
cd /workspace/app to affect later
exec() calls, create an explicit session and run related commands through that session:
For one-off commands, pass
cwd or
env directly to
exec() instead of relying on persisted shell state:
For more information, refer to Sandbox options and Sessions.
The Sandbox SDK is consolidating separate streaming APIs into the base
exec(),
readFile(), and
writeFile() methods. Audit code that depends on stream-specific helpers and move to the base APIs where they support streaming behavior.
For command output, use
exec() with streaming callbacks:
For large or binary files, use the base file APIs with RPC transport. Pass a
ReadableStream to
writeFile(), or read a file as a stream with
encoding: "none":
For more information, refer to Commands and Files.
Use this checklist before upgrading to a Sandbox SDK version released after July 9, 2026:
- RPC transport is configured with
SANDBOX_TRANSPORT=rpcor
transport: "rpc".
- No
websocketor
httptransport configuration remains.
- No
exposePort()usage remains in the migrated path.
enableDefaultSessionis set to
false.
- Stateful command workflows use
sandbox.createSession().
- One-off commands pass
cwdand
envdirectly.
- Streaming file and command code uses the base APIs.
- Your Worker has been deployed and smoke-tested.
An agent skill is available to assist with the migration: SKILL.md.