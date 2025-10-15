Automated testing pipeline
Build a testing pipeline that clones Git repositories, installs dependencies, runs tests, and reports results.
Time to complete: 25 minutes
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need a GitHub repository with tests (public or private with access token).
Replace
src/index.ts:
Start the dev server:
Test with a repository:
Response:
For private repositories, set your GitHub token:
An automated testing pipeline that:
- Clones Git repositories
- Detects project type (Node.js, Python, Go)
- Installs dependencies automatically
- Runs tests and reports results
- Streaming output - Add real-time test output
- Background processes - Handle long-running tests
- Sessions API - Cache dependencies between runs
