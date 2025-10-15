 Skip to content
Automated testing pipeline

Build a testing pipeline that clones Git repositories, installs dependencies, runs tests, and reports results.

Time to complete: 25 minutes

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You'll also need a GitHub repository with tests (public or private with access token).

1. Create your project

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- test-pipeline --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal
Terminal window
cd test-pipeline

2. Build the pipeline

Replace src/index.ts:

TypeScript
import { getSandbox, proxyToSandbox, type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox';


export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox';


interface Env {
  Sandbox: DurableObjectNamespace<Sandbox>;
  GITHUB_TOKEN?: string;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox(request, env);
    if (proxyResponse) return proxyResponse;


    if (request.method !== 'POST') {
      return new Response('POST { "repoUrl": "https://github.com/owner/repo", "branch": "main" }');
    }


    try {
      const { repoUrl, branch = 'main' } = await request.json();


      if (!repoUrl) {
        return Response.json({ error: 'repoUrl required' }, { status: 400 });
      }


      const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, `test-${Date.now()}`);


      try {
        // Clone repository
        let cloneUrl = repoUrl;
        if (env.GITHUB_TOKEN && repoUrl.includes('github.com')) {
          cloneUrl = repoUrl.replace('https://', `https://${env.GITHUB_TOKEN}@`);
        }


        await sandbox.exec(`git clone --depth=1 --branch=${branch} ${cloneUrl} /workspace/repo`);


        // Detect project type
        const projectType = await detectProjectType(sandbox);


        // Install dependencies
        const installCmd = getInstallCommand(projectType);
        if (installCmd) {
          const installResult = await sandbox.exec(`cd /workspace/repo && ${installCmd}`);
          if (!installResult.success) {
            return Response.json({
              success: false,
              error: 'Install failed',
              output: installResult.stderr
            });
          }
        }


        // Run tests
        const testCmd = getTestCommand(projectType);
        const testResult = await sandbox.exec(`cd /workspace/repo && ${testCmd}`);


        return Response.json({
          success: testResult.exitCode === 0,
          exitCode: testResult.exitCode,
          output: testResult.stdout,
          errors: testResult.stderr,
          projectType
        });


      } finally {
        await sandbox.destroy();
      }


    } catch (error: any) {
      return Response.json({ error: error.message }, { status: 500 });
    }
  },
};


async function detectProjectType(sandbox: any): Promise<string> {
  try {
    await sandbox.readFile('/workspace/repo/package.json');
    return 'nodejs';
  } catch {}


  try {
    await sandbox.readFile('/workspace/repo/requirements.txt');
    return 'python';
  } catch {}


  try {
    await sandbox.readFile('/workspace/repo/go.mod');
    return 'go';
  } catch {}


  return 'unknown';
}


function getInstallCommand(projectType: string): string {
  switch (projectType) {
    case 'nodejs': return 'npm install';
    case 'python': return 'pip install -r requirements.txt || pip install -e .';
    case 'go': return 'go mod download';
    default: return '';
  }
}


function getTestCommand(projectType: string): string {
  switch (projectType) {
    case 'nodejs': return 'npm test';
    case 'python': return 'python -m pytest || python -m unittest discover';
    case 'go': return 'go test ./...';
    default: return 'echo "Unknown project type"';
  }
}

3. Test locally

Start the dev server:

Terminal window
npm run dev

Test with a repository:

Terminal window
curl -X POST http://localhost:8787 \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "repoUrl": "https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-promise",
    "branch": "main"
  }'

Response:

{
  "success": true,
  "exitCode": 0,
  "output": "...test output...",
  "projectType": "nodejs"
}

4. Deploy

Terminal window
npx wrangler deploy

For private repositories, set your GitHub token:

Terminal window
npx wrangler secret put GITHUB_TOKEN

What you built

An automated testing pipeline that:

  • Clones Git repositories
  • Detects project type (Node.js, Python, Go)
  • Installs dependencies automatically
  • Runs tests and reports results

Next steps