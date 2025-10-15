Automated testing pipeline

TypeScript

import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox , type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; interface Env { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox >; GITHUB_TOKEN ?: string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox ( request , env ) ; if ( proxyResponse ) return proxyResponse ; if ( request . method !== 'POST' ) { return new Response ( 'POST { "repoUrl": "https://github.com/owner/repo", "branch": "main" }' ) ; } try { const { repoUrl , branch = 'main' } = await request . json () ; if ( ! repoUrl ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'repoUrl required' }, { status : 400 } ) ; } const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `test- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; try { // Clone repository let cloneUrl = repoUrl ; if ( env . GITHUB_TOKEN && repoUrl . includes ( 'github.com' )) { cloneUrl = repoUrl . replace ( 'https://' , `https:// ${ env . GITHUB_TOKEN } @` ) ; } await sandbox . exec ( `git clone --depth=1 --branch= ${ branch } ${ cloneUrl } /workspace/repo` ) ; // Detect project type const projectType = await detectProjectType ( sandbox ) ; // Install dependencies const installCmd = getInstallCommand ( projectType ) ; if ( installCmd ) { const installResult = await sandbox . exec ( `cd /workspace/repo && ${ installCmd } ` ) ; if ( ! installResult . success ) { return Response . json ( { success : false , error : 'Install failed' , output : installResult . stderr } ) ; } } // Run tests const testCmd = getTestCommand ( projectType ) ; const testResult = await sandbox . exec ( `cd /workspace/repo && ${ testCmd } ` ) ; return Response . json ( { success : testResult . exitCode === 0 , exitCode : testResult . exitCode , output : testResult . stdout , errors : testResult . stderr , projectType } ) ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; } } catch ( error : any ) { return Response . json ( { error : error . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, }; async function detectProjectType ( sandbox : any ) : Promise < string > { try { await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/repo/package.json' ) ; return 'nodejs' ; } catch {} try { await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/repo/requirements.txt' ) ; return 'python' ; } catch {} try { await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/repo/go.mod' ) ; return 'go' ; } catch {} return 'unknown' ; } function getInstallCommand ( projectType : string ) : string { switch ( projectType ) { case 'nodejs' : return 'npm install' ; case 'python' : return 'pip install -r requirements.txt || pip install -e .' ; case 'go' : return 'go mod download' ; default : return '' ; } } function getTestCommand ( projectType : string ) : string { switch ( projectType ) { case 'nodejs' : return 'npm test' ; case 'python' : return 'python -m pytest || python -m unittest discover' ; case 'go' : return 'go test ./...' ; default : return 'echo "Unknown project type"' ; } }