How-to guides
These guides show you how to solve specific problems and implement features with the Sandbox SDK. Each guide focuses on a particular task and provides practical, production-ready solutions.
- Execute commands - Run commands with streaming output, error handling, and shell access
- Manage files - Read, write, organize, and synchronize files in the sandbox
- Run background processes - Start and manage long-running services and applications
- Expose services - Create preview URLs and expose ports for web services
- Use code interpreter - Execute Python and JavaScript code with rich outputs
- Work with Git - Clone repositories, manage branches, and automate Git operations
- Stream output - Handle real-time output from commands and processes
- Tutorials - Step-by-step learning paths
- API reference - Complete method documentation
