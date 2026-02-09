Terminal connections let browser-based UIs interact directly with sandbox shells. Instead of executing discrete commands with exec() , a terminal connection opens a persistent, bidirectional channel to a bash shell — the same model as SSH or a local terminal emulator.

How terminal connections work

Terminal connections use WebSockets to stream raw bytes between a browser terminal (like xterm.js ↗) and a pseudo-terminal (PTY) process running inside the sandbox container.

Browser (xterm.js) <-- WebSocket --> Worker <-- proxy --> Container PTY (bash)

The browser sends a WebSocket upgrade request to your Worker Your Worker calls sandbox.terminal(request) , which proxies the upgrade to the container The container spawns a bash shell attached to a PTY Raw bytes flow bidirectionally — keystrokes in, terminal output out

This is fundamentally different from exec() :

exec() runs a single command to completion and returns the result

runs a single command to completion and returns the result terminal() opens a persistent shell where users type commands interactively

Output buffering

The container buffers terminal output in a ring buffer. When a client disconnects and reconnects, the server replays buffered output so the terminal appears unchanged. This means:

Short network interruptions are invisible to users

Reconnected terminals show previous output without re-running commands

The buffer has a fixed size, so very old output may be lost

No client-side code is needed to handle buffering — the container manages it transparently.

Automatic reconnection

Network interruptions are common in browser-based applications. Terminal connections handle this through a combination of server-side buffering (described above) and client-side reconnection with exponential backoff.

The SandboxAddon for xterm.js implements this automatically. If you are building a custom client, you are responsible for your own reconnection logic — the server-side buffering works regardless of which client connects. Refer to the WebSocket protocol reference for details on the connection lifecycle.

Session isolation

Each session can have its own terminal with independent shell state:

TypeScript const devSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "dev" , cwd : "/workspace/frontend" , env : { NODE_ENV : "development" }, } ) ; const testSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "test" , cwd : "/workspace" , env : { NODE_ENV : "test" }, } ) ; // Each session's terminal has its own working directory, // environment variables, and command history

Multiple browser clients can connect to the same session's terminal simultaneously — they all see the same shell output and can all send input. This enables collaborative terminal use cases.

WebSocket protocol

Terminal connections use binary WebSocket frames for terminal I/O (for performance) and JSON text frames for control and status messages (for structure). This keeps the data path fast while still allowing structured communication for operations like terminal resizing.

For the full protocol specification, including the connection lifecycle and message formats, refer to the Terminal API reference.

When to use terminals vs commands

Use case Approach Run a command and get the result exec() or execStream() Interactive shell for end users terminal() Long-running process with real-time output startProcess() + streamProcessLogs() Collaborative terminal sharing terminal() with shared session