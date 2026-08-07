Troubleshooting

Use this symptom-to-fix map. For deeper recovery, refer to Errors and recovery. For lifecycle behavior, refer to Sandbox lifecycle.
|Symptom
|What to check
|
RuntimeControlProtocolError, control/protocol failures after deploy
|Worker package and container image are on different lines. Use the same
@next /
cloudflare/sandbox:next (or the same exact prerelease) pair.
|Container never becomes ready, or you see repeated
ContainerUnavailableError
|Cold start or capacity. Back off using
retryAfterMs when set, then retry the work. Refer to Errors and recovery.
|Works in
wrangler dev, fails in production only
|Production-only limits and cold start. Still keep package/image matched.
|Symptom
|What to check
|
await exec “finished” but the command did not
|
exec resolves on launch. Use
output(),
waitForExit(), or
exitCode.
|No stdout as a string
|
output() defaults to bytes. Pass
{ encoding: "utf8" }.
|
getProcess is
null / list is
[]
|No container running, or ID unknown in the current container. Discovery does not wake a sandbox. Relaunch from stored job state if needed.
|
StaleProcessHandleError
|Handle was from a previous container. Start a new
exec from checkpointed work.
|Wait timed out / aborted but process still runs
|Local wait only. Call
kill() if you intend to stop it.
|Port never becomes ready
|Default
waitForPort mode is TCP. Use
mode: "http" for HTTP checks. Process may have exited — check status/logs.
|Need interactive stdin
|Not on the process handle. Use a terminal or non-interactive argv/
cwd/
env.
|Symptom
|What to check
|Browser still uses
sessionId
|Preview xterm helper expects
terminalId.
|
getTerminal is
null
|Same lifetime rules as processes. Create again if the container was replaced.
|Reconnect has no history
|Pass the last
cursor into
connect / output options.
|Symptom
|What to check
|Env from an earlier
exec “disappeared”
|No session shell. Use
setEnvVars and/or per-launch
env. Environment variables.
|API keys leaked into the container
|Do not put live secrets in sandbox env. Use outbound traffic handlers on the Worker.
|Symptom
|What to check
|
sandbox.createCodeContext is not a function
|Attach
withInterpreter and call
sandbox.interpreter.*.
|Python not available
|Use the
-python image variant on the same
@next line.
|Symptom
|What to check
|Bridge
/exec, sessions, or
/pty behavior differs from
@next Worker SDK docs
|The self-deployed bridge is not part of the 1.0 preview. Use the stable bridge with matching stable package and container image.
For agents and long-running tools on
@next:
- Launch with
exec(argv)(often
['/bin/bash', '-lc', script]).
- Wait with
waitForLog,
waitForPort, or
logs— not only
await exec.
- Persist job state (command,
cwd,
env, checkpoint), not only
process.id.
- On a later request:
getProcess(id)while the same container may still hold it; otherwise
execagain.
- Use a terminal only when you need a human PTY, not as a session substitute.
Refer to Process execution, Migrate, and examples in the sandbox-sdk ↗ repo (
claude-code,
codex,
opencode, and others).