Ports

Expose services running in your sandbox via public preview URLs. See Preview URLs concept for details.

Methods

exposePort()

Expose a port and get a preview URL.

TypeScript
const response = await sandbox.exposePort(port: number, options?: ExposePortOptions): Promise<ExposePortResponse>

Parameters:

  • port - Port number to expose (1024-65535)
  • options (optional):
    • name - Friendly name for the port

Returns: Promise<ExposePortResponse> with port, exposedAt (preview URL), name

JavaScript
await sandbox.startProcess("python -m http.server 8000");
const exposed = await sandbox.exposePort(8000);


console.log("Available at:", exposed.exposedAt);
// https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev


// Multiple services with names
await sandbox.startProcess("node api.js");
const api = await sandbox.exposePort(3000, { name: "api" });


await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev");
const frontend = await sandbox.exposePort(5173, { name: "frontend" });

unexposePort()

Remove an exposed port and close its preview URL.

TypeScript
await sandbox.unexposePort(port: number): Promise<void>

Parameters:

  • port - Port number to unexpose
JavaScript
await sandbox.unexposePort(8000);

getExposedPorts()

Get information about all currently exposed ports.

TypeScript
const response = await sandbox.getExposedPorts(): Promise<GetExposedPortsResponse>

Returns: Promise<GetExposedPortsResponse> with ports array (containing port, exposedAt, name)

JavaScript
const { ports } = await sandbox.getExposedPorts();


for (const port of ports) {
  console.log(`${port.name || port.port}: ${port.exposedAt}`);
}