Expose services running in your sandbox via public preview URLs. See Preview URLs concept for details.
Expose a port and get a preview URL.
Parameters:
-
port - Port number to expose (1024-65535)
-
options (optional):
-
name - Friendly name for the port
Returns:
Promise<ExposePortResponse> with
port,
exposedAt (preview URL),
name
Remove an exposed port and close its preview URL.
Parameters:
-
port - Port number to unexpose
Get information about all currently exposed ports.
Returns:
Promise<GetExposedPortsResponse> with
ports array (containing
port,
exposedAt,
name)