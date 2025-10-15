Expose services running in your sandbox via public preview URLs. See Preview URLs concept for details.

Expose a port and get a preview URL.

TypeScript const response = await sandbox . exposePort ( port : number , options ?: ExposePortOptions ): Promise < ExposePortResponse >

Parameters:

port - Port number to expose (1024-65535)

- Port number to expose (1024-65535) options (optional): name - Friendly name for the port

(optional):

Returns: Promise<ExposePortResponse> with port , exposedAt (preview URL), name

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . startProcess ( "python -m http.server 8000" ) ; const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8000 ) ; console . log ( "Available at:" , exposed . exposedAt ) ; // https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev // Multiple services with names await sandbox . startProcess ( "node api.js" ) ; const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 3000 , { name : "api" } ) ; await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" ) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : "frontend" } ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . startProcess ( 'python -m http.server 8000' ) ; const exposed = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8000 ) ; console . log ( 'Available at:' , exposed . exposedAt ) ; // https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev // Multiple services with names await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node api.js' ) ; const api = await sandbox . exposePort ( 3000 , { name : 'api' } ) ; await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' ) ; const frontend = await sandbox . exposePort ( 5173 , { name : 'frontend' } ) ;

Remove an exposed port and close its preview URL.

TypeScript await sandbox . unexposePort ( port : number ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

port - Port number to unexpose

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await sandbox . unexposePort ( 8000 ) ; TypeScript await sandbox . unexposePort ( 8000 ) ;

Get information about all currently exposed ports.

TypeScript const response = await sandbox . getExposedPorts (): Promise < GetExposedPortsResponse >

Returns: Promise<GetExposedPortsResponse> with ports array (containing port , exposedAt , name )

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const { ports } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; for ( const port of ports ) { console . log ( ` ${ port . name || port . port } : ${ port . exposedAt } ` ) ; } TypeScript const { ports } = await sandbox . getExposedPorts () ; for ( const port of ports ) { console . log ( ` ${ port . name || port . port } : ${ port . exposedAt } ` ) ; }

