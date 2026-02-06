Code interpreter with Workers AI
Build a powerful code interpreter that gives the gpt-oss model on Workers AI the ability to execute Python code using the Cloudflare Sandbox SDK.
Time to complete: 15 minutes
A Cloudflare Worker that accepts natural language prompts, uses GPT-OSS to decide when Python code execution is needed, runs the code in isolated sandboxes, and returns results with AI-powered explanations.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
- Docker ↗ running locally
Create a new Sandbox SDK project:
The template includes a complete implementation using the latest best practices. Let's examine the key components:
Key improvements over direct REST API calls:
- Official packages: Uses
workers-ai-providerinstead of manual API calls
- Vercel AI SDK: Leverages
generateText()and
tool()for clean function calling
- No API keys: Uses native AI binding instead of environment variables
- Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper typing
The template includes the proper Wrangler configuration:
Configuration highlights:
- AI binding: Enables direct access to Workers AI models
- Container setup: Configures sandbox container with Dockerfile
- Durable Objects: Provides persistent sandboxes with state management
Start the development server:
Test with curl:
Deploy your Worker:
Try more complex queries:
- User input: Send natural language prompts to the
/runendpoint
- AI decision: GPT-OSS receives the prompt with an
execute_pythontool available
- Smart execution: Model decides whether Python code execution is needed
- Sandbox isolation: Code runs in isolated Cloudflare Sandbox containers
- AI explanation: Results are integrated back into the AI's response for final output
You deployed a sophisticated code interpreter that:
- Native Workers AI integration: Uses the official
workers-ai-providerpackage for seamless integration
- Function calling: Leverages Vercel AI SDK for clean tool definitions and execution
- Secure execution: Runs Python code in isolated sandbox containers
- Intelligent responses: Combines AI reasoning with code execution results
- Analyze data with AI - Add pandas and matplotlib for advanced data analysis
- Code Interpreter API - Use the built-in code interpreter with structured outputs
- Streaming output - Show real-time execution progress
- API reference - Explore all available sandbox methods
- Workers AI - Learn about Cloudflare's AI platform
- workers-ai-provider package ↗ - Official Workers AI integration
- Vercel AI SDK ↗ - Universal toolkit for AI applications
- GPT-OSS model documentation - Model details and capabilities
