Code interpreter with Workers AI

Last reviewed: 10 days ago

Build a powerful code interpreter that gives the gpt-oss model on Workers AI the ability to execute Python code using the Cloudflare Sandbox SDK.

Time to complete: 15 minutes

What you'll build

A Cloudflare Worker that accepts natural language prompts, uses GPT-OSS to decide when Python code execution is needed, runs the code in isolated sandboxes, and returns results with AI-powered explanations.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You'll also need:

1. Create your project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- workers-ai-interpreter --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/code-interpreter
Terminal window
cd workers-ai-interpreter

2. Review the implementation

The template includes a complete implementation using the latest best practices. Let's examine the key components:

TypeScript
// src/index.ts
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";
import { generateText, stepCountIs, tool } from "ai";
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
import { z } from "zod";


const MODEL = "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b" as const;


async function handleAIRequest(input: string, env: Env): Promise<string> {
  const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI });


  const result = await generateText({
    model: workersai(MODEL),
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: input }],
    tools: {
      execute_python: tool({
        description: "Execute Python code and return the output",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          code: z.string().describe("The Python code to execute"),
        }),
        execute: async ({ code }) => {
          return executePythonCode(env, code);
        },
      }),
    },
    stopWhen: stepCountIs(5),
  });


  return result.text || "No response generated";
}

Key improvements over direct REST API calls:

  • Official packages: Uses workers-ai-provider instead of manual API calls
  • Vercel AI SDK: Leverages generateText() and tool() for clean function calling
  • No API keys: Uses native AI binding instead of environment variables
  • Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper typing

3. Check your configuration

The template includes the proper Wrangler configuration:

{
  "name": "sandbox-code-interpreter-example",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-06",
  "ai": {
    "binding": "AI"
  },
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "Sandbox",
      "image": "./Dockerfile",
      "name": "sandbox",
      "max_instances": 1,
      "instance_type": "basic"
    }
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "class_name": "Sandbox",
        "name": "Sandbox"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Configuration highlights:

  • AI binding: Enables direct access to Workers AI models
  • Container setup: Configures sandbox container with Dockerfile
  • Durable Objects: Provides persistent sandboxes with state management

4. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window
npm run dev

Test with curl:

Terminal window
# Simple calculation
curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Calculate 5 factorial using Python"}'


# Complex operations
curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Use Python to find all prime numbers under 20"}'


# Data analysis
curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Create a list of the first 10 squares and calculate their sum"}'

5. Deploy

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window
npx wrangler deploy

6. Test your deployment

Try more complex queries:

Terminal window
# Data visualization preparation
curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Generate sample sales data for 12 months and calculate quarterly totals"}'


# Algorithm implementation
curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Implement a binary search function and test it with a sorted array"}'


# Mathematical computation
curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"input": "Calculate the standard deviation of [2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9]"}'

How it works

  1. User input: Send natural language prompts to the /run endpoint
  2. AI decision: GPT-OSS receives the prompt with an execute_python tool available
  3. Smart execution: Model decides whether Python code execution is needed
  4. Sandbox isolation: Code runs in isolated Cloudflare Sandbox containers
  5. AI explanation: Results are integrated back into the AI's response for final output

What you built

You deployed a sophisticated code interpreter that:

  • Native Workers AI integration: Uses the official workers-ai-provider package for seamless integration
  • Function calling: Leverages Vercel AI SDK for clean tool definitions and execution
  • Secure execution: Runs Python code in isolated sandbox containers
  • Intelligent responses: Combines AI reasoning with code execution results

Next steps