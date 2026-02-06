Code interpreter with Workers AI

Build a powerful code interpreter that gives the gpt-oss model on Workers AI the ability to execute Python code using the Cloudflare Sandbox SDK.

Time to complete: 15 minutes

What you'll build

A Cloudflare Worker that accepts natural language prompts, uses GPT-OSS to decide when Python code execution is needed, runs the code in isolated sandboxes, and returns results with AI-powered explanations.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You'll also need:

Docker ↗ running locally

1. Create your project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- workers-ai-interpreter --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/code-interpreter Terminal window yarn create cloudflare workers-ai-interpreter --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/code-interpreter Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest workers-ai-interpreter --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/code-interpreter

Terminal window cd workers-ai-interpreter

2. Review the implementation

The template includes a complete implementation using the latest best practices. Let's examine the key components:

TypeScript // src/index.ts import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { generateText , stepCountIs , tool } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { z } from "zod" ; const MODEL = "@cf/openai/gpt-oss-120b" as const ; async function handleAIRequest ( input : string , env : Env ) : Promise < string > { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : env . AI } ) ; const result = await generateText ( { model : workersai ( MODEL ) , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : input } ] , tools : { execute_python : tool ( { description : "Execute Python code and return the output" , inputSchema : z . object ( { code : z . string () . describe ( "The Python code to execute" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ code }) => { return executePythonCode ( env , code ) ; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . text || "No response generated" ; }

Key improvements over direct REST API calls:

Official packages : Uses workers-ai-provider instead of manual API calls

: Uses instead of manual API calls Vercel AI SDK : Leverages generateText() and tool() for clean function calling

: Leverages and for clean function calling No API keys : Uses native AI binding instead of environment variables

: Uses native AI binding instead of environment variables Type safety: Full TypeScript support with proper typing

3. Check your configuration

The template includes the proper Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "sandbox-code-interpreter-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-06" , " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" , " name " : "sandbox" , " max_instances " : 1 , " instance_type " : "basic" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" } ] } } name = "sandbox-code-interpreter-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-05-06" [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ containers ]] class_name = "Sandbox" image = "./Dockerfile" name = "sandbox" max_instances = 1 instance_type = "basic" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "Sandbox" name = "Sandbox"

Configuration highlights:

AI binding : Enables direct access to Workers AI models

: Enables direct access to Workers AI models Container setup : Configures sandbox container with Dockerfile

: Configures sandbox container with Dockerfile Durable Objects: Provides persistent sandboxes with state management

4. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Note First run builds the Docker container (2-3 minutes). Subsequent runs are much faster.

Test with curl:

Terminal window # Simple calculation curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Calculate 5 factorial using Python"}' # Complex operations curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Use Python to find all prime numbers under 20"}' # Data analysis curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Create a list of the first 10 squares and calculate their sum"}'

5. Deploy

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Warning After first deployment, wait 2-3 minutes for container provisioning before making requests.

6. Test your deployment

Try more complex queries:

Terminal window # Data visualization preparation curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Generate sample sales data for 12 months and calculate quarterly totals"}' # Algorithm implementation curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Implement a binary search function and test it with a sorted array"}' # Mathematical computation curl -X POST https://workers-ai-interpreter.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"input": "Calculate the standard deviation of [2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 7, 9]"}'

How it works

User input: Send natural language prompts to the /run endpoint AI decision: GPT-OSS receives the prompt with an execute_python tool available Smart execution: Model decides whether Python code execution is needed Sandbox isolation: Code runs in isolated Cloudflare Sandbox containers AI explanation: Results are integrated back into the AI's response for final output

What you built

You deployed a sophisticated code interpreter that:

Native Workers AI integration : Uses the official workers-ai-provider package for seamless integration

: Uses the official package for seamless integration Function calling : Leverages Vercel AI SDK for clean tool definitions and execution

: Leverages Vercel AI SDK for clean tool definitions and execution Secure execution : Runs Python code in isolated sandbox containers

: Runs Python code in isolated sandbox containers Intelligent responses: Combines AI reasoning with code execution results

Next steps

Analyze data with AI - Add pandas and matplotlib for advanced data analysis

Code Interpreter API - Use the built-in code interpreter with structured outputs

Streaming output - Show real-time execution progress

API reference - Explore all available sandbox methods