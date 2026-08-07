Launch and observe supervised processes in the current container for a sandbox.
For the mental model, refer to Process execution. For interactive PTY input and browser terminals, refer to Terminals and the Terminals API.
Process handles have no standard input. Use
cwd,
env, and argv (or an explicit shell script) for non-interactive work. Use a terminal when you need an interactive PTY.
Start a process from argv (executable, then arguments). Resolves when launch succeeds, not when the process exits. The SDK does not run a shell and does not shell-escape argv — each entry is one process argument.
command[0]must be a non-empty executable path or name.
- Later arguments may be empty strings.
- Entries are passed through as-is (no shell escaping of argv).
- Shell syntax requires an explicit shell, for example
['/bin/bash', '-lc', script].
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
cwd
|
string
|Working directory for this launch. Defaults to
/workspace when unset.
|
env
|
Record<string, string>
|Environment overlay for this launch. Does not mutate later launches. Sandbox-level env still applies.
|
timeout
|
number
|Remote process lifetime in milliseconds. The supervisor may stop the process; completion can report
timedOut: true.
Promise<SandboxProcess>
Return a handle for a process running in the current container for this sandbox, or
null.
Does not start a container if none is running. Returns
null when no container is up, when the process ID is unknown in the current container, or when that process belonged to a previous container for the same sandbox ID.
Process IDs are not durable across container stop or replace. Refer to How long a process lives.
List processes in the current container for this sandbox. Does not start a container if none is running. Returns an empty list when no container is up.
Each entry is a ProcessStatus value (the same shape as
status()).
|Member
|Description
|
id
|Process ID in the current container.
|
pid
|Container pid at launch.
|
exitCode
|
Promise<number> that resolves when the supervised process group settles.
|
status()
|Current discriminated status.
|
logs(options?)
|Cursor-based log stream.
|
output(options?)
|Buffered stdout and stderr plus exit metadata.
|
waitForExit(options?)
|Wait until the supervised process group settles.
|
waitForLog(pattern, options?)
|Wait until stdout or stderr matches.
|
waitForPort(port, options?)
|Wait until a port is ready or readiness fails.
|
kill(signal?)
|Send a numeric signal. Default
15 (
SIGTERM).
There is no process stdin API on this handle.
Refer to ProcessStatus. A process stays
running until the supervised process group has settled, even if the root pid exits while descendants continue.
Buffer stdout and stderr until the process completes (or the local wait ends), then return exit metadata.
Default body encoding is binary (
Uint8Array) unless you pass
encoding: "utf8". Prefer
logs() when output may exceed what you want to buffer.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
encoding
|
"utf8"
|Decode stdout/stderr as strings.
|
maxBytes
|
number
|Cap buffered bytes per stream side of the result; may set
truncated: true. No default cap when omitted.
|
timeout
|
number
|Local wait deadline in milliseconds only; does not kill the process.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this wait only; does not kill the process.
maxBytes must be a non-negative finite number when set.
Stream replayable log events with an opaque cursor.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
since
|
string
|Opaque cursor; resume after a previous event.
|
replay
|
boolean
|Include buffered history when resuming.
|
follow
|
boolean
|Keep the stream open for live output.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this subscription only; the process keeps running.
Retain the latest
cursor from delivered events if a later Worker request resumes with
logs({ since: cursor, replay: true, follow: true }) on the same process in the same container.
Wait until the supervised process group settles.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
timeout
|
number
|Local wait deadline only; does not kill the process.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this wait only; does not kill the process.
Returns ProcessExit. Local timeout surfaces as
ProcessWaitTimeoutError. Local abort surfaces as
ProcessAbortedError.
Wait until stdout and/or stderr matches a pattern.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
stream
|
"stdout" | "stderr" | "both"
|Which streams to match. Default:
"both".
|
timeout
|
number
|Local wait deadline only; does not kill the process.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this wait only; does not kill the process.
textis the matching window of decoded output for that stream.
matchis the matched substring.
cursoris the log cursor at the match when available.
If the process exits before a match, the SDK throws
ProcessExitedBeforeLogError. A local wait timeout throws
ProcessWaitTimeoutError.
Wait until a port is ready, or fail if the process exits first or the local wait ends.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
mode
|
"tcp" | "http"
|Readiness check. Default:
"tcp" (accepts a TCP connection).
|
path
|
string
|HTTP path to request when
mode is
"http". Default:
"/".
|
status
|
number | { min: number; max: number }
|Expected HTTP status or inclusive range when
mode is
"http". Default:
{ min: 200, max: 399 }.
|
interval
|
number
|Milliseconds between checks. Default:
500.
|
timeout
|
number
|Local wait deadline only; does not kill the process. No default timeout when omitted.
|
signal
|
AbortSignal
|Cancel this wait only; does not kill the process.
TCP mode (default) succeeds when the port accepts a connection:
HTTP mode issues an HTTP request and checks the response status:
Typical failures:
ProcessReadyTimeoutError— port not ready before the local timeout
ProcessExitedBeforeReadyError— process exited before the port was ready
ProcessAbortedError— local
AbortSignalcancelled the wait (process may still run)
Send a numeric signal to the process.
Default
signal is
15 (
SIGTERM). Pass a numeric signal only (for example
9 for
SIGKILL). String signal names are not accepted.
Stopping the process is separate from cancelling a local wait or log subscription.
Resolves to the exit code when the supervised process group has settled (the same completion boundary as
waitForExit()). Prefer
waitForExit() when you also need
signal or
timedOut.
listProcesses() returns
ProcessStatus[] using this shape.
Outcome observed for the root subprocess when the supervised group settles.
Signals delivered only to descendants do not rewrite this outcome. Refer to Process execution.
getProcess and
listProcesses do not throw for missing work. They return
null or
[] when no container is up, the ID is unknown in the current container, or the process belonged to a previous container. The following error classes apply to operations on a process handle (and to launch), not to those lookups.
|Situation
|Class / outcome
|
getProcess /
listProcesses while no container is running
|
null /
[] (not an error; does not start a container)
|
getProcess for an unknown ID or a process from a previous container
|
null
|Operation on a handle after the container was replaced
|
StaleProcessHandleError
|Operation on a handle when the process is gone in the current container
|
ProcessNotFoundError
|Local wait timed out (
output /
waitForExit /
waitForLog)
|
ProcessWaitTimeoutError
|Local
AbortSignal on a wait or stream
|
ProcessAbortedError
|Port not ready before local timeout
|
ProcessReadyTimeoutError
|Process exited before port readiness
|
ProcessExitedBeforeReadyError
|Process exited before a log match
|
ProcessExitedBeforeLogError
|Invalid working directory at launch
|
InvalidProcessCwdError
|Invalid environment at launch
|
InvalidProcessEnvironmentError
|Invalid log cursor
|
InvalidProcessCursorError
|Process failed to start
|
ProcessSpawnFailedError
|Container not ready; work did not start
|
ContainerUnavailableError
|Work interrupted after it may have started
|
OperationInterruptedError
Recovery guidance: Errors and recovery. Full catalog: Errors API. Lifetime: How long a process lives.