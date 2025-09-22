How rollouts work

When you run wrangler deploy , the Worker code is updated immediately and Container instances are updated using a rolling deploy strategy. The default rollout configuration is two steps, where the first step updates 10% of the instances, and the second step updates the remaining 90%. This can be configured in your Wrangler config file using the rollout_step_percentage property.

When deploying a change, you can also configure a rollout_active_grace_period , which is the minimum number of seconds to wait before an active container instance becomes eligible for updating during a rollout. At that point, the container will be sent at SIGTERM , and still has 15 minutes to shut down gracefully. If the instance does not stop within 15 minutes, it is forcefully stopped with a SIGKILL signal. If you have cleanup that must occur before a Container instance is stopped, you should do it during this 15 minute period.

Once stopped, the instance is replaced with a new instance running the updated code. Requests may hang while the container is starting up again.

Here is an example configuration that sets a 5 minute grace period and a two step rollout where the first step updates 10% of instances and the second step updates 100% of instances: