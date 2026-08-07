Environment variables

Overview How a process gets its environment setEnvVars() env on exec() env on createTerminal() External APIs and credentials Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page documents environment variables on @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. For the current stable package, refer to Environment variables.

Each exec() and createTerminal() starts an independent process. Shell export in one process does not apply to the next launch. Configure process environment with the container image, setEnvVars , and per-launch env .

Use environment variables for non-secret configuration (paths, feature flags, NODE_ENV , and similar). Do not put live API keys or other long-lived credentials into the sandbox. To call external services that need credentials, use outbound traffic handlers so secrets stay in the Worker.

How a process gets its environment

When a process starts, the runtime builds its environment from:

The container environment (image ENV and defaults). Names from setEnvVars , when you use exec() (described in the next section). The env option on that launch, if you pass one.

Later launches do not keep overlays from earlier launches. A command that runs export FOO=bar inside one process does not change the next exec() .

Worker bindings in your fetch handler are not process environment variables. Only values you pass through setEnvVars or launch env appear inside the process (and those should not be long-lived secrets).

setEnvVars (envVars: Record < string, string | undefined > ): Promise <void>

Value Effect string Set this environment variable for later exec() launches undefined Remove a previously stored variable

On each exec() , the SDK merges stored names into that process’s environment at launch.

Stored names live in the sandbox Durable Object’s memory. They are not written to the container filesystem and are not part of a backup. After the Durable Object is evicted or replaced, call setEnvVars again if you still need those names, or pass env on each exec() .

const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" ); await sandbox. setEnvVars ({ NODE_ENV: "production" , APP_HOME: "/workspace/app" , LOG_LEVEL: "info" , }); const migrate = await sandbox. exec ([ "python" , "migrate.py" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); await migrate. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); const seed = await sandbox. exec ([ "python" , "seed.py" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); await seed. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); await sandbox. setEnvVars ({ LOG_LEVEL: "debug" , TEMP_FLAG: undefined , }); const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" ); await sandbox. setEnvVars ({ NODE_ENV: "production" , APP_HOME: "/workspace/app" , LOG_LEVEL: "info" , }); const migrate = await sandbox. exec ([ "python" , "migrate.py" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); await migrate. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); const seed = await sandbox. exec ([ "python" , "seed.py" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); await seed. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); await sandbox. setEnvVars ({ LOG_LEVEL: "debug" , TEMP_FLAG: undefined , });

env on exec()

const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "node" , "app.js" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , env: { NODE_ENV: "production" , PORT: "3000" , }, }); const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "node" , "app.js" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , env: { NODE_ENV: "production" , PORT: "3000" , }, });

Behavior Detail Scope This launch only Merge order Container environment, then setEnvVars , then this env Side effects Does not update setEnvVars storage

Omit env when sandbox-wide names (and the container environment) are enough.

env on createTerminal()

const terminal = await sandbox. createTerminal ({ command: [ "bash" ], cwd: "/workspace" , env: { TERM: "xterm-256color" , APP_HOME: "/workspace/app" , }, }); const terminal = await sandbox. createTerminal ({ command: [ "bash" ], cwd: "/workspace" , env: { TERM: "xterm-256color" , APP_HOME: "/workspace/app" , }, });

The terminal’s launch env overlays the container environment for that terminal only. Pass the names the terminal needs on createTerminal .

Inside an interactive shell, export applies for the life of that terminal. It does not apply to later exec() calls. Refer to Terminals.

External APIs and credentials

Code inside the sandbox should not hold live provider credentials. Keep secrets in the Worker and intercept outbound HTTP(S) with outboundByHost (and related policy such as enableInternet / allowedHosts ). The sandbox can send ordinary requests—or placeholders client libraries require—while the Worker attaches real credentials before the request leaves your account.

Refer to Handle outbound traffic, including securely injecting credentials. For Workers bindings (KV, R2, and similar) reached by hostname from the sandbox, refer to Connect to Workers bindings.