Errors and recovery

Some failures mean the container never started your work. Others mean the work may already have started. Those cases need different recovery.
The same sandbox ID can later use a new container. Processes, terminals, and local files from the previous container do not return on their own. Refer to Sandbox lifecycle and How long a process lives.
Class catalog: Errors API. Symptom table: Troubleshooting.
If the container is not ready, the SDK may throw
ContainerUnavailableError (
CONTAINER_UNAVAILABLE). The operation did not run inside the container.
That often happens on cold start, after idle stop, or during a deploy.
The error context includes
retryable: true, a
reason (for example
container_starting), and optional
retryAfterMs. Back off (use
retryAfterMs when present), then try the same kind of work again.
Do not use that same “always retry” rule for failures that occur after the container may already have started the work.
Once the container has accepted an operation, a failure can leave partial results: a process may be running, a file may exist, a backup may have begun.
OperationInterruptedError means the container or sandbox changed while the call was already underway. The work may have started.
Use
reason and
retryable on the error (refer to Errors API for fields). If the steps change state, check the sandbox or your own records before running the same steps again.
RPCTransportError means the SDK lost contact with the current container during a call. A later call can succeed against the container again.
That does not mean the interrupted call did nothing. Prefer checkpoints and steps that are safe to run twice, or inspect state, before repeating the same work. Diagnostic
kind values are listed on the Errors API.
Process and terminal IDs belong to the current container for a sandbox ID. After stop or replace, calls on an old handle throw
StaleProcessHandleError or
StaleTerminalHandleError.
getProcess,
getTerminal,
listProcesses, and
listTerminals do not start a container. They return
null or
[] when no container is running, or when the ID is unknown in the current container. That is not an exception.
Store the job (command,
cwd,
env, checkpoint), not only the resource ID. Then start a new
exec or
createTerminal when the old handle is gone.
Timeouts and
AbortSignal on
output(),
waitForExit(),
waitForLog(),
waitForPort(), and
logs() end that wait or stream only. They do not kill the process. Canceling terminal output does not terminate the PTY.
Use
process.kill() or
terminal.interrupt() /
terminal.terminate() when you intend to stop the resource. Typical errors:
ProcessWaitTimeoutError,
ProcessAbortedError.
Invalid
cwd or environment variables, a missing executable, or similar request problems fail until you change those values. Do not retry the same invalid request. Typical classes:
InvalidProcessCwdError,
InvalidProcessEnvironmentError,
ProcessSpawnFailedError.
Some failures mean the Worker package and container image do not match, the image cannot start, or setup between Worker and container failed.
|Signal
|Response
|
RuntimeControlProtocolError (for example
unsupported-protocol-version, missing or malformed metadata)
|Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same
@cloudflare/sandbox@next line. Do not mix preview and stable packages.
|Wrong or missing image, or the container exits before it is ready
|Fix
wrangler, the image, or the entrypoint. Retrying the same application call will not help.
|Account or location capacity limits
|Lower concurrency or raise limits. Refer to Platform limits.
Catalog detail: Worker and container image mismatch.
These are not the same as a slow start (
ContainerUnavailableError). Do not use the same backoff-and-retry loop for both.
Error:
ContainerUnavailableError
Back off, then run the full unit of work again (for example setup plus
exec), not an arbitrary middle step without a checkpoint.
- Persist the job and checkpoint (and a process or terminal ID while it is useful).
- On a later request, call
getProcessor
getTerminalif you still have an ID.
- If you get a handle, continue (logs, connect, wait).
- If you get
nullor a stale-handle error, start again from the checkpoint.
- If you get
ContainerUnavailableError, backoff and continue with a new operation.
Error:
OperationInterruptedError
Read
reason and
retryable. If the call may have changed something, inspect before repeating it.
Error:
RPCTransportError
Log
kind if you need diagnostics. Assume in-flight work may have run. Continue from checkpoints or inspection, then start a new operation if the job still needs it.
Errors:
ProcessWaitTimeoutError,
ProcessAbortedError
Either keep observing (
getProcess and
logs({ since })) or stop the process with
kill. Do not assume the process exited because the wait ended.
Errors:
InvalidProcessCwdError,
InvalidProcessEnvironmentError,
ProcessSpawnFailedError, and similar
Correct the path, environment, or command (or the files in the image if the binary is missing). Do not retry unchanged values.
Situation: After a deploy, calls fail with protocol or setup errors, or the container never becomes usable.
Errors / signals:
RuntimeControlProtocolError; wrong image; container exits before it is ready
Do: Redeploy the Worker package and container image from the same
@cloudflare/sandbox@next line. Confirm the image name and entrypoint.
Do not: Treat this like a slow container start and only back off.
Prefer
instanceof with classes from
@cloudflare/sandbox. Full tables: Errors API.