Data persistence with R2

Mount object storage buckets as local filesystem paths to persist data across sandbox lifecycles. This tutorial uses Cloudflare R2, but the same approach works with any S3-compatible provider.
Time to complete: 20 minutes
A Worker that processes data, stores results in an R2 bucket mounted as a local directory, and demonstrates that data persists even after the sandbox is destroyed and recreated.
Key concepts you'll learn:
- Mounting R2 buckets as filesystem paths
- Automatic data persistence across sandbox lifecycles
- Working with mounted storage using standard file operations
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js ↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
Add an R2 bucket binding to your
wrangler.json:
Replace
my-data-bucket with your R2 bucket name. Create the bucket first in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
3. Build the data processor
Replace
src/index.ts with code that mounts R2 and processes data:
4. Local development limitation
Generate R2 API tokens:
- Go to R2 > Overview in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗
- Select Manage R2 API Tokens
- Create a token with Object Read & Write permissions
- Copy the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key
Set up credentials as Worker secrets:
Worker secrets are encrypted and only accessible to your deployed Worker. The SDK automatically detects these credentials when
mountBucket() is called.
Deploy your Worker:
After deployment, wrangler outputs your Worker URL (e.g.,
https://data-pipeline.yourname.workers.dev).
6. Test the persistence flow
Now test against your deployed Worker. Replace
YOUR_WORKER_URL with your actual Worker URL:
The key insight: After destroying the sandbox, the next request creates a new sandbox instance, mounts the same R2 bucket, and finds the data still there.
In this tutorial, you built a data pipeline that demonstrates filesystem persistence through R2 bucket mounting:
- Mounting buckets: Use
mountBucket() to make R2 accessible as a local directory
- Standard file operations: Access mounted buckets using familiar filesystem commands (
cat, Python
open(), etc.)
- Automatic persistence: Data written to mounted directories survives sandbox destruction
- Credential management: Configure R2 access using environment variables or explicit credentials