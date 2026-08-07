Methods live on
sandbox.interpreter after you attach
withInterpreter on your
Sandbox subclass. Method names match the stable interpreter;
runCode returns plain serializable data. Attach and first run: Code interpreter.
createCodeContext accepts the following options:
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
language
|
"python" | "javascript" | "typescript"
|Interpreter language. Default:
python.
|
cwd
|
string
|Working directory. Default:
/workspace.
A created context has the following fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
id
|
string
|Context id in the current container
|
language
|
string
|Language of the context
|
cwd
|
string
|Working directory
|
createdAt
|
Date
|Created time
|
lastUsed
|
Date
|Last used time
runCode accepts the following options. The callback fields apply to
runCode only.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|
context
|
CodeContext
|Context to use. If omitted, a default context for
language is used.
|
language
|
"python" | "javascript" | "typescript"
|Used when creating or selecting a default context. Default:
python.
|
onStdout
|
(output: OutputMessage) => void | Promise<void>
|Called for stdout chunks while running
|
onStderr
|
(output: OutputMessage) => void | Promise<void>
|Called for stderr chunks while running
|
onResult
|
(result: ResultData) => void | Promise<void>
|Called for rich results (plain data)
|
onError
|
(error: ExecutionError) => void | Promise<void>
|Called when the run reports an execution error
ResultData may include plain fields such as
text,
html,
png,
jpeg,
svg,
latex,
markdown,
json, and
chart when the runtime produces them.
Returns an SSE byte stream of execution events. The TypeScript type reuses
RunCodeOptions for
context and
language, but the stream path does not invoke
onStdout,
onStderr,
onResult, or
onError — consume the SSE body instead. Canceling the stream may interrupt the in-flight run.
Interpreter failures may surface as
InterpreterNotReadyError,
ContextNotFoundError, or
CodeExecutionError. Refer to Errors API and Errors and recovery.
Python requires the
-python container image variant. Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same preview line.