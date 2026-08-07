Interpreter

Overview createCodeContext() CreateContextOptions CodeContext runCode() RunCodeOptions OutputMessage ExecutionResult ExecutionError runCodeStream() listCodeContexts() deleteCodeContext() Errors Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page documents @cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter on @cloudflare/sandbox@next . For the current stable package, refer to Interpreter API.

Methods live on sandbox.interpreter after you attach withInterpreter on your Sandbox subclass. Method names match the stable interpreter; runCode returns plain serializable data. Attach and first run: Code interpreter.

createCodeContext (options ?: CreateContextOptions): Promise < CodeContext >

CreateContextOptions

createCodeContext accepts the following options:

Field Type Description language "python" | "javascript" | "typescript" Interpreter language. Default: python . cwd string Working directory. Default: /workspace .

CodeContext

A created context has the following fields:

Field Type Description id string Context id in the current container language string Language of the context cwd string Working directory createdAt Date Created time lastUsed Date Last used time

runCode (code: string, options ?: RunCodeOptions): Promise < ExecutionResult >

RunCodeOptions

runCode accepts the following options. The callback fields apply to runCode only.

Field Type Description context CodeContext Context to use. If omitted, a default context for language is used. language "python" | "javascript" | "typescript" Used when creating or selecting a default context. Default: python . onStdout (output: OutputMessage) => void | Promise<void> Called for stdout chunks while running onStderr (output: OutputMessage) => void | Promise<void> Called for stderr chunks while running onResult (result: ResultData) => void | Promise<void> Called for rich results (plain data) onError (error: ExecutionError) => void | Promise<void> Called when the run reports an execution error

OutputMessage

interface OutputMessage { text : string ; timestamp : number ; }

ExecutionResult

interface ExecutionResult { code : string ; logs : { stdout : string []; stderr : string []; }; error ?: ExecutionError ; executionCount ?: number ; results : ResultData []; }

ResultData may include plain fields such as text , html , png , jpeg , svg , latex , markdown , json , and chart when the runtime produces them.

ExecutionError

interface ExecutionError { name : string ; message : string ; traceback : string []; lineNumber ?: number ; }

runCodeStream ( code: string, options ?: RunCodeOptions, ): Promise < ReadableStream < Uint8Array >>

Returns an SSE byte stream of execution events. The TypeScript type reuses RunCodeOptions for context and language , but the stream path does not invoke onStdout , onStderr , onResult , or onError — consume the SSE body instead. Canceling the stream may interrupt the in-flight run.

listCodeContexts (): Promise < CodeContext[] >

deleteCodeContext (contextId: string): Promise <void>

Errors

Interpreter failures may surface as InterpreterNotReadyError , ContextNotFoundError , or CodeExecutionError . Refer to Errors API and Errors and recovery.

Python requires the -python container image variant. Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same preview line.