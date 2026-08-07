Errors

Overview How errors are returned Imports SandboxError shape Container availability and interrupted calls ContainerUnavailableError reasons OperationInterruptedError reasons RPCTransportError kinds Worker and container image mismatch RuntimeControlProtocolError reasons Process Terminal Backup Other domains Platform helpers Production capacity limits Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page is the error reference for @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. When to retry or relaunch: Errors and recovery.

Error classes and codes returned by the Sandbox SDK 1.0 preview, with short recommended actions. For full recovery procedures, refer to Errors and recovery.

How errors are returned

Operations throw exceptions you can catch. Prefer instanceof on classes from @cloudflare/sandbox . Use code and context for metrics and stable field access.

import { ContainerUnavailableError, OperationInterruptedError, RPCTransportError, } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; try { await sandbox. exec ([ "npm" , "test" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" }); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof ContainerUnavailableError ) { // error.code === "CONTAINER_UNAVAILABLE" // error.context.reason, error.context.retryAfterMs } if (error instanceof OperationInterruptedError ) { // Convenience getters: error.reason, error.retryable, error.operationName // admitted is only on context: error.context.admitted } if (error instanceof RPCTransportError ) { // Convenience getters: error.kind, error.originalMessage } } import { ContainerUnavailableError, OperationInterruptedError, RPCTransportError, } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; try { await sandbox. exec ([ "npm" , "test" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" }); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof ContainerUnavailableError ) { // error.code === "CONTAINER_UNAVAILABLE" // error.context.reason, error.context.retryAfterMs } if (error instanceof OperationInterruptedError ) { // Convenience getters: error.reason, error.retryable, error.operationName // admitted is only on context: error.context.admitted } if (error instanceof RPCTransportError ) { // Convenience getters: error.kind, error.originalMessage } }

Imports

Common lifecycle, process, terminal, and backup errors are available from the package root:

import { ContainerUnavailableError, OperationInterruptedError, RPCTransportError, StaleProcessHandleError, // ... } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { ContainerUnavailableError, OperationInterruptedError, RPCTransportError, StaleProcessHandleError, // ... } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ;

The full module also exports ErrorCode , SandboxError , createErrorFromResponse , and other domain errors (files, ports, interpreter, mounts, and related context types):

import { ErrorCode, SandboxError, createErrorFromResponse, FileNotFoundError, // ... } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/errors" ; import { ErrorCode, SandboxError, createErrorFromResponse, FileNotFoundError, // ... } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/errors" ;

Platform helpers (not SandboxError subclasses):

import { isPlatformTransientError, isDurableObjectCodeUpdateReset, } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { isPlatformTransientError, isDurableObjectCodeUpdateReset, } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ;

SandboxError shape

Most SDK errors extend SandboxError :

Member Description name Class name (for example ContainerUnavailableError ) message Human-readable message code Stable ErrorCode string (for example CONTAINER_UNAVAILABLE ) context Structured fields for the error type httpStatus Mapped HTTP status when applicable operation Operation label when provided suggestion Optional actionable suggestion timestamp ISO timestamp when provided toJSON() Serializes the error fields for logs

RuntimeIdentityInactiveError extends Error directly (not SandboxError ). It means the current container is no longer the active one for this handle or call.

Tables include a Recommended fix column. For longer recovery procedures, refer to Errors and recovery.

Availability errors and deployment mismatch errors are listed in separate sections. Do not use the same retry loop for both.

Container availability and interrupted calls

These errors come from ordinary start, idle stop, replace, or lost contact while a call is running.

Class Code Key context Details Recommended fix ContainerUnavailableError CONTAINER_UNAVAILABLE reason , retryable: true , retryAfterMs? Container not ready before the operation started. Back off (honor retryAfterMs when set), then try the same kind of work again. OperationInterruptedError OPERATION_INTERRUPTED reason , operation , admitted , retryable Container or sandbox changed after the operation may have started. Read reason and retryable . Check sandbox or app state before repeating work that changes state. RPCTransportError RPC_TRANSPORT_ERROR kind , originalMessage , errorName , closeCode? SDK lost contact with the container during a call. A later call may work. This call may already have changed something. RuntimeIdentityInactiveError — — Current container is no longer active for this call or handle. Plain Error , not SandboxError . Check whether the resource still exists; if not, start the work again from stored state.

ContainerUnavailableError reasons

context.reason :

Reason Meaning container_starting Container is still starting container_unhealthy Container is not healthy container_replaced Container was replaced rpc_upgrade_failed Could not establish communication with the container

OperationInterruptedError reasons

reason / context.reason :

Reason Meaning runtime_replaced Underlying container instance was replaced container_stopped Container stopped transport_disposed Communication session was disposed sandbox_destroyed Sandbox was destroyed sandbox_lifetime_changed Sandbox lifetime configuration changed recovery_exhausted Recovery attempts were exhausted unknown Unclassified interruption

Convenience getters on the error: reason , retryable , and operationName . Other fields such as admitted , operationId , phase , and backup-related metadata are on error.context only ( admitted is true | "unknown" ).

RPCTransportError kinds

kind / context.kind :

Kind Meaning peer_closed Peer closed the connection connection_failed Connection failed upgrade_failed Connection setup failed invalid_frame Unexpected frame protocol_error Frame rejected by the protocol session_disposed Session disposed unknown Unclassified failure

Worker and container image mismatch

These failures usually mean the Worker package and container image do not match, the image cannot start, or setup metadata does not match what the SDK expects. Fix the deployment. Do not treat them like a slow container start.

Deploy the Worker package and the sandbox container image from the same @cloudflare/sandbox@next line. A preview Worker with a stable image (or the reverse) often fails here.

Class Code Key context Details Recommended fix RuntimeControlProtocolError INTERNAL_ERROR reason Worker and container could not complete setup together (metadata or protocol mismatch). The code is the shared INTERNAL_ERROR value — identify this class with instanceof RuntimeControlProtocolError or by pairing code === "INTERNAL_ERROR" with context.reason . Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same release line. Fix configuration if needed.

RuntimeControlProtocolError reasons

context.reason :

Reason Meaning Notes unsupported-protocol-version Worker and container protocol versions do not match Worker package and container image are not from the same release missing-metadata Required setup metadata missing from the container Bad or incomplete image/build malformed-metadata Setup metadata could not be parsed Bad or incomplete image/build activation-mismatch Activation did not match the expected container Can appear after container replace; if it keeps happening, check Worker and image pairing

The following permanent problems are related and return the same response:

Problem Recommended fix Wrong or missing container image in wrangler / registry Deploy the Worker package and container image from the same release line. Fix configuration if needed. Container exits before it becomes ready Fix the image or entrypoint and redeploy. Do not only retry the app call. Account or location capacity limits Refer to Production capacity limits

Process

Class Code Key context Details Recommended fix ProcessNotFoundError PROCESS_NOT_FOUND processId Unknown process ID in the current container. Use the correct ID, or start the process again from stored state. StaleProcessHandleError STALE_PROCESS_HANDLE processId , pid , operation Handle or ID from a previous container. Start the work again from stored state. Do not reuse the old handle. ProcessSpawnFailedError PROCESS_SPAWN_FAILED processId , command , cwd? , stderr? Process could not start. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request. InvalidProcessCwdError INVALID_PROCESS_CWD cwd , reason Invalid working directory. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request. InvalidProcessEnvironmentError INVALID_PROCESS_ENVIRONMENT name? , reason Invalid environment overlay. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request. InvalidProcessCursorError INVALID_PROCESS_CURSOR processId , cursor? , reason Bad log cursor. Correct the cursor or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid value. ProcessWaitTimeoutError PROCESS_WAIT_TIMEOUT processId , operation , timeout Local output , waitForExit , or waitForLog timed out. The wait ended. The process or terminal may still be running. ProcessAbortedError PROCESS_ABORTED processId , operation Local AbortSignal ended a wait or stream. The wait ended. The process or terminal may still be running. ProcessReadyTimeoutError PROCESS_READY_TIMEOUT processId , command , condition , timeout Readiness wait timed out. Check whether the process is still running before starting another. ProcessExitedBeforeReadyError PROCESS_EXITED_BEFORE_READY processId , command , condition , exitCode Process exited before readiness. Correct the command or environment, then start again if needed. ProcessExitedBeforeLogError PROCESS_EXITED_BEFORE_LOG processId , pid , exit Process exited before a log match. Correct the command or environment, then start again if needed. ProcessError PROCESS_ERROR processId , pid? , exitCode? , stderr? General process failure. Check sandbox or app state before repeating work that changes state.

getProcess and listProcesses returning null or [] is not an error.

Terminal

Class Code Key context Details Recommended fix TerminalNotFoundError TERMINAL_NOT_FOUND terminalId Unknown terminal ID in the current container. Use the correct ID, or start the terminal again from stored state. StaleTerminalHandleError STALE_TERMINAL_HANDLE terminalId , operation Handle or ID from a previous container. Start the work again from stored state. Do not reuse the old handle. InvalidTerminalCwdError INVALID_TERMINAL_CWD terminalId , cwd , reason Invalid working directory at create. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request. InvalidTerminalCursorError INVALID_TERMINAL_CURSOR terminalId , cursor? , reason Bad output cursor. Correct the cursor or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid value. TerminalControlError TERMINAL_CONTROL_ERROR terminalId , operation , reason? Interrupt, terminate, resize, or related control failed. Check sandbox or app state before repeating work that changes state.

getTerminal and listTerminals returning null or [] is not an error.

Backup

Class Code Details Recommended fix BackupCreateError BACKUP_CREATE_FAILED Backup create failed. Check failure details; correct options if they are invalid. BackupRestoreError BACKUP_RESTORE_FAILED Backup restore failed. Check failure details; correct options if they are invalid. BackupNotFoundError BACKUP_NOT_FOUND Unknown backup ID. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request. BackupExpiredError BACKUP_EXPIRED Backup past validity. Correct options, or create a new backup. InvalidBackupConfigError INVALID_BACKUP_CONFIG Invalid backup options. Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request.

Other domains

These classes are available from @cloudflare/sandbox/errors (and some mount helpers from the package root). Confirm details against your installed package. Preview-specific guides for every domain are not all published yet.

Domain Examples Recommended fix Filesystem FileNotFoundError , FileExistsError , PermissionDeniedError , FileTooLargeError , FileSystemError Correct the path or handle a missing file. Ports / preview PortAlreadyExposedError , PortNotExposedError , InvalidPortError , PortInUseError , ServiceNotRespondingError , CustomDomainRequiredError Correct port options or expose settings. Interpreter (extension) InterpreterNotReadyError , ContextNotFoundError , CodeExecutionError If the interpreter is not ready, back off and try again. Otherwise correct the request. Mounts BucketMountError , BucketUnmountError , S3FSMountError , MissingCredentialsError , InvalidMountConfigError Correct mount options or credentials. Validation ValidationFailedError Correct the path, environment, command, or other arguments. Do not retry the same invalid request.

Other domain classes may exist on @cloudflare/sandbox/errors in your installed package. Confirm against that package before depending on undocumented surfaces.

Mount-related errors are also exported from @cloudflare/sandbox next to the mount APIs.

Platform helpers

Helper Details Recommended fix isPlatformTransientError(error) True for some transient platform signals (for example connection lost, certain Durable Object storage startup resets, or retryable platform errors). Prefer a new request or operation. isDurableObjectCodeUpdateReset(error) True when the Durable Object isolate was replaced by a code update or deploy. Do not keep retrying inside the same request. Let a new request run on the new isolate.

These helpers complement SandboxError subclasses. They do not replace the recovery rules on Errors and recovery.

Production capacity limits

In production, the Containers platform may reject work when account or deployment limits are exceeded (for example SURPASSED_BASE_LIMITS , SURPASSED_TOTAL_LIMITS , LOCATION_SURPASSED_BASE_LIMITS ). Retrying the same overload does not fix that. Reduce concurrency, raise limits, or fail to an operator path. These limits usually do not appear in local wrangler dev .

Refer to Platform limits.