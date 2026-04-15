HTTP API reference

This page documents every route exposed by the sandbox bridge.

Authentication

All routes under /v1/sandbox/* and /v1/openapi.* require a Bearer token:

Authorization: Bearer <SANDBOX_API_KEY>

When SANDBOX_API_KEY is not configured, authentication is skipped for local development convenience. Always set the secret before deploying to production.

OpenAPI schema

The bridge serves its own API documentation:

Method Route Description GET /v1/openapi.json Machine-readable OpenAPI 3.1 schema. GET /v1/openapi Interactive HTML documentation.

Both routes accept authentication via Bearer header or ?token= query parameter.

When running locally with npm run dev , open http://localhost:8787/v1/openapi in your browser to explore every endpoint interactively.

Sandbox lifecycle

Method Route Description POST /v1/sandbox Create a new sandbox. Returns {"id": "<sandbox-id>"} . DELETE /v1/sandbox/:id Destroy the sandbox container. Returns 204 . GET /v1/sandbox/:id/running Check container liveness. Returns {"running": true|false} .

Command execution

Method Route Description POST /v1/sandbox/:id/exec Run a command. Response is an SSE stream (see below).

The /exec endpoint accepts a JSON body:

{ " argv " : [ "sh" , "-lc" , "echo hello" ], " timeout_ms " : 10000 , " cwd " : "/workspace" }

Argv escaping

Each element of the argv array is escaped using ANSI-C $'...' quoting before being joined into a shell command. Tokens that contain only safe characters ( A-Za-z0-9@%+=:,./- ) are passed through unchanged. All other tokens are wrapped in $'...' with backslashes, single quotes, newlines, carriage returns, and tabs escaped. This prevents shell injection while preserving arguments that contain spaces, quotes, or special characters.

SSE response format

The response is a text/event-stream with the following event types:

Event Data Description stdout Base64-encoded chunk Standard output from the command. stderr Base64-encoded chunk Standard error from the command. exit {"exit_code": N} Command completed. Terminal event. error {"error": "…", "code": "…"} Command failed. Terminal event.

File operations

Method Route Description GET /v1/sandbox/:id/file/* Read a file. Returns raw bytes ( application/octet-stream ). PUT /v1/sandbox/:id/file/* Write a file. Request body is raw bytes. Returns {"ok": true} . Max 32 MiB.

The file path is encoded in the URL after /file/ . All paths must resolve within /workspace . Path traversal attempts (for example, ../../etc/passwd ) are rejected.

Workspace persistence

Method Route Description POST /v1/sandbox/:id/persist Serialize /workspace to a tar archive. Returns raw tar bytes. POST /v1/sandbox/:id/hydrate Populate /workspace from a tar archive sent as the request body.

The /persist endpoint accepts an optional excludes query parameter — a comma-separated list of relative paths to exclude from the archive.

The /hydrate endpoint accepts a raw tar payload up to 32 MiB.

Bucket mounts

Method Route Description POST /v1/sandbox/:id/mount Mount an S3-compatible bucket as a local directory. POST /v1/sandbox/:id/unmount Unmount a previously mounted bucket.

The /mount endpoint accepts a JSON body:

{ " bucket " : "my-bucket" , " mountPath " : "/mnt/data" , " options " : { " endpoint " : "https://ACCOUNT_ID.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , " readOnly " : false , " prefix " : "subdir/" , " credentials " : { " accessKeyId " : "..." , " secretAccessKey " : "..." } } } Explain Code

Credentials are optional — the bridge auto-detects from Worker secrets ( R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID / R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY or AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID / AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ) when omitted.

Sessions

Method Route Description POST /v1/sandbox/:id/session Create a session. Returns {"id": "<session-id>"} . DELETE /v1/sandbox/:id/session/:sid Delete a session. Returns 204 .

Sessions isolate working directory, environment variables, and command execution state within a sandbox. Pass the Session-Id header on /exec , /file/* , and /pty requests to scope them to a session.

When no Session-Id header is provided, requests use the sandbox default session.

Terminal (PTY)

Method Route Description GET /v1/sandbox/:id/pty Upgrade to a WebSocket PTY session.

Query parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description cols number 80 Terminal width in columns. rows number 24 Terminal height in rows. shell string — Shell binary (for example, /bin/bash ). session string — Session ID for session-scoped PTY.

The WebSocket carries binary frames for terminal I/O and JSON text frames for control messages:

Direction Frame type Content Client to server Binary UTF-8 encoded keystrokes. Server to client Binary Terminal output including ANSI escape sequences. Client to server Text (JSON) Control messages (for example, {"type": "resize", "cols": 120, "rows": 30} ). Server to client Text (JSON) Status messages ( ready , exit , error ).

Warm pool

Method Route Description GET /v1/pool/stats Current pool statistics. POST /v1/pool/prime Start the warm pool alarm loop. POST /v1/pool/shutdown-prewarmed Stop all idle warm containers.

The warm pool pre-starts sandbox containers so new sessions boot instantly. Configure it with environment variables in wrangler.jsonc :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " vars " : { " WARM_POOL_TARGET " : "3" , " WARM_POOL_REFRESH_INTERVAL " : "10000" } } TOML [ vars ] WARM_POOL_TARGET = "3" # Number of idle containers to keep warm (0 = disabled) WARM_POOL_REFRESH_INTERVAL = "10000" # Health-check interval in milliseconds

A cron trigger ( * * * * * ) primes the pool automatically after deployment. Set WARM_POOL_TARGET to "0" (the default) to disable the pool and avoid unexpected costs.

Health check

Method Route Description GET /health Unauthenticated liveness probe. Returns {"ok": true} .