HTTP API reference
This page documents every route exposed by the sandbox bridge.
All routes under
/v1/sandbox/* and
/v1/openapi.* require a Bearer token:
When
SANDBOX_API_KEY is not configured, authentication is skipped for local development convenience. Always set the secret before deploying to production.
The bridge serves its own API documentation:
|Method
|Route
|Description
GET
/v1/openapi.json
|Machine-readable OpenAPI 3.1 schema.
GET
/v1/openapi
|Interactive HTML documentation.
Both routes accept authentication via Bearer header or
?token= query parameter.
When running locally with
npm run dev, open
http://localhost:8787/v1/openapi in your browser to explore every endpoint interactively.
|Method
|Route
|Description
POST
/v1/sandbox
|Create a new sandbox. Returns
{"id": "<sandbox-id>"}.
DELETE
/v1/sandbox/:id
|Destroy the sandbox container. Returns
204.
GET
/v1/sandbox/:id/running
|Check container liveness. Returns
{"running": true|false}.
|Method
|Route
|Description
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/exec
|Run a command. Response is an SSE stream (see below).
The
/exec endpoint accepts a JSON body:
Each element of the
argv array is escaped using ANSI-C
$'...' quoting before being joined into a shell command. Tokens that contain only safe characters (
A-Za-z0-9@%+=:,./-) are passed through unchanged. All other tokens are wrapped in
$'...' with backslashes, single quotes, newlines, carriage returns, and tabs escaped. This prevents shell injection while preserving arguments that contain spaces, quotes, or special characters.
The response is a
text/event-stream with the following event types:
|Event
|Data
|Description
stdout
|Base64-encoded chunk
|Standard output from the command.
stderr
|Base64-encoded chunk
|Standard error from the command.
exit
{"exit_code": N}
|Command completed. Terminal event.
error
{"error": "…", "code": "…"}
|Command failed. Terminal event.
|Method
|Route
|Description
GET
/v1/sandbox/:id/file/*
|Read a file. Returns raw bytes (
application/octet-stream).
PUT
/v1/sandbox/:id/file/*
|Write a file. Request body is raw bytes. Returns
{"ok": true}. Max 32 MiB.
The file path is encoded in the URL after
/file/. All paths must resolve within
/workspace. Path traversal attempts (for example,
../../etc/passwd) are rejected.
|Method
|Route
|Description
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/persist
|Serialize
/workspace to a tar archive. Returns raw tar bytes.
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/hydrate
|Populate
/workspace from a tar archive sent as the request body.
The
/persist endpoint accepts an optional
excludes query parameter — a comma-separated list of relative paths to exclude from the archive.
The
/hydrate endpoint accepts a raw tar payload up to 32 MiB.
|Method
|Route
|Description
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/mount
|Mount an S3-compatible bucket as a local directory.
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/unmount
|Unmount a previously mounted bucket.
The
/mount endpoint accepts a JSON body:
Credentials are optional — the bridge auto-detects from Worker secrets (
R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID /
R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY or
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID /
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY) when omitted.
|Method
|Route
|Description
POST
/v1/sandbox/:id/session
|Create a session. Returns
{"id": "<session-id>"}.
DELETE
/v1/sandbox/:id/session/:sid
|Delete a session. Returns
204.
Sessions isolate working directory, environment variables, and command execution state within a sandbox. Pass the
Session-Id header on
/exec,
/file/*, and
/pty requests to scope them to a session.
When no
Session-Id header is provided, requests use the sandbox default session.
|Method
|Route
|Description
GET
/v1/sandbox/:id/pty
|Upgrade to a WebSocket PTY session.
Query parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
cols
|number
80
|Terminal width in columns.
rows
|number
24
|Terminal height in rows.
shell
|string
|—
|Shell binary (for example,
/bin/bash).
session
|string
|—
|Session ID for session-scoped PTY.
The WebSocket carries binary frames for terminal I/O and JSON text frames for control messages:
|Direction
|Frame type
|Content
|Client to server
|Binary
|UTF-8 encoded keystrokes.
|Server to client
|Binary
|Terminal output including ANSI escape sequences.
|Client to server
|Text (JSON)
|Control messages (for example,
{"type": "resize", "cols": 120, "rows": 30}).
|Server to client
|Text (JSON)
|Status messages (
ready,
exit,
error).
|Method
|Route
|Description
GET
/v1/pool/stats
|Current pool statistics.
POST
/v1/pool/prime
|Start the warm pool alarm loop.
POST
/v1/pool/shutdown-prewarmed
|Stop all idle warm containers.
The warm pool pre-starts sandbox containers so new sessions boot instantly. Configure it with environment variables in
wrangler.jsonc:
A cron trigger (
* * * * *) primes the pool automatically after deployment. Set
WARM_POOL_TARGET to
"0" (the default) to disable the pool and avoid unexpected costs.
|Method
|Route
|Description
GET
/health
|Unauthenticated liveness probe. Returns
{"ok": true}.
- Bridge overview — What the bridge is, deployment, and usage examples.
- Sandbox API reference — Complete Sandbox SDK method reference.
- Bridge source on GitHub ↗ — Worker, Dockerfile, and OpenAPI schema.