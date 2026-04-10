Connect to Workers bindings

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Sandboxes can access Workers bindings — KV, R2, D1, Durable Objects, and others — through outbound handlers. An outbound handler intercepts HTTP requests from the sandbox and runs inside the Workers runtime, where all of your configured bindings are available.
The sandbox makes a plain HTTP request to a virtual hostname (for example, http://my.kv/some-key), and the outbound handler resolves it using the bound resource. No SDK or client library is required inside the sandbox.
Use bindings in outbound handlers
Define an outboundByHost handler for each virtual hostname. The env argument gives you access to every binding declared in your Wrangler configuration.