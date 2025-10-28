Build a Worker that takes a repository URL and a task description and uses Sandbox SDK to run Claude Code to implement your task.

Time to complete: 5 minutes

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You'll also need:

1. Create your project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- claude-code-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/claude-code Terminal window yarn create cloudflare claude-code-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/claude-code Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest claude-code-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/claude-code

Terminal window cd claude-code-sandbox

2. Set up local environment variables

Create a .dev.vars file in your project root for local development:

Terminal window echo "ANTHROPIC_API_KEY=your_api_key_here" > .dev.vars

Replace your_api_key_here with your actual API key from the Anthropic Console ↗.

Note The .dev.vars file is automatically gitignored and only used during local development with npm run dev .

3. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Note First run builds the Docker container (2-3 minutes). Subsequent runs are much faster.

Test with curl:

Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/ \ -d '{ "repo": "https://github.com/cloudflare/agents", "task": "remove the emojis from the readme" }'

Response:

{ " logs " : "Done! I've removed the brain emoji from the README title. The heading now reads \" # Cloudflare Agents \" instead of \" # 🧠 Cloudflare Agents \" ." , " diff " : "diff --git a/README.md b/README.md

index 9296ac9..027c218 100644

--- a/README.md

+++ b/README.md

@@ -1,4 +1,4 @@

-# 🧠 Cloudflare Agents

+# Cloudflare Agents



![npm install agents](assets/npm-install-agents.svg)

" }

4. Deploy

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Then set your Anthropic API key as a production secret:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put ANTHROPIC_API_KEY

Paste your API key from the Anthropic Console ↗ when prompted.

Warning After first deployment, wait 2-3 minutes for container provisioning. Check status with npx wrangler containers list .

What you built

You created an API that:

Accepts a repository URL and natural language task descriptions

Creates a Sandbox and clones the repository into it

Kicks off Claude Code to implement the given task

Returns Claude's output and changes

