Run Claude Code on a Sandbox
Build a Worker that takes a repository URL and a task description and uses Sandbox SDK to run Claude Code to implement your task.
Time to complete: 5 minutes
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
- An Anthropic API key ↗ for Claude Code
- Docker ↗ running locally
Create a new Sandbox SDK project:
Create a
.dev.vars file in your project root for local development:
Replace
your_api_key_here with your actual API key from the Anthropic Console ↗.
Start the development server:
Test with curl:
Response:
Deploy your Worker:
Then set your Anthropic API key as a production secret:
Paste your API key from the Anthropic Console ↗ when prompted.
You created an API that:
- Accepts a repository URL and natural language task descriptions
- Creates a Sandbox and clones the repository into it
- Kicks off Claude Code to implement the given task
- Returns Claude's output and changes
- Analyze data with AI - Add pandas and matplotlib for data analysis
- Code Interpreter API - Use the built-in code interpreter instead of exec
- Streaming output - Show real-time execution progress
- API reference - Explore all available methods
- Anthropic Claude documentation ↗
- Workers AI - Use Cloudflare's built-in models
