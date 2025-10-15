Files
Read, write, and manage files in the sandbox filesystem. All paths are absolute (e.g.,
/workspace/app.js).
Write content to a file.
Parameters:
path- Absolute path to the file
content- Content to write
options(optional):
encoding- File encoding (default:
"utf-8")
-
Read a file from the sandbox.
Parameters:
path- Absolute path to the file
options(optional):
encoding- File encoding (default:
"utf-8")
-
Returns:
Promise<FileInfo> with
content and
encoding
Create a directory.
Parameters:
path- Absolute path to the directory
options(optional):
recursive- Create parent directories if needed (default:
false)
-
Delete a file.
Parameters:
path- Absolute path to the file
Rename a file.
Parameters:
oldPath- Current file path
newPath- New file path
Move a file to a different directory.
Parameters:
sourcePath- Current file path
destinationPath- Destination path
Clone a git repository.
Parameters:
repoUrl- Git repository URL
options(optional):
branch- Branch to checkout (default: main branch)
targetDir- Directory to clone into (default: repo name)
depth- Clone depth for shallow clone
-
- Manage files guide - Detailed guide with best practices
- Commands API - Execute commands
