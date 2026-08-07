Extensions

Overview Attach pattern First-party extensions Custom extensions Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This page documents extensions on @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0.

Extensions add optional capabilities to your Sandbox subclass as nested namespaces (for example sandbox.interpreter.* ). They are not free-floating globals on every app.

Attach pattern

import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); } import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox < Env > { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); }

Export that class from your Worker. Call extension methods through the nested property from application code.

First-party extensions

The following first-party extensions are available on the preview package:

Extension Package Docs Code interpreter @cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter Code interpreter, Interpreter API OpenCode @cloudflare/sandbox/opencode Confirm exports in your installed @next version (for example withOpenCode and client/proxy helpers).

For the interpreter, attach once, then use the same method names as the stable package ( createCodeContext , runCode , and related calls) on sandbox.interpreter . Python needs the -python image variant. For the full how-to, refer to Code interpreter.

Custom extensions

Application-defined extensions are experimental. Helpers exist under @cloudflare/sandbox/extensions , but preview documentation does not yet cover authoring or publishing a custom extension. Prefer the first-party extensions in the table, or keep any custom code inside your application until a supported authoring guide ships.