Extensions add optional capabilities to your
Sandbox subclass as nested namespaces (for example
sandbox.interpreter.*). They are not free-floating globals on every app.
Export that class from your Worker. Call extension methods through the nested property from application code.
The following first-party extensions are available on the preview package:
|Extension
|Package
|Docs
|Code interpreter
|
@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter
|Code interpreter, Interpreter API
|OpenCode
|
@cloudflare/sandbox/opencode
|Confirm exports in your installed
@next version (for example
withOpenCode and client/proxy helpers).
For the interpreter, attach once, then use the same method names as the stable package (
createCodeContext,
runCode, and related calls) on
sandbox.interpreter. Python needs the
-python image variant. For the full how-to, refer to Code interpreter.
Application-defined extensions are experimental. Helpers exist under
@cloudflare/sandbox/extensions, but preview documentation does not yet cover authoring or publishing a custom extension. Prefer the first-party extensions in the table, or keep any custom code inside your application until a supported authoring guide ships.