 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Stream output

This guide shows you how to handle real-time output from commands, processes, and code execution.

When to use streaming

Use streaming when you need:

  • Real-time feedback - Show progress as it happens
  • Long-running operations - Builds, tests, installations that take time
  • Interactive applications - Chat bots, code execution, live demos
  • Large output - Process output incrementally instead of all at once
  • User experience - Prevent users from waiting with no feedback

Use non-streaming (exec()) for:

  • Quick operations - Commands that complete in seconds
  • Small output - When output fits easily in memory
  • Post-processing - When you need complete output before processing

Stream command execution

Use execStream() to get real-time output:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox, parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


const stream = await sandbox.execStream("npm run build");


for await (const event of parseSSEStream(stream)) {
  switch (event.type) {
    case "stdout":
      console.log(event.data);
      break;


    case "stderr":
      console.error(event.data);
      break;


    case "complete":
      console.log("Exit code:", event.exitCode);
      break;


    case "error":
      console.error("Failed:", event.error);
      break;
  }
}

Stream to client

Return streaming output to users via Server-Sent Events:

JavaScript
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "builder");


    const stream = await sandbox.execStream("npm run build");


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "text/event-stream",
        "Cache-Control": "no-cache",
      },
    });
  },
};

Client-side consumption:

JavaScript
// Browser JavaScript
const eventSource = new EventSource("/build");


eventSource.addEventListener("stdout", (event) => {
  const data = JSON.parse(event.data);
  console.log(data.data);
});


eventSource.addEventListener("complete", (event) => {
  const data = JSON.parse(event.data);
  console.log("Exit code:", data.exitCode);
  eventSource.close();
});

Stream process logs

Monitor background process output:

JavaScript
import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const process = await sandbox.startProcess("node server.js");


const logStream = await sandbox.streamProcessLogs(process.id);


for await (const log of parseSSEStream(logStream)) {
  console.log(log.data);


  if (log.data.includes("Server listening")) {
    console.log("Server is ready");
    break;
  }
}

Handle errors

Check exit codes and handle stream errors:

JavaScript
const stream = await sandbox.execStream("npm run build");


for await (const event of parseSSEStream(stream)) {
  switch (event.type) {
    case "stdout":
      console.log(event.data);
      break;


    case "error":
      throw new Error(`Build failed: ${event.error}`);


    case "complete":
      if (event.exitCode !== 0) {
        throw new Error(`Build failed with exit code ${event.exitCode}`);
      }
      break;
  }
}

Best practices

  • Always consume streams - Don't let streams hang unconsumed
  • Handle all event types - Process stdout, stderr, complete, and error events
  • Check exit codes - Non-zero exit codes indicate failure
  • Provide feedback - Show progress to users for long operations