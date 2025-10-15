Stream output

This guide shows you how to handle real-time output from commands, processes, and code execution.
Use streaming when you need:
- Real-time feedback - Show progress as it happens
- Long-running operations - Builds, tests, installations that take time
- Interactive applications - Chat bots, code execution, live demos
- Large output - Process output incrementally instead of all at once
- User experience - Prevent users from waiting with no feedback
Use non-streaming (
exec()) for:
- Quick operations - Commands that complete in seconds
- Small output - When output fits easily in memory
- Post-processing - When you need complete output before processing
Use
execStream() to get real-time output:
Return streaming output to users via Server-Sent Events:
Client-side consumption:
Monitor background process output:
Check exit codes and handle stream errors:
- Always consume streams - Don't let streams hang unconsumed
- Handle all event types - Process stdout, stderr, complete, and error events
- Check exit codes - Non-zero exit codes indicate failure
- Provide feedback - Show progress to users for long operations