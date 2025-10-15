Stream output

This guide shows you how to handle real-time output from commands, processes, and code execution.

When to use streaming

Use streaming when you need:

Real-time feedback - Show progress as it happens

- Show progress as it happens Long-running operations - Builds, tests, installations that take time

- Builds, tests, installations that take time Interactive applications - Chat bots, code execution, live demos

- Chat bots, code execution, live demos Large output - Process output incrementally instead of all at once

- Process output incrementally instead of all at once User experience - Prevent users from waiting with no feedback

Use non-streaming ( exec() ) for:

Quick operations - Commands that complete in seconds

- Commands that complete in seconds Small output - When output fits easily in memory

- When output fits easily in memory Post-processing - When you need complete output before processing

Stream command execution

Use execStream() to get real-time output:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox , parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( "npm run build" ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream ( stream )) { switch ( event . type ) { case "stdout" : console . log ( event . data ) ; break ; case "stderr" : console . error ( event . data ) ; break ; case "complete" : console . log ( "Exit code:" , event . exitCode ) ; break ; case "error" : console . error ( "Failed:" , event . error ) ; break ; } } TypeScript import { getSandbox , parseSSEStream , type ExecEvent } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( 'npm run build' ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream < ExecEvent > ( stream )) { switch ( event . type ) { case 'stdout' : console . log ( event . data ) ; break ; case 'stderr' : console . error ( event . data ) ; break ; case 'complete' : console . log ( 'Exit code:' , event . exitCode ) ; break ; case 'error' : console . error ( 'Failed:' , event . error ) ; break ; } }

Stream to client

Return streaming output to users via Server-Sent Events:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "builder" ) ; const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( "npm run build" ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , }, } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'builder' ) ; const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( 'npm run build' ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/event-stream' , 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache' } } ) ; } };

Client-side consumption:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Browser JavaScript const eventSource = new EventSource ( "/build" ) ; eventSource . addEventListener ( "stdout" , ( event ) => { const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( data . data ) ; } ) ; eventSource . addEventListener ( "complete" , ( event ) => { const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( "Exit code:" , data . exitCode ) ; eventSource . close () ; } ) ; TypeScript // Browser JavaScript const eventSource = new EventSource ( '/build' ) ; eventSource . addEventListener ( 'stdout' , ( event ) => { const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( data . data ) ; } ) ; eventSource . addEventListener ( 'complete' , ( event ) => { const data = JSON . parse ( event . data ) ; console . log ( 'Exit code:' , data . exitCode ) ; eventSource . close () ; } ) ;

Stream process logs

Monitor background process output:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { parseSSEStream } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const process = await sandbox . startProcess ( "node server.js" ) ; const logStream = await sandbox . streamProcessLogs ( process . id ) ; for await ( const log of parseSSEStream ( logStream )) { console . log ( log . data ) ; if ( log . data . includes ( "Server listening" )) { console . log ( "Server is ready" ) ; break ; } } TypeScript import { parseSSEStream , type LogEvent } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const process = await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node server.js' ) ; const logStream = await sandbox . streamProcessLogs ( process . id ) ; for await ( const log of parseSSEStream < LogEvent > ( logStream )) { console . log ( log . data ) ; if ( log . data . includes ( 'Server listening' )) { console . log ( 'Server is ready' ) ; break ; } }

Handle errors

Check exit codes and handle stream errors:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( "npm run build" ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream ( stream )) { switch ( event . type ) { case "stdout" : console . log ( event . data ) ; break ; case "error" : throw new Error ( `Build failed: ${ event . error } ` ) ; case "complete" : if ( event . exitCode !== 0 ) { throw new Error ( `Build failed with exit code ${ event . exitCode } ` ) ; } break ; } } TypeScript const stream = await sandbox . execStream ( 'npm run build' ) ; for await ( const event of parseSSEStream < ExecEvent > ( stream )) { switch ( event . type ) { case 'stdout' : console . log ( event . data ) ; break ; case 'error' : throw new Error ( `Build failed: ${ event . error } ` ) ; case 'complete' : if ( event . exitCode !== 0 ) { throw new Error ( `Build failed with exit code ${ event . exitCode } ` ) ; } break ; } }

Best practices

Always consume streams - Don't let streams hang unconsumed

- Don't let streams hang unconsumed Handle all event types - Process stdout, stderr, complete, and error events

- Process stdout, stderr, complete, and error events Check exit codes - Non-zero exit codes indicate failure

- Non-zero exit codes indicate failure Provide feedback - Show progress to users for long operations