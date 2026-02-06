 Skip to content
File Watching

Monitor filesystem changes in real-time using Linux's native inotify system. The file watching API provides efficient monitoring of files and directories with support for filtering, exclusions, and callback-based event handling.

Methods

watch()

Watch a directory for filesystem changes in real-time.

TypeScript
await sandbox.watch(path: string, options?: WatchOptions): Promise<WatchHandle>

Parameters:

  • path - Absolute path or relative to /workspace (e.g., /app/src or src)
  • options (optional):
    • recursive - Watch subdirectories recursively (default: true)
    • include - Glob patterns to include (e.g., ['*.ts', '*.js'])
    • exclude - Glob patterns to exclude (default: ['.git', 'node_modules', '.DS_Store'])
    • signal - AbortSignal to cancel the watch
    • onEvent - Callback for file change events
    • onError - Callback for watch errors

Returns: WatchHandle with stop() method and metadata properties

JavaScript
// Watch entire project directory
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace", {
  onEvent: (event) => {
    console.log(`${event.type}: ${event.path}`);
    console.log(`Is directory: ${event.isDirectory}`);
  },
  onError: (error) => {
    console.error("Watch error:", error.message);
  },
});


// Stop watching when done
await watcher.stop();
JavaScript
// Watch specific file types in a directory
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  include: ["*.ts", "*.tsx"],
  exclude: ["*.test.ts", "dist"],
  onEvent: (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify") {
      console.log(`TypeScript file modified: ${event.path}`);
    }
  },
});

watchStream()

Get raw SSE stream for file watching (advanced usage).

TypeScript
const stream = await sandbox.watchStream(path: string, options?: WatchRequest): Promise<ReadableStream<Uint8Array>>

Most users should use watch() instead, which provides a higher-level API with proper lifecycle management.

stopWatch()

Stop a specific watch by ID.

TypeScript
await sandbox.stopWatch(watchId: string): Promise<{ success: boolean }>

Parameters:

  • watchId - Watch ID from the WatchHandle

listWatches()

List all active watches.

TypeScript
const result = await sandbox.listWatches(): Promise<WatchListResult>

Returns:

TypeScript
interface WatchListResult {
  success: boolean;
  watches: Array<{
    id: string;
    path: string;
    startedAt: string;
  }>;
  count: number;
  timestamp: string;
}

Types

WatchHandle

Handle returned from watch() to control and inspect the watch.

TypeScript
interface WatchHandle {
  /** Stop watching and clean up resources */
  stop(): Promise<void>;
  /** The watch ID (for debugging) */
  readonly id: string;
  /** The path being watched */
  readonly path: string;
}

WatchEvent

File system change event passed to the onEvent callback.

TypeScript
interface WatchEvent {
  /** The type of change that occurred */
  type: WatchEventType;
  /** Absolute path to the file or directory that changed */
  path: string;
  /** Whether the changed path is a directory */
  isDirectory: boolean;
}

WatchEventType

Types of filesystem changes that can be detected.

TypeScript
type WatchEventType = "create" | "modify" | "delete" | "rename";
  • create - File or directory was created
  • modify - File content or directory attributes changed
  • delete - File or directory was deleted
  • rename - File or directory was moved/renamed

WatchOptions

Configuration options for watching directories.

TypeScript
interface WatchOptions {
  /** Watch subdirectories recursively (default: true) */
  recursive?: boolean;
  /** Glob patterns to include (e.g., ['*.ts', '*.js']) */
  include?: string[];
  /** Glob patterns to exclude (default: ['.git', 'node_modules', '.DS_Store']) */
  exclude?: string[];
  /** AbortSignal to cancel the watch */
  signal?: AbortSignal;
  /** Callback for file change events */
  onEvent?: (event: WatchEvent) => void;
  /** Callback for errors (e.g., watch process died) */
  onError?: (error: Error) => void;
}

