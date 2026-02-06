Monitor filesystem changes in real-time using Linux's native inotify system. The file watching API provides efficient monitoring of files and directories with support for filtering, exclusions, and callback-based event handling.

Methods

Watch a directory for filesystem changes in real-time.

TypeScript await sandbox . watch ( path : string , options ?: WatchOptions ): Promise < WatchHandle >

Parameters:

path - Absolute path or relative to /workspace (e.g., /app/src or src )

- Absolute path or relative to (e.g., or ) options (optional): recursive - Watch subdirectories recursively (default: true ) include - Glob patterns to include (e.g., ['*.ts', '*.js'] ) exclude - Glob patterns to exclude (default: ['.git', 'node_modules', '.DS_Store'] ) signal - AbortSignal to cancel the watch onEvent - Callback for file change events onError - Callback for watch errors

(optional):

Returns: WatchHandle with stop() method and metadata properties

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Watch entire project directory const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Watch error:" , error . message ) ; }, } ) ; // Stop watching when done await watcher . stop () ; TypeScript // Watch entire project directory const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Watch error:' , error . message ) ; } } ) ; // Stop watching when done await watcher . stop () ;

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Watch specific file types in a directory const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" ] , exclude : [ "*.test.ts" , "dist" ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { console . log ( `TypeScript file modified: ${ event . path } ` ) ; } }, } ) ; TypeScript // Watch specific file types in a directory const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' ] , exclude : [ '*.test.ts' , 'dist' ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { console . log ( `TypeScript file modified: ${ event . path } ` ) ; } } } ) ;

Get raw SSE stream for file watching (advanced usage).

TypeScript const stream = await sandbox . watchStream ( path : string , options ?: WatchRequest ): Promise < ReadableStream < Uint8Array >>

Most users should use watch() instead, which provides a higher-level API with proper lifecycle management.

Stop a specific watch by ID.

TypeScript await sandbox . stopWatch ( watchId : string ): Promise < { success : boolean } >

Parameters:

watchId - Watch ID from the WatchHandle

List all active watches.

TypeScript const result = await sandbox . listWatches (): Promise < WatchListResult >

Returns:

TypeScript interface WatchListResult { success : boolean ; watches : Array <{ id : string ; path : string ; startedAt : string ; }>; count : number ; timestamp : string ; }

Types

WatchHandle

Handle returned from watch() to control and inspect the watch.

TypeScript interface WatchHandle { /** Stop watching and clean up resources */ stop () : Promise < void >; /** The watch ID (for debugging) */ readonly id : string ; /** The path being watched */ readonly path : string ; }

WatchEvent

File system change event passed to the onEvent callback.

TypeScript interface WatchEvent { /** The type of change that occurred */ type : WatchEventType ; /** Absolute path to the file or directory that changed */ path : string ; /** Whether the changed path is a directory */ isDirectory : boolean ; }

WatchEventType

Types of filesystem changes that can be detected.

TypeScript type WatchEventType = "create" | "modify" | "delete" | "rename" ;

create - File or directory was created

- File or directory was created modify - File content or directory attributes changed

- File content or directory attributes changed delete - File or directory was deleted

- File or directory was deleted rename - File or directory was moved/renamed

WatchOptions

Configuration options for watching directories.

TypeScript interface WatchOptions { /** Watch subdirectories recursively (default: true) */ recursive ?: boolean ; /** Glob patterns to include (e.g., ['*.ts', '*.js']) */ include ?: string [] ; /** Glob patterns to exclude (default: ['.git', 'node_modules', '.DS_Store']) */ exclude ?: string [] ; /** AbortSignal to cancel the watch */ signal ?: AbortSignal ; /** Callback for file change events */ onEvent ?: ( event : WatchEvent ) => void ; /** Callback for errors (e.g., watch process died) */ onError ?: ( error : Error ) => void ; }

Notes

Container lifecycle File watchers are automatically stopped when the sandbox container sleeps or is destroyed. You do not need to manually stop them on container shutdown.

Path requirements All paths must exist when starting a watch. Watching non-existent paths returns an error. Create directories before watching them.

