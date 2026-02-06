File Watching
Monitor filesystem changes in real-time using Linux's native inotify system. The file watching API provides efficient monitoring of files and directories with support for filtering, exclusions, and callback-based event handling.
Watch a directory for filesystem changes in real-time.
Parameters:
path- Absolute path or relative to
/workspace(e.g.,
/app/srcor
src)
options(optional):
recursive- Watch subdirectories recursively (default:
true)
include- Glob patterns to include (e.g.,
['*.ts', '*.js'])
exclude- Glob patterns to exclude (default:
['.git', 'node_modules', '.DS_Store'])
signal- AbortSignal to cancel the watch
onEvent- Callback for file change events
onError- Callback for watch errors
-
Returns:
WatchHandle with
stop() method and metadata properties
Get raw SSE stream for file watching (advanced usage).
Most users should use
watch() instead, which provides a higher-level API with proper lifecycle management.
Stop a specific watch by ID.
Parameters:
watchId- Watch ID from the WatchHandle
List all active watches.
Returns:
Handle returned from
watch() to control and inspect the watch.
File system change event passed to the
onEvent callback.
Types of filesystem changes that can be detected.
create- File or directory was created
modify- File content or directory attributes changed
delete- File or directory was deleted
rename- File or directory was moved/renamed
Configuration options for watching directories.
- Watch filesystem changes guide - Patterns, best practices, and real-world examples
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-