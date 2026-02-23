Backups
Create point-in-time snapshots of sandbox directories and restore them with copy-on-write overlays.
Create a point-in-time snapshot of a directory and upload it to R2 storage.
Parameters:
options- Backup configuration (see
BackupOptions):
dir(required) - Absolute path to the directory to back up (for example,
"/workspace")
name(optional) - Human-readable name for the backup. Maximum 256 characters, no control characters.
ttl(optional) - Time-to-live in seconds until the backup expires. Default:
259200(3 days). Must be a positive number.
Returns:
Promise<DirectoryBackup> containing:
id- Unique backup identifier (UUID)
dir- Directory that was backed up
How it works:
- The container creates a compressed squashfs archive from the directory.
- The container uploads the archive directly to R2 using a presigned URL.
- Metadata is stored alongside the archive in R2.
- The local archive is cleaned up.
Throws:
InvalidBackupConfigError- If
diris not absolute, contains
.., the
BACKUP_BUCKETbinding is missing, or the R2 presigned URL credentials are not configured
BackupCreateError- If the container fails to create the archive or the upload to R2 fails
Restore a previously created backup into a directory using FUSE overlayfs (copy-on-write).
Parameters:
backup- The backup handle returned by
createBackup(). Contains
idand
dir. (see
DirectoryBackup)
Returns:
Promise<RestoreBackupResult> containing:
success- Whether the restore succeeded
dir- Directory that was restored
id- Backup ID that was restored
How it works:
- Metadata is downloaded from R2 and the TTL is checked. If expired, an error is thrown (with a 60-second buffer).
- The container downloads the archive directly from R2 using a presigned URL.
- The container mounts the squashfs archive with FUSE overlayfs.
Throws:
InvalidBackupConfigError- If
backup.idis missing or not a valid UUID, or
backup.diris invalid
BackupNotFoundError- If the backup metadata or archive is not found in R2
BackupExpiredError- If the backup TTL has elapsed
BackupRestoreError- If the container fails to restore
Use backups as checkpoints before risky operations.
- Concurrent backup and restore operations on the same sandbox are automatically serialized.
- The returned
DirectoryBackuphandle is serializable — store it in KV, D1, or Durable Object storage.
- Overlapping backups are independent. Restoring a parent directory overwrites subdirectory mounts.
The
ttl value controls when a backup is considered expired. The SDK enforces this at restore time only — when you call
restoreBackup(), the SDK reads the backup metadata from R2 and checks whether the TTL has elapsed. If it has, the restore is rejected with a
BACKUP_EXPIRED error.
The TTL does not automatically delete objects from R2. Expired backup archives and metadata remain in your R2 bucket until you delete them. To automatically clean up expired objects, configure an R2 object lifecycle rule on your backup bucket. Without a lifecycle rule, expired backups continue to consume R2 storage.
Fields:
dir(required) - Absolute path to the directory to back up
name(optional) - Human-readable backup name. Maximum 256 characters, no control characters.
ttl(optional) - Time-to-live in seconds. Default:
259200(3 days). Must be a positive number.
Fields:
id- Unique backup identifier (UUID)
dir- Directory that was backed up
Fields:
success- Whether the restore succeeded
dir- Directory that was restored
id- Backup ID that was restored
