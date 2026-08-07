- Work on a branch or staging deployment. Finish the code migration steps in this guide, then cut production over in one deploy.
- Expect a short cutover window. Live processes, terminals, and other container work stop when the new image replaces the old one.
- Inventory call sites in the Worker:
- Commands:
exec,
execStream,
startProcess, string kill signals, process stdin
- Sessions and transport:
createSession,
enableDefaultSession,
SANDBOX_TRANSPORT,
setTransport
- Terminals:
sandbox.terminal, session
terminal(), xterm
sessionId
- Interpreter:
createCodeContext/
runCodeon bare
Sandbox
- Git:
gitCheckout
- Commands:
If you still need stable-line cleanup first (RPC transport,
exposePort, stream helpers), complete the 2026 deprecation migration, then return here.
|Stable surface
|Preview action
|
SANDBOX_TRANSPORT,
transport on
getSandbox(),
setTransport()
|Remove. The preview uses RPC automatically; no transport setting.
|
await sandbox.exec(string) → buffered result
|
await sandbox.exec(argv) then
await process.output(...).
|
execStream,
startProcess, process log helpers
|Process handle:
logs,
kill,
waitFor*.
|Default session /
enableDefaultSession
|Gone. Each
exec is independent.
|
createSession /
ExecutionSession
|Gone from the core public surface. Pass
cwd/
env per
exec, or one shell argv script.
|Interpreter methods on
Sandbox
|Same method names on
sandbox.interpreter after
withInterpreter.
runCode returns plain
ExecutionResult. Refer to Code interpreter.
|String kill signals
|Numeric signals on
process.kill.
|
waitForPort default mode
|Preview default is
tcp. Pass
mode: "http" for HTTP checks.
|Process / stream stdin
|No process stdin on the handle. Non-interactive: argv/
cwd/
env. Interactive PTY: terminals.
|
sandbox.terminal(request) / session
terminal()
|
createTerminal, then
terminal.connect(request).
|xterm
sessionId
|
terminalId (and optional
cursor).
|
sandbox.gitCheckout(...)
|Removed. Run
git with argv
exec, for example
['git', 'clone', '--', url, dir], then
output() / waits as needed.
Files, mounts, backups, ports, tunnels,
proxyToSandbox, and most lifecycle options stay available. Use the main Sandbox docs for those signatures. Where a stable page still describes sessions, transport selection, string
exec helpers, or
sandbox.terminal, follow this preview section instead.
npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next
yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next
Confirm the lockfile resolves
@cloudflare/sandbox to a preview build. Point your Dockerfile at the matching preview image, for example
cloudflare/sandbox:next (or the
-python / other variant you use).
Do not mix a preview Worker package with a stable container image, or the reverse. Both sides must come from the same
@next line.
Delete
SANDBOX_TRANSPORT, the
transport option on
getSandbox(),
SandboxTransport types, and
sandbox.setTransport(). No replacement setting is required.
Stable:
Preview:
Rules:
await sandbox.exec(...)means launch succeeded, not command finished.
- Prefer argv without a shell when you run a single binary:
['npm', 'test']with
cwdset.
output()defaults to byte streams (
Uint8Array). Pass
{ encoding: "utf8" }for strings.
- There is no
sandbox.run()compatibility helper on the current preview tip.
Process handle details (waits, log events,
kill, no stdin): Processes API.
Across Worker requests, keep
server.id and resume with
getProcess(id) only while that process may still be running in the current container. If the container stopped,
getProcess may return
null. If you still hold a handle from a previous container, expect a stale-handle error. In both cases, start a new
exec from the work you still need to run. Refer to How long a process lives.
|Stable
|Preview
|
exec("cd /app"); exec("npm test");
|
exec(['/bin/bash', '-lc', 'cd /app && npm test']) or
exec(['npm', 'test'], { cwd: '/app' })
|Exported vars in the default session
|
setEnvVars and/or
env on each
exec
|
createSession({ env })
|
setEnvVars and/or
env on each
exec /
createTerminal
Details: Environment variables.
Do not put live API keys or long-lived provider credentials into
setEnvVars or launch
env. Keep secrets in the Worker and inject them with outbound traffic handlers when the process must call an external API.
|Goal
|API
|Limit process lifetime
|
exec(argv, { timeout }) — may finish with
timedOut: true
|Limit how long you wait
|Options or
AbortSignal on
output / waits /
logs — does not kill the process
Remove
createSession,
getSession,
deleteSession, and
sessionId options on core calls.
User isolation remains one sandbox per user (or per trust boundary), not sessions inside one sandbox.
Refer to Code interpreter. Minimum:
Use the
-python image variant when you run Python. Keep the Worker package and container image on the same
@next line.
sandbox.gitCheckout is removed. Clone or fetch with argv
exec, for example:
Replace stable
sandbox.terminal(request) (and session-scoped
terminal()) with the preview terminal resource API:
const terminal = await sandbox.createTerminal({ command: ['bash'], ... })
- Store
terminal.idwith the sandbox id.
- On WebSocket upgrade:
getTerminal(id)then
terminal.connect(request, { cursor?, cols?, rows? }).
- In the browser,
@cloudflare/sandbox/xtermuses
terminalId.
Details: Terminals, Terminals API.
This guide covers Worker SDK applications on
@next.
The self-deployed Sandbox bridge stays on the stable release line. Keep its Worker package, container image, and HTTP clients on matching stable versions. Do not pair a bridge deployment with
@cloudflare/sandbox@next.
On
@next, a sandbox ID stays stable, but the container behind it can be replaced. Processes and terminals live only in the current container. After replacement, old handles fail and you start the work again.
That is normal after idle time, restarts, and this migration cutover. Full model: Sandbox lifecycle and How long a process lives. Recovery patterns: Errors and recovery. Catalog: Errors API.
When you migrate long-running work:
- Do not treat a stored
process.idor
terminal.idas enough to resume after an arbitrary delay or after deploy.
- Persist the command,
cwd,
env, and any app checkpoint you need to relaunch.
- On a later request, call
getProcess(id)/
getTerminal(id)only if that resource might still be running in the current container. If you get
nullor a stale-handle error, start again from the stored work.
Handle at least these errors as follows:
|Error
|What to do
|
ContainerUnavailableError
|Container did not start the work — back off (
retryAfterMs when set), then try the work again
|
StaleProcessHandleError /
StaleTerminalHandleError
|Previous container — start again from stored work state
|
OperationInterruptedError
|Work may have started — read
reason /
retryable; check state before repeating
|
RPCTransportError
|Lost contact during the call — a later call may work; this call may already have run
|
ProcessWaitTimeoutError /
ProcessAbortedError
|Wait ended only — process may still be running
|
RuntimeControlProtocolError or unusable image after deploy
|Worker package and container image must match on the same
@next line; do not treat as a slow start
getProcess /
getTerminal /
list* do not start a container. They return
null or
[] when none is running (not an exception).
Finish the code migration steps in this guide on a branch first. Production cutover is one deploy of the preview Worker package and the matching container image.
Stable Sandbox and
@next use different control protocols. A mixed pair does not work in either direction: new Worker code against an old container image fails, and old Worker code against a new container image fails.
On a normal
wrangler deploy, Worker code becomes active immediately while container instances can still update gradually. That leaves a window where new Worker code can reach old containers. For this migration, roll containers out in one step:
--containers-rollout=immediate does not override
rollout_active_grace_period. Leave that setting at its default of
0 for the cutover (or set it to
0 if you raised it earlier). A nonzero grace period keeps active old containers eligible longer while the new Worker is already live.
Before production:
- Finish or stop work you need to keep through the cutover.
- Deploy with the immediate container rollout command from the previous section.
- Wait until the new container image is serving traffic.
- Treat process and terminal IDs from before the deploy as invalid. Start that work again and keep the new IDs.
- Run the checks in Verify.
Background on container rollouts: Containers rollouts.
- Confirm the lockfile and Dockerfile are both on the same
@nextline, then deploy with
--containers-rollout=immediate.
- Run one argv
execand
output({ encoding: "utf8" }).
- Run one long-lived process with
waitForPortor
logs.
- If the app uses a browser terminal: create, connect, and resume with
getTerminalwhile the container still has it.
- Exercise the interpreter only if your app uses that extension (Python needs
-python).
- Confirm error handling distinguishes unavailable, interrupted/RPC, stale handle, and local wait timeouts — Errors and recovery.
- Confirm secrets are not stored in sandbox env. Use outbound handlers where needed.
- Grep again for removed APIs (transport, sessions,
execStream,
startProcess,
sandbox.terminal,
gitCheckout, xterm
sessionId).
Install Cloudflare Skills ↗ for your agent (Agent setup). The
sandbox-migrate-to-next skill performs this migration. For new apps on
@next, use
sandbox-next. For day-to-day work on the current stable package, use
sandbox-stable. Deprecated-API cleanup while staying on stable is in the 2026 deprecation guide (and
sandbox-stable) before or instead of this guide.