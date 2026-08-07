Migrate

Overview Before you start What you will change Install the preview package and image Remove transport selection Migrate command execution Buffered commands Background processes and streaming Working directory and environment Timeouts and cancellation Drop session APIs Attach the interpreter Git Terminals Self-deployed bridge Handle lifecycle the preview way Deploy the cutover Verify Coding agents Related

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This guide moves a project onto @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. Migrate when you can so you are ready when 1.0 becomes the stable release. For the full preview section, refer to 1.0 preview.

Before you start

Work on a branch or staging deployment. Finish the code migration steps in this guide, then cut production over in one deploy. Expect a short cutover window. Live processes, terminals, and other container work stop when the new image replaces the old one. Inventory call sites in the Worker: Commands: exec , execStream , startProcess , string kill signals, process stdin

, , , string kill signals, process stdin Sessions and transport: createSession , enableDefaultSession , SANDBOX_TRANSPORT , setTransport

, , , Terminals: sandbox.terminal , session terminal() , xterm sessionId

, session , xterm Interpreter: createCodeContext / runCode on bare Sandbox

/ on bare Git: gitCheckout

If you still need stable-line cleanup first (RPC transport, exposePort , stream helpers), complete the 2026 deprecation migration, then return here.

What you will change

Stable surface Preview action SANDBOX_TRANSPORT , transport on getSandbox() , setTransport() Remove. The preview uses RPC automatically; no transport setting. await sandbox.exec(string) → buffered result await sandbox.exec(argv) then await process.output(...) . execStream , startProcess , process log helpers Process handle: logs , kill , waitFor* . Default session / enableDefaultSession Gone. Each exec is independent. createSession / ExecutionSession Gone from the core public surface. Pass cwd / env per exec , or one shell argv script. Interpreter methods on Sandbox Same method names on sandbox.interpreter after withInterpreter . runCode returns plain ExecutionResult . Refer to Code interpreter. String kill signals Numeric signals on process.kill . waitForPort default mode Preview default is tcp . Pass mode: "http" for HTTP checks. Process / stream stdin No process stdin on the handle. Non-interactive: argv/ cwd / env . Interactive PTY: terminals. sandbox.terminal(request) / session terminal() createTerminal , then terminal.connect(request) . xterm sessionId terminalId (and optional cursor ). sandbox.gitCheckout(...) Removed. Run git with argv exec , for example ['git', 'clone', '--', url, dir] , then output() / waits as needed.

Files, mounts, backups, ports, tunnels, proxyToSandbox , and most lifecycle options stay available. Use the main Sandbox docs for those signatures. Where a stable page still describes sessions, transport selection, string exec helpers, or sandbox.terminal , follow this preview section instead.

Install the preview package and image

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next

Confirm the lockfile resolves @cloudflare/sandbox to a preview build. Point your Dockerfile at the matching preview image, for example cloudflare/sandbox:next (or the -python / other variant you use).

Do not mix a preview Worker package with a stable container image, or the reverse. Both sides must come from the same @next line.

Remove transport selection

Delete SANDBOX_TRANSPORT , the transport option on getSandbox() , SandboxTransport types, and sandbox.setTransport() . No replacement setting is required.

Migrate command execution

Buffered commands

Stable:

const result = await sandbox.exec("npm test"); console.log(result.stdout, result.exitCode);

Preview:

const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "npm test" ]); const result = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode); const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "npm test" ]); const result = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode);

Rules:

await sandbox.exec(...) means launch succeeded , not command finished .

means , not . Prefer argv without a shell when you run a single binary: ['npm', 'test'] with cwd set.

with set. output() defaults to byte streams ( Uint8Array ). Pass { encoding: "utf8" } for strings.

defaults to streams ( ). Pass for strings. There is no sandbox.run() compatibility helper on the current preview tip.

Background processes and streaming

const server = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "npm run dev" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); // Default readiness mode is TCP. Use mode: "http" when you need an HTTP check. await server. waitForPort ( 3000 , { timeout: 60_000 }); // await server.waitForPort(3000, { mode: "http", path: "/health", timeout: 60_000 }); const stream = await server. logs ({ follow: true , replay: true }); // consume stream... await server. kill (); // numeric signal; default 15 const server = await sandbox. exec ([ "/bin/bash" , "-lc" , "npm run dev" ], { cwd: "/workspace/app" , }); // Default readiness mode is TCP. Use mode: "http" when you need an HTTP check. await server. waitForPort ( 3000 , { timeout: 60_000 }); // await server.waitForPort(3000, { mode: "http", path: "/health", timeout: 60_000 }); const stream = await server. logs ({ follow: true , replay: true }); // consume stream... await server. kill (); // numeric signal; default 15

Process handle details (waits, log events, kill , no stdin): Processes API.

Across Worker requests, keep server.id and resume with getProcess(id) only while that process may still be running in the current container. If the container stopped, getProcess may return null . If you still hold a handle from a previous container, expect a stale-handle error. In both cases, start a new exec from the work you still need to run. Refer to How long a process lives.

Working directory and environment

Stable Preview exec("cd /app"); exec("npm test"); exec(['/bin/bash', '-lc', 'cd /app && npm test']) or exec(['npm', 'test'], { cwd: '/app' }) Exported vars in the default session setEnvVars and/or env on each exec createSession({ env }) setEnvVars and/or env on each exec / createTerminal

Details: Environment variables.

Do not put live API keys or long-lived provider credentials into setEnvVars or launch env . Keep secrets in the Worker and inject them with outbound traffic handlers when the process must call an external API.

Timeouts and cancellation

Goal API Limit process lifetime exec(argv, { timeout }) — may finish with timedOut: true Limit how long you wait Options or AbortSignal on output / waits / logs — does not kill the process

Drop session APIs

Remove createSession , getSession , deleteSession , and sessionId options on core calls.

User isolation remains one sandbox per user (or per trust boundary), not sessions inside one sandbox.

Attach the interpreter

Refer to Code interpreter. Minimum:

import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); } import { Sandbox as BaseSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; import { withInterpreter } from "@cloudflare/sandbox/interpreter" ; export class Sandbox extends BaseSandbox < Env > { interpreter = withInterpreter ( this ); }

Use the -python image variant when you run Python. Keep the Worker package and container image on the same @next line.

Git

sandbox.gitCheckout is removed. Clone or fetch with argv exec , for example:

const clone = await sandbox. exec ( [ "git" , "clone" , "--depth" , "1" , "--" , repoUrl, "/workspace/repo" ], { cwd: "/workspace" }, ); const result = await clone. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); const clone = await sandbox. exec ( [ "git" , "clone" , "--depth" , "1" , "--" , repoUrl, "/workspace/repo" ], { cwd: "/workspace" }, ); const result = await clone. output ({ encoding: "utf8" });

Terminals

Replace stable sandbox.terminal(request) (and session-scoped terminal() ) with the preview terminal resource API:

const terminal = await sandbox.createTerminal({ command: ['bash'], ... }) Store terminal.id with the sandbox id. On WebSocket upgrade: getTerminal(id) then terminal.connect(request, { cursor?, cols?, rows? }) . In the browser, @cloudflare/sandbox/xterm uses terminalId .

Details: Terminals, Terminals API.

Self-deployed bridge

This guide covers Worker SDK applications on @next .

The self-deployed Sandbox bridge stays on the stable release line. Keep its Worker package, container image, and HTTP clients on matching stable versions. Do not pair a bridge deployment with @cloudflare/sandbox@next .

Handle lifecycle the preview way

On @next , a sandbox ID stays stable, but the container behind it can be replaced. Processes and terminals live only in the current container. After replacement, old handles fail and you start the work again.

That is normal after idle time, restarts, and this migration cutover. Full model: Sandbox lifecycle and How long a process lives. Recovery patterns: Errors and recovery. Catalog: Errors API.

When you migrate long-running work:

Do not treat a stored process.id or terminal.id as enough to resume after an arbitrary delay or after deploy. Persist the command, cwd , env , and any app checkpoint you need to relaunch. On a later request, call getProcess(id) / getTerminal(id) only if that resource might still be running in the current container. If you get null or a stale-handle error, start again from the stored work.

Handle at least these errors as follows:

Error What to do ContainerUnavailableError Container did not start the work — back off ( retryAfterMs when set), then try the work again StaleProcessHandleError / StaleTerminalHandleError Previous container — start again from stored work state OperationInterruptedError Work may have started — read reason / retryable ; check state before repeating RPCTransportError Lost contact during the call — a later call may work; this call may already have run ProcessWaitTimeoutError / ProcessAbortedError Wait ended only — process may still be running RuntimeControlProtocolError or unusable image after deploy Worker package and container image must match on the same @next line; do not treat as a slow start

getProcess / getTerminal / list* do not start a container. They return null or [] when none is running (not an exception).

Deploy the cutover

Finish the code migration steps in this guide on a branch first. Production cutover is one deploy of the preview Worker package and the matching container image.

Stable Sandbox and @next use different control protocols. A mixed pair does not work in either direction: new Worker code against an old container image fails, and old Worker code against a new container image fails.

On a normal wrangler deploy , Worker code becomes active immediately while container instances can still update gradually. That leaves a window where new Worker code can reach old containers. For this migration, roll containers out in one step:

npx wrangler deploy --containers-rollout=immediate

--containers-rollout=immediate does not override rollout_active_grace_period . Leave that setting at its default of 0 for the cutover (or set it to 0 if you raised it earlier). A nonzero grace period keeps active old containers eligible longer while the new Worker is already live.

Before production:

Finish or stop work you need to keep through the cutover. Deploy with the immediate container rollout command from the previous section. Wait until the new container image is serving traffic. Treat process and terminal IDs from before the deploy as invalid. Start that work again and keep the new IDs. Run the checks in Verify.

Background on container rollouts: Containers rollouts.

Verify

Confirm the lockfile and Dockerfile are both on the same @next line, then deploy with --containers-rollout=immediate . Run one argv exec and output({ encoding: "utf8" }) . Run one long-lived process with waitForPort or logs . If the app uses a browser terminal: create, connect, and resume with getTerminal while the container still has it. Exercise the interpreter only if your app uses that extension (Python needs -python ). Confirm error handling distinguishes unavailable, interrupted/RPC, stale handle, and local wait timeouts — Errors and recovery. Confirm secrets are not stored in sandbox env. Use outbound handlers where needed. Grep again for removed APIs (transport, sessions, execStream , startProcess , sandbox.terminal , gitCheckout , xterm sessionId ).

Coding agents

Install Cloudflare Skills ↗ for your agent (Agent setup). The sandbox-migrate-to-next skill performs this migration. For new apps on @next , use sandbox-next . For day-to-day work on the current stable package, use sandbox-stable . Deprecated-API cleanup while staying on stable is in the 2026 deprecation guide (and sandbox-stable ) before or instead of this guide.