Watch filesystem changes

This guide shows you how to monitor filesystem changes in real-time using the Sandbox SDK's file watching capabilities. File watching is essential for building development tools, automated workflows, and responsive applications that react to file system changes.

Basic file watching

Start by watching a directory for any changes:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } event: ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( "Watch failed:" , error . message ) ; }, } ) ; // Always clean up when done process . on ( "exit" , () => watcher . stop ()) ; TypeScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } event: ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Watch failed:' , error . message ) ; } } ) ; // Always clean up when done process . on ( 'exit' , () => watcher . stop ()) ;

The watcher will detect four types of events:

create - Files or directories created

- Files or directories created modify - File content or attributes changed

- File content or attributes changed delete - Files or directories removed

- Files or directories removed rename - Files or directories moved/renamed

Filter by file type

Use include patterns to watch only specific file types:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Only watch TypeScript and JavaScript files const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" , "*.js" , "*.jsx" ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript // Only watch TypeScript and JavaScript files const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' , '*.js' , '*.jsx' ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ; } } ) ;

Common include patterns:

*.ts - TypeScript files

- TypeScript files *.js - JavaScript files

- JavaScript files *.json - JSON configuration files

- JSON configuration files *.md - Markdown documentation

- Markdown documentation package*.json - Package files specifically

Exclude directories

Use exclude patterns to ignore certain directories or files:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { exclude : [ "node_modules" , // Dependencies "dist" , // Build output "*.log" , // Log files ".git" , // Git metadata (excluded by default) "*.tmp" , // Temporary files ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( `Change detected: ${ event . path } ` ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { exclude : [ 'node_modules' , // Dependencies 'dist' , // Build output '*.log' , // Log files '.git' , // Git metadata (excluded by default) '*.tmp' // Temporary files ] , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( `Change detected: ${ event . path } ` ) ; } } ) ;

Default exclusions The following patterns are excluded by default: .git , node_modules , .DS_Store . You can override this by providing your own exclude array.

Auto-restarting development server

Build a development server that automatically restarts when source files change:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript let serverProcess = null ; async function startServer () { if ( serverProcess ) { await serverProcess . stop () ; } console . log ( "Starting development server..." ) ; serverProcess = await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" , { onOutput : ( stream , data ) => { console . log ( `[server] ${ data } ` ) ; }, } ) ; } const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.js" , "*.json" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { console . log ( `Detected change in ${ event . path } , restarting server...` ) ; await startServer () ; } }, } ) ; // Initial server start await startServer () ; TypeScript let serverProcess : { stop : () => Promise < void > } | null = null ; async function startServer () { if ( serverProcess ) { await serverProcess . stop () ; } console . log ( 'Starting development server...' ) ; serverProcess = await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' , { onOutput : ( stream , data ) => { console . log ( `[server] ${ data } ` ) ; } } ) ; } const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.js' , '*.json' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { console . log ( `Detected change in ${ event . path } , restarting server...` ) ; await startServer () ; } } } ) ; // Initial server start await startServer () ;

Auto-building on changes

Trigger builds automatically when source files are modified:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript let buildInProgress = false ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" && ! buildInProgress ) { buildInProgress = true ; console . log ( "Building TypeScript project..." ) ; try { const result = await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; if ( result . success ) { console . log ( "Build completed successfully" ) ; } else { console . error ( "Build failed:" , result . stderr ) ; } } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Build error:" , error ) ; } finally { buildInProgress = false ; } } }, } ) ; TypeScript let buildInProgress = false ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' && ! buildInProgress ) { buildInProgress = true ; console . log ( 'Building TypeScript project...' ) ; try { const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ; if ( result . success ) { console . log ( 'Build completed successfully' ) ; } else { console . error ( 'Build failed:' , result . stderr ) ; } } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Build error:' , error ) ; } finally { buildInProgress = false ; } } } } ) ;

Watch documentation files and rebuild docs when they change:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/docs" , { include : [ "*.md" , "*.mdx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { console . log ( `Documentation updated: ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Rebuild documentation site const result = await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build:docs" ) ; if ( result . success ) { console . log ( "Documentation rebuilt" ) ; } } }, } ) ; TypeScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/docs' , { include : [ '*.md' , '*.mdx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { console . log ( `Documentation updated: ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Rebuild documentation site const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build:docs' ) ; if ( result . success ) { console . log ( 'Documentation rebuilt' ) ; } } } } ) ;

Advanced patterns

Debounced file operations

Avoid excessive operations by debouncing rapid file changes:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript let debounceTimeout = null ; const changedFiles = new Set () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { onEvent : ( event ) => { changedFiles . add ( event . path ) ; // Clear existing timeout if ( debounceTimeout ) { clearTimeout ( debounceTimeout ) ; } // Set new timeout to process changes debounceTimeout = setTimeout ( async () => { console . log ( `Processing ${ changedFiles . size } changed files...` ) ; // Process all accumulated changes for ( const filePath of changedFiles ) { await processFile ( filePath ) ; } changedFiles . clear () ; debounceTimeout = null ; }, 1000 ) ; // Wait 1 second after last change }, } ) ; async function processFile ( filePath ) { // Your file processing logic console . log ( `Processing ${ filePath } ` ) ; } TypeScript let debounceTimeout : NodeJS . Timeout | null = null ; const changedFiles = new Set < string > () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { onEvent : ( event ) => { changedFiles . add ( event . path ) ; // Clear existing timeout if ( debounceTimeout ) { clearTimeout ( debounceTimeout ) ; } // Set new timeout to process changes debounceTimeout = setTimeout ( async () => { console . log ( `Processing ${ changedFiles . size } changed files...` ) ; // Process all accumulated changes for ( const filePath of changedFiles ) { await processFile ( filePath ) ; } changedFiles . clear () ; debounceTimeout = null ; }, 1000 ) ; // Wait 1 second after last change } } ) ; async function processFile ( filePath : string ) { // Your file processing logic console . log ( `Processing ${ filePath } ` ) ; }

Multi-directory watching

Watch multiple directories with different configurations:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Watch source code for builds const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build:src" ) ; } }, } ) ; // Watch tests for test runs const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/tests" , { include : [ "*.test.ts" , "*.spec.ts" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { await sandbox . exec ( `npm test -- ${ event . path } ` ) ; } }, } ) ; // Watch config files for full rebuilds const configWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { include : [ "package.json" , "tsconfig.json" , "vite.config.ts" ] , recursive : false , // Only watch root level onEvent : async ( event ) => { console . log ( "Configuration changed, rebuilding project..." ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; }, } ) ; TypeScript // Watch source code for builds const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build:src' ) ; } } } ) ; // Watch tests for test runs const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/tests' , { include : [ '*.test.ts' , '*.spec.ts' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { await sandbox . exec ( `npm test -- ${ event . path } ` ) ; } } } ) ; // Watch config files for full rebuilds const configWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { include : [ 'package.json' , 'tsconfig.json' , 'vite.config.ts' ] , recursive : false , // Only watch root level onEvent : async ( event ) => { console . log ( 'Configuration changed, rebuilding project...' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ; } } ) ;

Graceful shutdown

Use AbortSignal for clean shutdown handling:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const controller = new AbortController () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { signal : controller . signal , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( `Event: ${ event . type } - ${ event . path } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { if ( error . name === "AbortError" ) { console . log ( "Watch cancelled gracefully" ) ; } else { console . error ( "Watch error:" , error ) ; } }, } ) ; // Handle shutdown signals process . on ( "SIGINT" , () => { console . log ( "Shutting down file watcher..." ) ; controller . abort () ; } ) ; TypeScript const controller = new AbortController () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { signal : controller . signal , onEvent : ( event ) => { console . log ( `Event: ${ event . type } - ${ event . path } ` ) ; }, onError : ( error ) => { if ( error . name === 'AbortError' ) { console . log ( 'Watch cancelled gracefully' ) ; } else { console . error ( 'Watch error:' , error ) ; } } } ) ; // Handle shutdown signals process . on ( 'SIGINT' , () => { console . log ( 'Shutting down file watcher...' ) ; controller . abort () ; } ) ;

Best practices

Resource management

Always stop watchers to prevent resource leaks:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watchers = [] ; // Create watchers const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , options ) ; const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/tests" , options ) ; watchers . push ( srcWatcher , testWatcher ) ; // Clean shutdown async function shutdown () { console . log ( "Stopping all watchers..." ) ; await Promise . all ( watchers . map ( ( w ) => w . stop ())) ; console . log ( "All watchers stopped" ) ; } process . on ( "exit" , shutdown ) ; process . on ( "SIGINT" , shutdown ) ; process . on ( "SIGTERM" , shutdown ) ; TypeScript const watchers : Array <{ stop : () => Promise < void > }> = [] ; // Create watchers const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , options ) ; const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/tests' , options ) ; watchers . push ( srcWatcher , testWatcher ) ; // Clean shutdown async function shutdown () { console . log ( 'Stopping all watchers...' ) ; await Promise . all ( watchers . map ( w => w . stop ())) ; console . log ( 'All watchers stopped' ) ; } process . on ( 'exit' , shutdown ) ; process . on ( 'SIGINT' , shutdown ) ; process . on ( 'SIGTERM' , shutdown ) ;

Error handling

Implement robust error handling for production use:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { onEvent : async ( event ) => { try { await handleFileChange ( event ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( `Failed to handle ${ event . type } event for ${ event . path } :` , error , ) ; // Don't let errors stop the watcher } }, onError : async ( error ) => { console . error ( "Watch system error:" , error ) ; // Attempt to restart watcher on critical errors if ( error . message . includes ( "inotify" )) { console . log ( "Attempting to restart file watcher..." ) ; await watcher . stop () ; // Recreate watcher with same options } }, } ) ; TypeScript const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { onEvent : async ( event ) => { try { await handleFileChange ( event ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( `Failed to handle ${ event . type } event for ${ event . path } :` , error ) ; // Don't let errors stop the watcher } }, onError : async ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Watch system error:' , error ) ; // Attempt to restart watcher on critical errors if ( error . message . includes ( 'inotify' )) { console . log ( 'Attempting to restart file watcher...' ) ; await watcher . stop () ; // Recreate watcher with same options } } } ) ;

Performance optimization

For high-frequency changes, use server-side filtering:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Efficient - filtering happens at kernel/inotify level const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { include : [ "*.ts" ] , // Only TypeScript files exclude : [ "node_modules" ] , // Skip dependencies } ) ; // Less efficient - all events sent to JavaScript const watcher2 = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { onEvent : ( event ) => { if ( ! event . path . endsWith ( ".ts" )) return ; if ( event . path . includes ( "node_modules" )) return ; // Handle event }, } ) ; TypeScript // Efficient - filtering happens at kernel/inotify level const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { include : [ '*.ts' ] , // Only TypeScript files exclude : [ 'node_modules' ] // Skip dependencies } ) ; // Less efficient - all events sent to JavaScript const watcher2 = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { onEvent : ( event ) => { if ( ! event . path . endsWith ( '.ts' )) return ; if ( event . path . includes ( 'node_modules' )) return ; // Handle event } } ) ;

Troubleshooting

Path not found errors

Ensure directories exist before watching them:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const watchPath = "/workspace/src" ; // Check if path exists first try { const exists = await sandbox . readDir ( watchPath ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message . includes ( "not found" )) { console . log ( `Creating directory ${ watchPath } ...` ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `mkdir -p ${ watchPath } ` ) ; // Now start watching const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; } } TypeScript const watchPath = '/workspace/src' ; // Check if path exists first try { const exists = await sandbox . readDir ( watchPath ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . message . includes ( 'not found' )) { console . log ( `Creating directory ${ watchPath } ...` ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `mkdir -p ${ watchPath } ` ) ; // Now start watching const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; } }

High CPU usage

If watching large directories causes performance issues:

Use specific include patterns instead of watching everything Exclude large directories like node_modules and dist Watch specific subdirectories instead of the entire project Use non-recursive watching for shallow monitoring

Container lifecycle File watchers are automatically stopped when the sandbox sleeps or shuts down. They will restart when the sandbox wakes up, but you may need to re-establish them in your application logic.