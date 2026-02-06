Watch filesystem changes

This guide shows you how to monitor filesystem changes in real-time using the Sandbox SDK's file watching capabilities. File watching is essential for building development tools, automated workflows, and responsive applications that react to file system changes.
Start by watching a directory for any changes:
const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } event: ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; console . error ( "Watch failed:" , error . message ) ; // Always clean up when done process . on ( "exit" , () => watcher . stop ()) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { console . log ( ` ${ event . type } event: ${ event . path } ` ) ; console . log ( `Is directory: ${ event . isDirectory } ` ) ; console . error ( 'Watch failed:' , error . message ) ; // Always clean up when done process . on ( 'exit' , () => watcher . stop ()) ;
The watcher will detect four types of events:
create - Files or directories created
modify - File content or attributes changed
delete - Files or directories removed
rename - Files or directories moved/renamed
Use
include patterns to watch only specific file types:
// Only watch TypeScript and JavaScript files const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" , "*.js" , "*.jsx" ] , console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Only watch TypeScript and JavaScript files const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' , '*.js' , '*.jsx' ] , console . log ( ` ${ event . type } : ${ event . path } ` ) ;
Common include patterns:
*.ts - TypeScript files
*.js - JavaScript files
*.json - JSON configuration files
*.md - Markdown documentation
package*.json - Package files specifically
Use
exclude patterns to ignore certain directories or files:
const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { "node_modules" , // Dependencies ".git" , // Git metadata (excluded by default) "*.tmp" , // Temporary files console . log ( `Change detected: ${ event . path } ` ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { 'node_modules' , // Dependencies '.git' , // Git metadata (excluded by default) '*.tmp' // Temporary files console . log ( `Change detected: ${ event . path } ` ) ;
Auto-restarting development server
Build a development server that automatically restarts when source files change:
let serverProcess = null ; async function startServer () { await serverProcess . stop () ; console . log ( "Starting development server..." ) ; serverProcess = await sandbox . startProcess ( "npm run dev" , { onOutput : ( stream , data ) => { console . log ( `[server] ${ data } ` ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.js" , "*.json" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { console . log ( `Detected change in ${ event . path } , restarting server...` ) ; let serverProcess : { stop : () => Promise < void > } | null = null ; async function startServer () { await serverProcess . stop () ; console . log ( 'Starting development server...' ) ; serverProcess = await sandbox . startProcess ( 'npm run dev' , { onOutput : ( stream , data ) => { console . log ( `[server] ${ data } ` ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.js' , '*.json' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { console . log ( `Detected change in ${ event . path } , restarting server...` ) ;
Trigger builds automatically when source files are modified:
let buildInProgress = false ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" && ! buildInProgress ) { console . log ( "Building TypeScript project..." ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; console . log ( "Build completed successfully" ) ; console . error ( "Build failed:" , result . stderr ) ; console . error ( "Build error:" , error ) ; let buildInProgress = false ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' && ! buildInProgress ) { console . log ( 'Building TypeScript project...' ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ; console . log ( 'Build completed successfully' ) ; console . error ( 'Build failed:' , result . stderr ) ; console . error ( 'Build error:' , error ) ;
Live documentation updates
Watch documentation files and rebuild docs when they change:
const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/docs" , { include : [ "*.md" , "*.mdx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { console . log ( `Documentation updated: ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Rebuild documentation site const result = await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build:docs" ) ; console . log ( "Documentation rebuilt" ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/docs' , { include : [ '*.md' , '*.mdx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { console . log ( `Documentation updated: ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Rebuild documentation site const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build:docs' ) ; console . log ( 'Documentation rebuilt' ) ;
Debounced file operations
Avoid excessive operations by debouncing rapid file changes:
let debounceTimeout = null ; const changedFiles = new Set () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { changedFiles . add ( event . path ) ; // Clear existing timeout clearTimeout ( debounceTimeout ) ; // Set new timeout to process changes debounceTimeout = setTimeout ( async () => { console . log ( `Processing ${ changedFiles . size } changed files...` ) ; // Process all accumulated changes for ( const filePath of changedFiles ) { await processFile ( filePath ) ; }, 1000 ) ; // Wait 1 second after last change async function processFile ( filePath ) { // Your file processing logic console . log ( `Processing ${ filePath } ` ) ; let debounceTimeout : NodeJS . Timeout | null = null ; const changedFiles = new Set < string > () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { changedFiles . add ( event . path ) ; // Clear existing timeout clearTimeout ( debounceTimeout ) ; // Set new timeout to process changes debounceTimeout = setTimeout ( async () => { console . log ( `Processing ${ changedFiles . size } changed files...` ) ; // Process all accumulated changes for ( const filePath of changedFiles ) { await processFile ( filePath ) ; }, 1000 ) ; // Wait 1 second after last change async function processFile ( filePath : string ) { // Your file processing logic console . log ( `Processing ${ filePath } ` ) ;
Watch multiple directories with different configurations:
// Watch source code for builds const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { include : [ "*.ts" , "*.tsx" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build:src" ) ; // Watch tests for test runs const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/tests" , { include : [ "*.test.ts" , "*.spec.ts" ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === "modify" ) { await sandbox . exec ( `npm test -- ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Watch config files for full rebuilds const configWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { include : [ "package.json" , "tsconfig.json" , "vite.config.ts" ] , recursive : false , // Only watch root level onEvent : async ( event ) => { console . log ( "Configuration changed, rebuilding project..." ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; // Watch source code for builds const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { include : [ '*.ts' , '*.tsx' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build:src' ) ; // Watch tests for test runs const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/tests' , { include : [ '*.test.ts' , '*.spec.ts' ] , onEvent : async ( event ) => { if ( event . type === 'modify' ) { await sandbox . exec ( `npm test -- ${ event . path } ` ) ; // Watch config files for full rebuilds const configWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { include : [ 'package.json' , 'tsconfig.json' , 'vite.config.ts' ] , recursive : false , // Only watch root level onEvent : async ( event ) => { console . log ( 'Configuration changed, rebuilding project...' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ;
Use AbortSignal for clean shutdown handling:
const controller = new AbortController () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { signal : controller . signal , console . log ( `Event: ${ event . type } - ${ event . path } ` ) ; if ( error . name === "AbortError" ) { console . log ( "Watch cancelled gracefully" ) ; console . error ( "Watch error:" , error ) ; // Handle shutdown signals process . on ( "SIGINT" , () => { console . log ( "Shutting down file watcher..." ) ; const controller = new AbortController () ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { signal : controller . signal , console . log ( `Event: ${ event . type } - ${ event . path } ` ) ; if ( error . name === 'AbortError' ) { console . log ( 'Watch cancelled gracefully' ) ; console . error ( 'Watch error:' , error ) ; // Handle shutdown signals process . on ( 'SIGINT' , () => { console . log ( 'Shutting down file watcher...' ) ;
Always stop watchers to prevent resource leaks:
const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , options ) ; const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/tests" , options ) ; watchers . push ( srcWatcher , testWatcher ) ; async function shutdown () { console . log ( "Stopping all watchers..." ) ; await Promise . all ( watchers . map ( ( w ) => w . stop ())) ; console . log ( "All watchers stopped" ) ; process . on ( "exit" , shutdown ) ; process . on ( "SIGINT" , shutdown ) ; process . on ( "SIGTERM" , shutdown ) ; const watchers : Array <{ stop : () => Promise < void > }> = [] ; const srcWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , options ) ; const testWatcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/tests' , options ) ; watchers . push ( srcWatcher , testWatcher ) ; async function shutdown () { console . log ( 'Stopping all watchers...' ) ; await Promise . all ( watchers . map ( w => w . stop ())) ; console . log ( 'All watchers stopped' ) ; process . on ( 'exit' , shutdown ) ; process . on ( 'SIGINT' , shutdown ) ; process . on ( 'SIGTERM' , shutdown ) ;
Implement robust error handling for production use:
const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace/src" , { onEvent : async ( event ) => { await handleFileChange ( event ) ; `Failed to handle ${ event . type } event for ${ event . path } :` , // Don't let errors stop the watcher onError : async ( error ) => { console . error ( "Watch system error:" , error ) ; // Attempt to restart watcher on critical errors if ( error . message . includes ( "inotify" )) { console . log ( "Attempting to restart file watcher..." ) ; // Recreate watcher with same options const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace/src' , { onEvent : async ( event ) => { await handleFileChange ( event ) ; console . error ( `Failed to handle ${ event . type } event for ${ event . path } :` , error ) ; // Don't let errors stop the watcher onError : async ( error ) => { console . error ( 'Watch system error:' , error ) ; // Attempt to restart watcher on critical errors if ( error . message . includes ( 'inotify' )) { console . log ( 'Attempting to restart file watcher...' ) ; // Recreate watcher with same options
For high-frequency changes, use server-side filtering:
// Efficient - filtering happens at kernel/inotify level const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { include : [ "*.ts" ] , // Only TypeScript files exclude : [ "node_modules" ] , // Skip dependencies // Less efficient - all events sent to JavaScript const watcher2 = await sandbox . watch ( "/workspace" , { if ( ! event . path . endsWith ( ".ts" )) return ; if ( event . path . includes ( "node_modules" )) return ; // Efficient - filtering happens at kernel/inotify level const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { include : [ '*.ts' ] , // Only TypeScript files exclude : [ 'node_modules' ] // Skip dependencies // Less efficient - all events sent to JavaScript const watcher2 = await sandbox . watch ( '/workspace' , { if ( ! event . path . endsWith ( '.ts' )) return ; if ( event . path . includes ( 'node_modules' )) return ;
Ensure directories exist before watching them:
const watchPath = "/workspace/src" ; // Check if path exists first const exists = await sandbox . readDir ( watchPath ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; if ( error . message . includes ( "not found" )) { console . log ( `Creating directory ${ watchPath } ...` ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `mkdir -p ${ watchPath } ` ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; const watchPath = '/workspace/src' ; // Check if path exists first const exists = await sandbox . readDir ( watchPath ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ; if ( error . message . includes ( 'not found' )) { console . log ( `Creating directory ${ watchPath } ...` ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `mkdir -p ${ watchPath } ` ) ; const watcher = await sandbox . watch ( watchPath , options ) ;
If watching large directories causes performance issues:
Use specific
include patterns instead of watching everything
Exclude large directories like
node_modules and
dist
Watch specific subdirectories instead of the entire project
Use non-recursive watching for shallow monitoring