Cloudflare Docs

Watch filesystem changes

This guide shows you how to monitor filesystem changes in real-time using the Sandbox SDK's file watching capabilities. File watching is essential for building development tools, automated workflows, and responsive applications that react to file system changes.

Basic file watching

Start by watching a directory for any changes:

JavaScript
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  onEvent: (event) => {
    console.log(`${event.type} event: ${event.path}`);
    console.log(`Is directory: ${event.isDirectory}`);
  },
  onError: (error) => {
    console.error("Watch failed:", error.message);
  },
});


// Always clean up when done
process.on("exit", () => watcher.stop());

The watcher will detect four types of events:

  • create - Files or directories created
  • modify - File content or attributes changed
  • delete - Files or directories removed
  • rename - Files or directories moved/renamed

Filter by file type

Use include patterns to watch only specific file types:

JavaScript
// Only watch TypeScript and JavaScript files
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  include: ["*.ts", "*.tsx", "*.js", "*.jsx"],
  onEvent: (event) => {
    console.log(`${event.type}: ${event.path}`);
  },
});

Common include patterns:

  • *.ts - TypeScript files
  • *.js - JavaScript files
  • *.json - JSON configuration files
  • *.md - Markdown documentation
  • package*.json - Package files specifically

Exclude directories

Use exclude patterns to ignore certain directories or files:

JavaScript
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace", {
  exclude: [
    "node_modules", // Dependencies
    "dist", // Build output
    "*.log", // Log files
    ".git", // Git metadata (excluded by default)
    "*.tmp", // Temporary files
  ],
  onEvent: (event) => {
    console.log(`Change detected: ${event.path}`);
  },
});

Build responsive development tools

Auto-restarting development server

Build a development server that automatically restarts when source files change:

JavaScript
let serverProcess = null;


async function startServer() {
  if (serverProcess) {
    await serverProcess.stop();
  }


  console.log("Starting development server...");
  serverProcess = await sandbox.startProcess("npm run dev", {
    onOutput: (stream, data) => {
      console.log(`[server] ${data}`);
    },
  });
}


const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  include: ["*.ts", "*.js", "*.json"],
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify") {
      console.log(`Detected change in ${event.path}, restarting server...`);
      await startServer();
    }
  },
});


// Initial server start
await startServer();

Auto-building on changes

Trigger builds automatically when source files are modified:

JavaScript
let buildInProgress = false;


const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  include: ["*.ts", "*.tsx"],
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify" && !buildInProgress) {
      buildInProgress = true;
      console.log("Building TypeScript project...");


      try {
        const result = await sandbox.exec("npm run build");
        if (result.success) {
          console.log("Build completed successfully");
        } else {
          console.error("Build failed:", result.stderr);
        }
      } catch (error) {
        console.error("Build error:", error);
      } finally {
        buildInProgress = false;
      }
    }
  },
});

Live documentation updates

Watch documentation files and rebuild docs when they change:

JavaScript
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/docs", {
  include: ["*.md", "*.mdx"],
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify") {
      console.log(`Documentation updated: ${event.path}`);


      // Rebuild documentation site
      const result = await sandbox.exec("npm run build:docs");
      if (result.success) {
        console.log("Documentation rebuilt");
      }
    }
  },
});

Advanced patterns

Debounced file operations

Avoid excessive operations by debouncing rapid file changes:

JavaScript
let debounceTimeout = null;
const changedFiles = new Set();


const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  onEvent: (event) => {
    changedFiles.add(event.path);


    // Clear existing timeout
    if (debounceTimeout) {
      clearTimeout(debounceTimeout);
    }


    // Set new timeout to process changes
    debounceTimeout = setTimeout(async () => {
      console.log(`Processing ${changedFiles.size} changed files...`);


      // Process all accumulated changes
      for (const filePath of changedFiles) {
        await processFile(filePath);
      }


      changedFiles.clear();
      debounceTimeout = null;
    }, 1000); // Wait 1 second after last change
  },
});


async function processFile(filePath) {
  // Your file processing logic
  console.log(`Processing ${filePath}`);
}

Multi-directory watching

Watch multiple directories with different configurations:

JavaScript
// Watch source code for builds
const srcWatcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  include: ["*.ts", "*.tsx"],
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify") {
      await sandbox.exec("npm run build:src");
    }
  },
});


// Watch tests for test runs
const testWatcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/tests", {
  include: ["*.test.ts", "*.spec.ts"],
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    if (event.type === "modify") {
      await sandbox.exec(`npm test -- ${event.path}`);
    }
  },
});


// Watch config files for full rebuilds
const configWatcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace", {
  include: ["package.json", "tsconfig.json", "vite.config.ts"],
  recursive: false, // Only watch root level
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    console.log("Configuration changed, rebuilding project...");
    await sandbox.exec("npm run build");
  },
});

Graceful shutdown

Use AbortSignal for clean shutdown handling:

JavaScript
const controller = new AbortController();


const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  signal: controller.signal,
  onEvent: (event) => {
    console.log(`Event: ${event.type} - ${event.path}`);
  },
  onError: (error) => {
    if (error.name === "AbortError") {
      console.log("Watch cancelled gracefully");
    } else {
      console.error("Watch error:", error);
    }
  },
});


// Handle shutdown signals
process.on("SIGINT", () => {
  console.log("Shutting down file watcher...");
  controller.abort();
});

Best practices

Resource management

Always stop watchers to prevent resource leaks:

JavaScript
const watchers = [];


// Create watchers
const srcWatcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", options);
const testWatcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/tests", options);
watchers.push(srcWatcher, testWatcher);


// Clean shutdown
async function shutdown() {
  console.log("Stopping all watchers...");
  await Promise.all(watchers.map((w) => w.stop()));
  console.log("All watchers stopped");
}


process.on("exit", shutdown);
process.on("SIGINT", shutdown);
process.on("SIGTERM", shutdown);

Error handling

Implement robust error handling for production use:

JavaScript
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace/src", {
  onEvent: async (event) => {
    try {
      await handleFileChange(event);
    } catch (error) {
      console.error(
        `Failed to handle ${event.type} event for ${event.path}:`,
        error,
      );
      // Don't let errors stop the watcher
    }
  },
  onError: async (error) => {
    console.error("Watch system error:", error);


    // Attempt to restart watcher on critical errors
    if (error.message.includes("inotify")) {
      console.log("Attempting to restart file watcher...");
      await watcher.stop();
      // Recreate watcher with same options
    }
  },
});

Performance optimization

For high-frequency changes, use server-side filtering:

JavaScript
// Efficient - filtering happens at kernel/inotify level
const watcher = await sandbox.watch("/workspace", {
  include: ["*.ts"], // Only TypeScript files
  exclude: ["node_modules"], // Skip dependencies
});


// Less efficient - all events sent to JavaScript
const watcher2 = await sandbox.watch("/workspace", {
  onEvent: (event) => {
    if (!event.path.endsWith(".ts")) return;
    if (event.path.includes("node_modules")) return;
    // Handle event
  },
});

Troubleshooting

Path not found errors

Ensure directories exist before watching them:

JavaScript
const watchPath = "/workspace/src";


// Check if path exists first
try {
  const exists = await sandbox.readDir(watchPath);
  const watcher = await sandbox.watch(watchPath, options);
} catch (error) {
  if (error.message.includes("not found")) {
    console.log(`Creating directory ${watchPath}...`);
    await sandbox.exec(`mkdir -p ${watchPath}`);
    // Now start watching
    const watcher = await sandbox.watch(watchPath, options);
  }
}

High CPU usage

If watching large directories causes performance issues:

  1. Use specific include patterns instead of watching everything
  2. Exclude large directories like node_modules and dist
  3. Watch specific subdirectories instead of the entire project
  4. Use non-recursive watching for shallow monitoring