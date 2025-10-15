Session management

Sessions are bash shell execution contexts within a sandbox. Think of them like terminal tabs or panes in the same container.

Sandbox = A computer (container)

= A computer (container) Session = A terminal shell session in that computer

Default session

Every sandbox has a default session that maintains shell state across commands:

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // These commands run in the default session await sandbox . exec ( "cd /app" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "pwd" ) ; // Output: /app await sandbox . exec ( "export MY_VAR=hello" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "echo $MY_VAR" ) ; // Output: hello

Shell state persists: working directory, environment variables, exported variables all carry over between commands.

Creating sessions

Create additional sessions for isolated shell contexts:

TypeScript const buildSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { name : "build" , env : { NODE_ENV : "production" }, cwd : "/build" } ) ; const testSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { name : "test" , env : { NODE_ENV : "test" }, cwd : "/test" } ) ; // Different shell contexts await buildSession . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; await testSession . exec ( "npm test" ) ;

What's isolated per session

Each session has its own:

Shell environment:

TypeScript await session1 . exec ( "export MY_VAR=hello" ) ; await session2 . exec ( "echo $MY_VAR" ) ; // Empty - different shell

Working directory:

TypeScript await session1 . exec ( "cd /workspace/project1" ) ; await session2 . exec ( "pwd" ) ; // Different working directory

Environment variables (set via createSession options):

TypeScript const session1 = await sandbox . createSession ( { env : { API_KEY : 'key-1' } } ) ; const session2 = await sandbox . createSession ( { env : { API_KEY : 'key-2' } } ) ;

What's shared

All sessions in a sandbox share:

Filesystem:

TypeScript await session1 . writeFile ( '/workspace/file.txt' , 'data' ) ; await session2 . readFile ( '/workspace/file.txt' ) ; // Can read it

Processes:

TypeScript await session1 . startProcess ( 'node server.js' ) ; await session2 . listProcesses () ; // Sees the server

Ports:

TypeScript await session1 . exposePort ( 3000 ) ; await session2 . getExposedPorts () ; // Sees port 3000

When to use sessions

Use sessions when:

You need isolated shell state for different tasks

Running parallel operations with different environments

Keeping AI agent credentials separate from app runtime

Example - separate dev and runtime environments:

TypeScript // Phase 1: AI agent writes code (with API keys) const devSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { name : "dev" , env : { ANTHROPIC_API_KEY : env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } } ) ; await devSession . exec ( 'ai-tool "build a web server"' ) ; // Phase 2: Run the code (without API keys) const appSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { name : "app" , env : { PORT : "3000" } } ) ; await appSession . exec ( "node server.js" ) ;

Use separate sandboxes when:

You need complete isolation (untrusted code)

Different users require fully separated environments

Independent resource allocation is needed

Best practices

Clean up temporary sessions:

TypeScript try { const session = await sandbox . createSession ( { name : 'temp' } ) ; await session . exec ( 'command' ) ; } finally { await sandbox . deleteSession ( 'temp' ) ; }

Sessions share filesystem:

TypeScript // Bad - affects all sessions await session . exec ( 'rm -rf /workspace/*' ) ; // Use separate sandboxes for untrusted isolation const userSandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , userId ) ;

