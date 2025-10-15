Session management
Sessions are bash shell execution contexts within a sandbox. Think of them like terminal tabs or panes in the same container.
- Sandbox = A computer (container)
- Session = A terminal shell session in that computer
Every sandbox has a default session that maintains shell state across commands:
Shell state persists: working directory, environment variables, exported variables all carry over between commands.
Create additional sessions for isolated shell contexts:
Each session has its own:
Shell environment:
Working directory:
Environment variables (set via
createSession options):
All sessions in a sandbox share:
Filesystem:
Processes:
Ports:
Use sessions when:
- You need isolated shell state for different tasks
- Running parallel operations with different environments
- Keeping AI agent credentials separate from app runtime
Example - separate dev and runtime environments:
Use separate sandboxes when:
- You need complete isolation (untrusted code)
- Different users require fully separated environments
- Independent resource allocation is needed
Clean up temporary sessions:
Sessions share filesystem:
- Sandbox lifecycle - Understanding sandbox management
- Sessions API - Complete session API reference
