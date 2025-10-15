 Skip to content
Session management

Sessions are bash shell execution contexts within a sandbox. Think of them like terminal tabs or panes in the same container.

  • Sandbox = A computer (container)
  • Session = A terminal shell session in that computer

Default session

Every sandbox has a default session that maintains shell state across commands:

TypeScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, 'my-sandbox');


// These commands run in the default session
await sandbox.exec("cd /app");
await sandbox.exec("pwd");  // Output: /app


await sandbox.exec("export MY_VAR=hello");
await sandbox.exec("echo $MY_VAR");  // Output: hello

Shell state persists: working directory, environment variables, exported variables all carry over between commands.

Creating sessions

Create additional sessions for isolated shell contexts:

TypeScript
const buildSession = await sandbox.createSession({
  name: "build",
  env: { NODE_ENV: "production" },
  cwd: "/build"
});


const testSession = await sandbox.createSession({
  name: "test",
  env: { NODE_ENV: "test" },
  cwd: "/test"
});


// Different shell contexts
await buildSession.exec("npm run build");
await testSession.exec("npm test");

What's isolated per session

Each session has its own:

Shell environment:

TypeScript
await session1.exec("export MY_VAR=hello");
await session2.exec("echo $MY_VAR");  // Empty - different shell

Working directory:

TypeScript
await session1.exec("cd /workspace/project1");
await session2.exec("pwd");  // Different working directory

Environment variables (set via createSession options):

TypeScript
const session1 = await sandbox.createSession({
  env: { API_KEY: 'key-1' }
});
const session2 = await sandbox.createSession({
  env: { API_KEY: 'key-2' }
});

What's shared

All sessions in a sandbox share:

Filesystem:

TypeScript
await session1.writeFile('/workspace/file.txt', 'data');
await session2.readFile('/workspace/file.txt');  // Can read it

Processes:

TypeScript
await session1.startProcess('node server.js');
await session2.listProcesses();  // Sees the server

Ports:

TypeScript
await session1.exposePort(3000);
await session2.getExposedPorts();  // Sees port 3000

When to use sessions

Use sessions when:

  • You need isolated shell state for different tasks
  • Running parallel operations with different environments
  • Keeping AI agent credentials separate from app runtime

Example - separate dev and runtime environments:

TypeScript
// Phase 1: AI agent writes code (with API keys)
const devSession = await sandbox.createSession({
  name: "dev",
  env: { ANTHROPIC_API_KEY: env.ANTHROPIC_API_KEY }
});
await devSession.exec('ai-tool "build a web server"');


// Phase 2: Run the code (without API keys)
const appSession = await sandbox.createSession({
  name: "app",
  env: { PORT: "3000" }
});
await appSession.exec("node server.js");

Use separate sandboxes when:

  • You need complete isolation (untrusted code)
  • Different users require fully separated environments
  • Independent resource allocation is needed

Best practices

Clean up temporary sessions:

TypeScript
try {
  const session = await sandbox.createSession({ name: 'temp' });
  await session.exec('command');
} finally {
  await sandbox.deleteSession('temp');
}

Sessions share filesystem:

TypeScript
// Bad - affects all sessions
await session.exec('rm -rf /workspace/*');


// Use separate sandboxes for untrusted isolation
const userSandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, userId);