Backup and restore

Create point-in-time snapshots of sandbox directories and restore them using copy-on-write overlays. Backups are stored in an R2 bucket and use squashfs compression.
Create an R2 bucket for storing backups:
npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-backup-bucket
Add the
BACKUP_BUCKET R2 binding and presigned URL credentials to your Wrangler configuration:
" name " : "my-sandbox-worker" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-02-23" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ], " BACKUP_BUCKET_NAME " : "my-backup-bucket" , " CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" , " binding " : "BACKUP_BUCKET" , " bucket_name " : "my-backup-bucket" , name = "my-sandbox-worker" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-02-23" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "Sandbox" ] BACKUP_BUCKET_NAME = "my-backup-bucket" CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" binding = "BACKUP_BUCKET" bucket_name = "my-backup-bucket"
Set your R2 API credentials as secrets:
npx wrangler secret put R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID npx wrangler secret put R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
You can create R2 API tokens in the
Cloudflare dashboard under ↗ R2 > Overview > Manage R2 API Tokens. The token needs Object Read & Write permissions for your backup bucket.
Use
createBackup() to snapshot a directory and upload it to R2:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Create a backup of /workspace const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; console . log ( `Backup created: ${ backup . id } ` ) ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Create a backup of /workspace const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; console . log ( `Backup created: ${ backup . id } ` ) ;
The SDK creates a compressed squashfs archive of the directory and uploads it directly to your R2 bucket using a presigned URL.
Use
restoreBackup() to restore a directory from a backup:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; const result = await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; console . log ( `Restored: ${ result . success } ` ) ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; const result = await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; console . log ( `Restored: ${ result . success } ` ) ;
Save state before risky operations and restore if something fails:
const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Save checkpoint before risky operation const checkpoint = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm install some-experimental-package" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; // Restore to checkpoint if something goes wrong await sandbox . restoreBackup ( checkpoint ) ; console . log ( "Rolled back to checkpoint" ) ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Save checkpoint before risky operation const checkpoint = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm install some-experimental-package" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "npm run build" ) ; // Restore to checkpoint if something goes wrong await sandbox . restoreBackup ( checkpoint ) ; console . log ( "Rolled back to checkpoint" ) ;
The
DirectoryBackup handle is serializable. Persist it to KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for later use:
const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Create a backup and store the handle in KV const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { await env . KV . put ( `backup: ${ userId } ` , JSON . stringify ( backup )) ; // Later, retrieve and restore const stored = await env . KV . get ( `backup: ${ userId } ` ) ; const backupHandle = JSON . parse ( stored ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backupHandle ) ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Create a backup and store the handle in KV const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { await env . KV . put ( `backup: ${ userId } ` , JSON . stringify ( backup )) ; // Later, retrieve and restore const stored = await env . KV . get ( `backup: ${ userId } ` ) ; const backupHandle = JSON . parse ( stored ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backupHandle ) ;
Add a
name option to identify backups. Names can be up to 256 characters:
const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { name : "before-migration" , console . log ( `Backup ID: ${ backup . id } ` ) ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { name : "before-migration" , console . log ( `Backup ID: ${ backup . id } ` ) ;
Set a custom time-to-live for backups. The default TTL is 3 days (259200 seconds). The
ttl value must be a positive number of seconds:
const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Short-lived backup for a quick operation const shortBackup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { // Long-lived backup for extended workflows const longBackup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Short-lived backup for a quick operation const shortBackup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { // Long-lived backup for extended workflows const longBackup = await sandbox . createBackup ( {
The TTL is enforced at
restore time, not at creation time. When you call
restoreBackup(), the SDK reads the backup metadata from R2 and compares the creation timestamp plus TTL against the current time (with a 60-second buffer to prevent race conditions). If the TTL has elapsed, the restore is rejected with a
BACKUP_EXPIRED error.
The TTL does
not automatically delete backup objects from R2. Expired backups remain in your bucket and continue to consume storage until you explicitly delete them or configure an automatic cleanup rule.
Configure R2 lifecycle rules for automatic cleanup
To automatically remove expired backup objects from R2, set up an
R2 object lifecycle rule on your backup bucket. This is the recommended way to prevent expired backups from accumulating indefinitely.
For example, if your longest TTL is 7 days, configure a lifecycle rule to delete objects older than 7 days from the
backups/ prefix. This ensures R2 storage does not grow unbounded while giving you a buffer to restore any non-expired backup.
Clean up backup objects in R2
Backup archives are stored in your R2 bucket under the
backups/ prefix with the structure
backups/{backupId}/data.sqsh and
backups/{backupId}/meta.json. You can use the
BACKUP_BUCKET R2 binding to manage these objects directly.
Replace the latest backup (delete-then-write)
If you only need the most recent backup, delete the previous one before creating a new one:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Delete the previous backup's R2 objects before creating a new one await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ previousBackup . id } /data.sqsh` ) ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ previousBackup . id } /meta.json` ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { // Store the handle so you can delete it next time await env . KV . put ( "latest-backup" , JSON . stringify ( backup )) ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Delete the previous backup's R2 objects before creating a new one await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ previousBackup . id } /data.sqsh` ) ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ previousBackup . id } /meta.json` ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { // Store the handle so you can delete it next time await env . KV . put ( "latest-backup" , JSON . stringify ( backup )) ;
List and delete old backups by prefix
To clean up multiple old backups, list objects under the
backups/ prefix and delete them by key:
// List all backup objects in the bucket const listed = await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . list ( { prefix : "backups/" } ) ; for ( const object of listed . objects ) { // Parse the backup ID from the key (backups/{id}/data.sqsh or backups/{id}/meta.json) const parts = object . key . split ( "/" ) ; const backupId = parts [ 1 ] ; // Delete objects older than 7 days const ageMs = Date . now () - object . uploaded . getTime () ; const sevenDaysMs = 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; if ( ageMs > sevenDaysMs ) { await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( object . key ) ; console . log ( `Deleted expired object: ${ object . key } ` ) ; // List all backup objects in the bucket const listed = await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . list ( { prefix : "backups/" } ) ; for ( const object of listed . objects ) { // Parse the backup ID from the key (backups/{id}/data.sqsh or backups/{id}/meta.json) const parts = object . key . split ( "/" ) ; const backupId = parts [ 1 ] ; // Delete objects older than 7 days const ageMs = Date . now () - object . uploaded . getTime () ; const sevenDaysMs = 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; if ( ageMs > sevenDaysMs ) { await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( object . key ) ; console . log ( `Deleted expired object: ${ object . key } ` ) ;
Delete a specific backup by ID
If you have the backup ID, delete both its archive and metadata directly:
const backupId = backup . id ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ backupId } /data.sqsh` ) ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ backupId } /meta.json` ) ; const backupId = backup . id ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ backupId } /data.sqsh` ) ; await env . BACKUP_BUCKET . delete ( `backups/ ${ backupId } /meta.json` ) ;
Restore uses FUSE overlayfs to mount the backup as a read-only lower layer. New writes go to a writable upper layer and do not affect the original backup:
const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; // New writes go to the upper layer — the backup is unchanged "/workspace/new-file.txt" , "This does not modify the backup" , // Restore the same backup again to discard changes await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; // New writes go to the upper layer — the backup is unchanged "/workspace/new-file.txt" , "This does not modify the backup" , // Restore the same backup again to discard changes await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ;
Backup and restore operations can throw specific errors. Wrap calls in try/catch blocks:
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; if ( error . code === "INVALID_BACKUP_CONFIG" ) { // Missing BACKUP_BUCKET binding or invalid directory path console . error ( "Configuration error:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_CREATE_FAILED" ) { // Archive creation or upload to R2 failed console . error ( "Backup failed:" , error . message ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; if ( error . code === "BACKUP_NOT_FOUND" ) { console . error ( "Backup not found in R2:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_EXPIRED" ) { console . error ( "Backup TTL has elapsed:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_RESTORE_FAILED" ) { console . error ( "Restore failed:" , error . message ) ; import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const backup = await sandbox . createBackup ( { dir : "/workspace" } ) ; if ( error . code === "INVALID_BACKUP_CONFIG" ) { // Missing BACKUP_BUCKET binding or invalid directory path console . error ( "Configuration error:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_CREATE_FAILED" ) { // Archive creation or upload to R2 failed console . error ( "Backup failed:" , error . message ) ; await sandbox . restoreBackup ( backup ) ; if ( error . code === "BACKUP_NOT_FOUND" ) { console . error ( "Backup not found in R2:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_EXPIRED" ) { console . error ( "Backup TTL has elapsed:" , error . message ) ; } else if ( error . code === "BACKUP_RESTORE_FAILED" ) { console . error ( "Restore failed:" , error . message ) ;
Stop writes before restoring - Stop processes writing to the target directory before calling
restoreBackup()
Use checkpoints - Create backups before risky operations like package installations or migrations
Set appropriate TTLs - Use short TTLs for temporary checkpoints and longer TTLs for persistent snapshots
Store handles externally - Persist
DirectoryBackup handles to KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for cross-request access
Configure R2 lifecycle rules - Set up object lifecycle rules to automatically delete expired backups from R2, since TTL is only enforced at restore time
Clean up old backups - Delete previous backup objects from R2 when you no longer need them, or use the delete-then-write pattern for rolling backups
Handle errors - Wrap backup and restore calls in try/catch blocks
Re-restore after restart - The FUSE mount is ephemeral, so re-restore from the backup handle after container restarts