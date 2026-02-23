 Skip to content
Backup and restore

Create point-in-time snapshots of sandbox directories and restore them using copy-on-write overlays. Backups are stored in an R2 bucket and use squashfs compression.

Prerequisites

  1. Create an R2 bucket for storing backups:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-backup-bucket

  2. Add the BACKUP_BUCKET R2 binding and presigned URL credentials to your Wrangler configuration:

    {
      "name": "my-sandbox-worker",
      "main": "src/index.ts",
      // Set this to today's date
      "compatibility_date": "2026-02-23",
      "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"],
      "containers": [
        {
          "class_name": "Sandbox",
          "image": "./Dockerfile",
        },
      ],
      "durable_objects": {
        "bindings": [
          {
            "class_name": "Sandbox",
            "name": "Sandbox",
          },
        ],
      },
      "migrations": [
        {
          "new_sqlite_classes": ["Sandbox"],
          "tag": "v1",
        },
      ],
      "vars": {
        "BACKUP_BUCKET_NAME": "my-backup-bucket",
        "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID": "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>",
      },
      "r2_buckets": [
        {
          "binding": "BACKUP_BUCKET",
          "bucket_name": "my-backup-bucket",
        },
      ],
    }

  3. Set your R2 API credentials as secrets:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler secret put R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID
    npx wrangler secret put R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

    You can create R2 API tokens in the Cloudflare dashboard under R2 > Overview > Manage R2 API Tokens. The token needs Object Read & Write permissions for your backup bucket.

Create a backup

Use createBackup() to snapshot a directory and upload it to R2:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Create a backup of /workspace
const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });
console.log(`Backup created: ${backup.id}`);

The SDK creates a compressed squashfs archive of the directory and uploads it directly to your R2 bucket using a presigned URL.

Restore a backup

Use restoreBackup() to restore a directory from a backup:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Create a backup
const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });


// Restore the backup
const result = await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);
console.log(`Restored: ${result.success}`);

Checkpoint and rollback

Save state before risky operations and restore if something fails:

JavaScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Save checkpoint before risky operation
const checkpoint = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });


try {
  await sandbox.exec("npm install some-experimental-package");
  await sandbox.exec("npm run build");
} catch (error) {
  // Restore to checkpoint if something goes wrong
  await sandbox.restoreBackup(checkpoint);
  console.log("Rolled back to checkpoint");
}

Store backup handles

The DirectoryBackup handle is serializable. Persist it to KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for later use:

JavaScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Create a backup and store the handle in KV
const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({
  dir: "/workspace",
  name: "deploy-v2",
  ttl: 604800, // 7 days
});


await env.KV.put(`backup:${userId}`, JSON.stringify(backup));


// Later, retrieve and restore
const stored = await env.KV.get(`backup:${userId}`);
if (stored) {
  const backupHandle = JSON.parse(stored);
  await sandbox.restoreBackup(backupHandle);
}

Use named backups

Add a name option to identify backups. Names can be up to 256 characters:

JavaScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({
  dir: "/workspace",
  name: "before-migration",
});


console.log(`Backup ID: ${backup.id}`);

Configure TTL

Set a custom time-to-live for backups. The default TTL is 3 days (259200 seconds). The ttl value must be a positive number of seconds:

JavaScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Short-lived backup for a quick operation
const shortBackup = await sandbox.createBackup({
  dir: "/workspace",
  ttl: 600, // 10 minutes
});


// Long-lived backup for extended workflows
const longBackup = await sandbox.createBackup({
  dir: "/workspace",
  name: "daily-snapshot",
  ttl: 604800, // 7 days
});

How TTL is enforced

The TTL is enforced at restore time, not at creation time. When you call restoreBackup(), the SDK reads the backup metadata from R2 and compares the creation timestamp plus TTL against the current time (with a 60-second buffer to prevent race conditions). If the TTL has elapsed, the restore is rejected with a BACKUP_EXPIRED error.

The TTL does not automatically delete backup objects from R2. Expired backups remain in your bucket and continue to consume storage until you explicitly delete them or configure an automatic cleanup rule.

Configure R2 lifecycle rules for automatic cleanup

To automatically remove expired backup objects from R2, set up an R2 object lifecycle rule on your backup bucket. This is the recommended way to prevent expired backups from accumulating indefinitely.

For example, if your longest TTL is 7 days, configure a lifecycle rule to delete objects older than 7 days from the backups/ prefix. This ensures R2 storage does not grow unbounded while giving you a buffer to restore any non-expired backup.

Clean up backup objects in R2

Backup archives are stored in your R2 bucket under the backups/ prefix with the structure backups/{backupId}/data.sqsh and backups/{backupId}/meta.json. You can use the BACKUP_BUCKET R2 binding to manage these objects directly.

Replace the latest backup (delete-then-write)

If you only need the most recent backup, delete the previous one before creating a new one:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Delete the previous backup's R2 objects before creating a new one
if (previousBackup) {
  await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.delete(`backups/${previousBackup.id}/data.sqsh`);
  await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.delete(`backups/${previousBackup.id}/meta.json`);
}


// Create a fresh backup
const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({
  dir: "/workspace",
  name: "latest",
});


// Store the handle so you can delete it next time
await env.KV.put("latest-backup", JSON.stringify(backup));

List and delete old backups by prefix

To clean up multiple old backups, list objects under the backups/ prefix and delete them by key:

JavaScript
// List all backup objects in the bucket
const listed = await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.list({ prefix: "backups/" });


for (const object of listed.objects) {
  // Parse the backup ID from the key (backups/{id}/data.sqsh or backups/{id}/meta.json)
  const parts = object.key.split("/");
  const backupId = parts[1];


  // Delete objects older than 7 days
  const ageMs = Date.now() - object.uploaded.getTime();
  const sevenDaysMs = 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000;
  if (ageMs > sevenDaysMs) {
    await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.delete(object.key);
    console.log(`Deleted expired object: ${object.key}`);
  }
}

Delete a specific backup by ID

If you have the backup ID, delete both its archive and metadata directly:

JavaScript
const backupId = backup.id;


await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.delete(`backups/${backupId}/data.sqsh`);
await env.BACKUP_BUCKET.delete(`backups/${backupId}/meta.json`);

Copy-on-write behavior

Restore uses FUSE overlayfs to mount the backup as a read-only lower layer. New writes go to a writable upper layer and do not affect the original backup:

JavaScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Create a backup
const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });


// Restore the backup
await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);


// New writes go to the upper layer — the backup is unchanged
await sandbox.writeFile(
  "/workspace/new-file.txt",
  "This does not modify the backup",
);


// Restore the same backup again to discard changes
await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);

Handle errors

Backup and restore operations can throw specific errors. Wrap calls in try/catch blocks:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Handle backup errors
try {
  const backup = await sandbox.createBackup({ dir: "/workspace" });
} catch (error) {
  if (error.code === "INVALID_BACKUP_CONFIG") {
    // Missing BACKUP_BUCKET binding or invalid directory path
    console.error("Configuration error:", error.message);
  } else if (error.code === "BACKUP_CREATE_FAILED") {
    // Archive creation or upload to R2 failed
    console.error("Backup failed:", error.message);
  }
}


// Handle restore errors
try {
  await sandbox.restoreBackup(backup);
} catch (error) {
  if (error.code === "BACKUP_NOT_FOUND") {
    console.error("Backup not found in R2:", error.message);
  } else if (error.code === "BACKUP_EXPIRED") {
    console.error("Backup TTL has elapsed:", error.message);
  } else if (error.code === "BACKUP_RESTORE_FAILED") {
    console.error("Restore failed:", error.message);
  }
}

Best practices

  • Stop writes before restoring - Stop processes writing to the target directory before calling restoreBackup()
  • Use checkpoints - Create backups before risky operations like package installations or migrations
  • Set appropriate TTLs - Use short TTLs for temporary checkpoints and longer TTLs for persistent snapshots
  • Store handles externally - Persist DirectoryBackup handles to KV, D1, or Durable Object storage for cross-request access
  • Configure R2 lifecycle rules - Set up object lifecycle rules to automatically delete expired backups from R2, since TTL is only enforced at restore time
  • Clean up old backups - Delete previous backup objects from R2 when you no longer need them, or use the delete-then-write pattern for rolling backups
  • Handle errors - Wrap backup and restore calls in try/catch blocks
  • Re-restore after restart - The FUSE mount is ephemeral, so re-restore from the backup handle after container restarts