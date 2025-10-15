Create isolated execution contexts within a sandbox. Each session maintains its own shell state, environment variables, and working directory. See Session management concept for details.

Note Every sandbox has a default session that automatically maintains shell state. Create additional sessions when you need isolated shell contexts for different environments or parallel workflows.

Methods

Create a new isolated execution session.

TypeScript const session = await sandbox . createSession ( options ?: SessionOptions ): Promise < ExecutionSession >

Parameters:

options (optional): id - Custom session ID (auto-generated if not provided) env - Environment variables for this session cwd - Working directory (default: "/workspace" )

Returns: Promise<ExecutionSession> with all sandbox methods bound to this session

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Multiple isolated environments const prodSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "prod" , env : { NODE_ENV : "production" , API_URL : "https://api.example.com" }, cwd : "/workspace/prod" , } ) ; const testSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "test" , env : { NODE_ENV : "test" , API_URL : "http://localhost:3000" }, cwd : "/workspace/test" , } ) ; // Run in parallel const [ prodResult , testResult ] = await Promise . all ([ prodSession . exec ( "npm run build" ) , testSession . exec ( "npm run build" ) , ]) ; TypeScript // Multiple isolated environments const prodSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : 'prod' , env : { NODE_ENV : 'production' , API_URL : 'https://api.example.com' }, cwd : '/workspace/prod' } ) ; const testSession = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : 'test' , env : { NODE_ENV : 'test' , API_URL : 'http://localhost:3000' }, cwd : '/workspace/test' } ) ; // Run in parallel const [ prodResult , testResult ] = await Promise . all ([ prodSession . exec ( 'npm run build' ) , testSession . exec ( 'npm run build' ) ]) ;

Retrieve an existing session by ID.

TypeScript const session = await sandbox . getSession ( sessionId : string ): Promise < ExecutionSession >

Parameters:

sessionId - ID of an existing session

Returns: Promise<ExecutionSession> bound to the specified session

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // First request - create session const session = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : "user-123" } ) ; await session . exec ( "git clone https://github.com/user/repo.git" ) ; await session . exec ( "cd repo && npm install" ) ; // Second request - resume session (environment and cwd preserved) const session = await sandbox . getSession ( "user-123" ) ; const result = await session . exec ( "cd repo && npm run build" ) ; TypeScript // First request - create session const session = await sandbox . createSession ( { id : 'user-123' } ) ; await session . exec ( 'git clone https://github.com/user/repo.git' ) ; await session . exec ( 'cd repo && npm install' ) ; // Second request - resume session (environment and cwd preserved) const session = await sandbox . getSession ( 'user-123' ) ; const result = await session . exec ( 'cd repo && npm run build' ) ;

Set environment variables in the sandbox.

TypeScript await sandbox . setEnvVars ( envVars : Record < string , string > ): Promise <void>

Parameters:

envVars - Key-value pairs of environment variables to set

Warning Call setEnvVars() before any other sandbox operations to ensure environment variables are available from the start.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "user-123" ) ; // Set environment variables first await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { API_KEY : env . OPENAI_API_KEY , DATABASE_URL : env . DATABASE_URL , NODE_ENV : "production" , } ) ; // Now commands can access these variables await sandbox . exec ( "python script.py" ) ; TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; // Set environment variables first await sandbox . setEnvVars ( { API_KEY : env . OPENAI_API_KEY , DATABASE_URL : env . DATABASE_URL , NODE_ENV : 'production' } ) ; // Now commands can access these variables await sandbox . exec ( 'python script.py' ) ;

Destroy the sandbox container and free up resources.

TypeScript await sandbox . destroy (): Promise <void>

Note Containers automatically sleep after 3 minutes of inactivity, but still count toward account limits. Use destroy() to immediately free up resources.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function executeCode ( code ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `temp- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; try { await sandbox . writeFile ( "/tmp/code.py" , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python /tmp/code.py" ) ; return result . stdout ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; } } TypeScript async function executeCode ( code : string ) : Promise < string > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `temp- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; try { await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/code.py' , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python /tmp/code.py' ) ; return result . stdout ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; } }

ExecutionSession methods

The ExecutionSession object has all sandbox methods bound to the specific session:

Commands: exec() , execStream()

Processes: startProcess() , listProcesses() , killProcess() , killAllProcesses() , getProcessLogs() , streamProcessLogs()

Files: writeFile() , readFile() , mkdir() , deleteFile() , renameFile() , moveFile() , gitCheckout()

Environment: setEnvVars()

Code Interpreter: createCodeContext() , runCode() , listCodeContexts() , deleteCodeContext()

