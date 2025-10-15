Create isolated execution contexts within a sandbox. Each session maintains its own shell state, environment variables, and working directory. See Session management concept for details.
Create a new isolated execution session.
Parameters:
-
options (optional):
-
id - Custom session ID (auto-generated if not provided)
-
env - Environment variables for this session
-
cwd - Working directory (default:
"/workspace")
Returns:
Promise<ExecutionSession> with all sandbox methods bound to this session
Retrieve an existing session by ID.
Parameters:
-
sessionId - ID of an existing session
Returns:
Promise<ExecutionSession> bound to the specified session
Set environment variables in the sandbox.
Parameters:
-
envVars - Key-value pairs of environment variables to set
Destroy the sandbox container and free up resources.
The
ExecutionSession object has all sandbox methods bound to the specific session:
Commands:
exec(),
execStream()
Processes:
startProcess(),
listProcesses(),
killProcess(),
killAllProcesses(),
getProcessLogs(),
streamProcessLogs()
Files:
writeFile(),
readFile(),
mkdir(),
deleteFile(),
renameFile(),
moveFile(),
gitCheckout()
Environment:
setEnvVars()
Code Interpreter:
createCodeContext(),
runCode(),
listCodeContexts(),
deleteCodeContext()