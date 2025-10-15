Getting started

 Skip to content
Build your first application with Sandbox SDK - a secure code execution environment. In this guide, you'll create a Worker that can execute Python code and work with files in isolated containers.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Ensure Docker is running locally

Sandbox SDK uses Docker to build container images alongside your Worker. Docker must be running when you deploy or run locally.

Install Docker by following the Docker Desktop installation guide.

Verify Docker is running:

Terminal window
docker info

If Docker is not running, this command will hang or return "Cannot connect to the Docker daemon".

1. Create a new project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal

This creates a my-sandbox directory with everything you need:

  • src/index.ts - Worker with sandbox integration
  • wrangler.jsonc - Configuration for Workers and Containers
  • Dockerfile - Container environment definition
Terminal window
cd my-sandbox

2. Explore the template

The template provides a minimal Worker that demonstrates core sandbox capabilities:

TypeScript
import { getSandbox, proxyToSandbox, type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox';


export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox';


type Env = {
  Sandbox: DurableObjectNamespace<Sandbox>;
};


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    // Required for preview URLs (if you expose ports later)
    const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox(request, env);
    if (proxyResponse) return proxyResponse;


    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Get or create a sandbox instance
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, 'my-sandbox');


    // Execute Python code
    if (url.pathname === '/run') {
      const result = await sandbox.exec('python -c "print(2 + 2)"');
      return Response.json({
        output: result.stdout,
        success: result.success
      });
    }


    // Work with files
    if (url.pathname === '/file') {
      await sandbox.writeFile('/workspace/hello.txt', 'Hello, Sandbox!');
      const file = await sandbox.readFile('/workspace/hello.txt');
      return Response.json({
        content: file.content
      });
    }


    return new Response('Try /run or /file');
  },
};

Key concepts:

  • getSandbox() - Gets or creates a sandbox instance by ID
  • proxyToSandbox() - Required at the top for preview URLs to work
  • sandbox.exec() - Execute commands and capture output
  • sandbox.writeFile() / readFile() - File operations

3. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window
npm run dev

Test the endpoints:

Terminal window
# Execute Python code
curl http://localhost:8787/run


# File operations
curl http://localhost:8787/file

You should see JSON responses with the command output and file contents.

4. Deploy to production

Deploy your Worker and container:

Terminal window
npx wrangler deploy

This will:

  1. Build your container image using Docker
  2. Push it to Cloudflare's Container Registry
  3. Deploy your Worker globally

Check deployment status:

Terminal window
npx wrangler containers list

5. Test your deployment

Visit your Worker URL (shown in deploy output):

Terminal window
# Replace with your actual URL
curl https://my-sandbox.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run

Your sandbox is now deployed.

Understanding the configuration

Your wrangler.jsonc connects three pieces together:

{
  "containers": [
    {
      "class_name": "Sandbox",
      "image": "./Dockerfile"
    }
  ],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [
      {
        "class_name": "Sandbox",
        "name": "Sandbox"
      }
    ]
  },
  "migrations": [
    {
      "new_sqlite_classes": ["Sandbox"],
      "tag": "v1"
    }
  ]
}
  • containers - Your Dockerfile defines the execution environment
  • durable_objects - Makes the Sandbox binding available in your Worker
  • migrations - Initializes Durable Object storage (required once)

For detailed configuration options including environment variables, secrets, and custom images, see the Wrangler configuration reference.

Next steps

Now that you have a working sandbox, explore more capabilities: