Getting started
Build your first application with Sandbox SDK - a secure code execution environment. In this guide, you'll create a Worker that can execute Python code and work with files in isolated containers.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
Sandbox SDK uses Docker ↗ to build container images alongside your Worker. Docker must be running when you deploy or run locally.
Install Docker by following the Docker Desktop installation guide ↗.
Verify Docker is running:
If Docker is not running, this command will hang or return "Cannot connect to the Docker daemon".
Create a new Sandbox SDK project:
This creates a
my-sandbox directory with everything you need:
src/index.ts- Worker with sandbox integration
wrangler.jsonc- Configuration for Workers and Containers
Dockerfile- Container environment definition
The template provides a minimal Worker that demonstrates core sandbox capabilities:
Key concepts:
getSandbox()- Gets or creates a sandbox instance by ID
proxyToSandbox()- Required at the top for preview URLs to work
sandbox.exec()- Execute commands and capture output
sandbox.writeFile()/
readFile()- File operations
Start the development server:
Test the endpoints:
You should see JSON responses with the command output and file contents.
Deploy your Worker and container:
This will:
- Build your container image using Docker
- Push it to Cloudflare's Container Registry
- Deploy your Worker globally
Check deployment status:
Visit your Worker URL (shown in deploy output):
Your sandbox is now deployed.
Your
wrangler.jsonc connects three pieces together:
- containers - Your Dockerfile defines the execution environment
- durable_objects - Makes the
Sandboxbinding available in your Worker
- migrations - Initializes Durable Object storage (required once)
For detailed configuration options including environment variables, secrets, and custom images, see the Wrangler configuration reference.
Now that you have a working sandbox, explore more capabilities:
- Execute commands - Run shell commands and stream output
- Manage files - Work with files and directories
- Expose services - Get public URLs for services running in your sandbox
- API reference - Complete API documentation
