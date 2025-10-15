Getting started

Build your first application with Sandbox SDK - a secure code execution environment. In this guide, you'll create a Worker that can execute Python code and work with files in isolated containers.

What you're building A simple API that can safely execute Python code and perform file operations in isolated sandbox environments.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Ensure Docker is running locally

Sandbox SDK uses Docker ↗ to build container images alongside your Worker. Docker must be running when you deploy or run locally.

Install Docker by following the Docker Desktop installation guide ↗.

Verify Docker is running:

Terminal window docker info

If Docker is not running, this command will hang or return "Cannot connect to the Docker daemon".

1. Create a new project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-sandbox --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal

This creates a my-sandbox directory with everything you need:

src/index.ts - Worker with sandbox integration

- Worker with sandbox integration wrangler.jsonc - Configuration for Workers and Containers

- Configuration for Workers and Containers Dockerfile - Container environment definition

Terminal window cd my-sandbox

2. Explore the template

The template provides a minimal Worker that demonstrates core sandbox capabilities:

TypeScript import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox , type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; type Env = { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox >; }; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { // Required for preview URLs (if you expose ports later) const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox ( request , env ) ; if ( proxyResponse ) return proxyResponse ; const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Get or create a sandbox instance const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // Execute Python code if ( url . pathname === '/run' ) { const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python -c "print(2 + 2)"' ) ; return Response . json ( { output : result . stdout , success : result . success } ) ; } // Work with files if ( url . pathname === '/file' ) { await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/hello.txt' , 'Hello, Sandbox!' ) ; const file = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/hello.txt' ) ; return Response . json ( { content : file . content } ) ; } return new Response ( 'Try /run or /file' ) ; }, };

Key concepts:

getSandbox() - Gets or creates a sandbox instance by ID

- Gets or creates a sandbox instance by ID proxyToSandbox() - Required at the top for preview URLs to work

- Required at the top for preview URLs to work sandbox.exec() - Execute commands and capture output

- Execute commands and capture output sandbox.writeFile() / readFile() - File operations

3. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Note First run builds the Docker container (2-3 minutes). Subsequent runs are much faster due to caching.

Test the endpoints:

Terminal window # Execute Python code curl http://localhost:8787/run # File operations curl http://localhost:8787/file

You should see JSON responses with the command output and file contents.

4. Deploy to production

Deploy your Worker and container:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

This will:

Build your container image using Docker Push it to Cloudflare's Container Registry Deploy your Worker globally

Wait for provisioning After first deployment, wait 2-3 minutes before making requests. The Worker deploys immediately, but the container needs time to provision.

Check deployment status:

Terminal window npx wrangler containers list

5. Test your deployment

Visit your Worker URL (shown in deploy output):

Terminal window # Replace with your actual URL curl https://my-sandbox.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/run

Your sandbox is now deployed.

Understanding the configuration

Your wrangler.jsonc connects three pieces together:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ], " tag " : "v1" } ] } [[ containers ]] class_name = "Sandbox" image = "./Dockerfile" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "Sandbox" name = "Sandbox" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "Sandbox" ] tag = "v1"

containers - Your Dockerfile defines the execution environment

- Your Dockerfile defines the execution environment durable_objects - Makes the Sandbox binding available in your Worker

- Makes the binding available in your Worker migrations - Initializes Durable Object storage (required once)

For detailed configuration options including environment variables, secrets, and custom images, see the Wrangler configuration reference.

Next steps

Now that you have a working sandbox, explore more capabilities: