Build an AI code executor
Build an AI-powered code execution system using Sandbox SDK and Claude. Turn natural language questions into Python code, execute it securely, and return results.
Time to complete: 20 minutes
An API that accepts questions like "What's the 100th Fibonacci number?", uses Claude to generate Python code, executes it in an isolated sandbox, and returns the results.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
- An Anthropic API key ↗ for Claude
- Docker ↗ running locally
Create a new Sandbox SDK project:
Install the Anthropic SDK:
Replace the contents of
src/index.ts:
How it works:
- Receives a question via POST to
/execute
- Uses Claude to generate Python code
- Writes code to
/tmp/code.pyin the sandbox
- Executes with
sandbox.exec('python /tmp/code.py')
- Returns both the code and execution results
Store your Anthropic API key as a secret:
Paste your API key from the Anthropic Console ↗ when prompted.
Start the development server:
Test with curl:
Response:
Deploy your Worker:
Try different questions:
You created an AI code execution system that:
- Accepts natural language questions
- Generates Python code with Claude
- Executes code securely in isolated sandboxes
- Returns results with error handling
- Analyze data with AI - Add pandas and matplotlib for data analysis
- Code Interpreter API - Use the built-in code interpreter instead of exec
- Streaming output - Show real-time execution progress
- API reference - Explore all available methods
- Anthropic Claude documentation ↗
- Workers AI - Use Cloudflare's built-in models
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-