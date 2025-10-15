Build an AI code executor

Build an AI-powered code execution system using Sandbox SDK and Claude. Turn natural language questions into Python code, execute it securely, and return results.

Time to complete: 20 minutes

What you'll build

An API that accepts questions like "What's the 100th Fibonacci number?", uses Claude to generate Python code, executes it in an isolated sandbox, and returns the results.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You'll also need:

1. Create your project

Create a new Sandbox SDK project:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- ai-code-executor --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal Terminal window yarn create cloudflare ai-code-executor --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest ai-code-executor --template=cloudflare/sandbox-sdk/examples/minimal

Terminal window cd ai-code-executor

2. Install dependencies

Install the Anthropic SDK:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @anthropic-ai/sdk Terminal window yarn add @anthropic-ai/sdk Terminal window pnpm add @anthropic-ai/sdk

3. Build your code executor

Replace the contents of src/index.ts :

TypeScript import { getSandbox , type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; import Anthropic from '@anthropic-ai/sdk' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; interface Env { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox >; ANTHROPIC_API_KEY : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . method !== 'POST' || new URL ( request . url ) . pathname !== '/execute' ) { return new Response ( 'POST /execute with { "question": "your question" }' ) ; } try { const { question } = await request . json () ; if ( ! question ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Question is required' }, { status : 400 } ) ; } // Use Claude to generate Python code const anthropic = new Anthropic ( { apiKey : env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY } ) ; const codeGeneration = await anthropic . messages . create ( { model : 'claude-sonnet-4-5' , max_tokens : 1024 , messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : `Generate Python code to answer: " ${ question } " Requirements: - Use only Python standard library - Print the result using print() - Keep code simple and safe Return ONLY the code, no explanations.` } ] , } ) ; const generatedCode = codeGeneration . content [ 0 ] ?. type === 'text' ? codeGeneration . content [ 0 ] . text : '' ; if ( ! generatedCode ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Failed to generate code' }, { status : 500 } ) ; } // Execute the code in a sandbox const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'demo-user' ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/code.py' , generatedCode ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python /tmp/code.py' ) ; return Response . json ( { success : result . success , question , code : generatedCode , output : result . stdout , error : result . stderr } ) ; } catch ( error : any ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Internal server error' , message : error . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, };

How it works:

Receives a question via POST to /execute Uses Claude to generate Python code Writes code to /tmp/code.py in the sandbox Executes with sandbox.exec('python /tmp/code.py') Returns both the code and execution results

4. Set your Anthropic API key

Store your Anthropic API key as a secret:

Terminal window npx wrangler secret put ANTHROPIC_API_KEY

Paste your API key from the Anthropic Console ↗ when prompted.

5. Test locally

Start the development server:

Terminal window npm run dev

Note First run builds the Docker container (2-3 minutes). Subsequent runs are much faster.

Test with curl:

Terminal window curl -X POST http://localhost:8787/execute \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"question": "What is the 10th Fibonacci number?"}'

Response:

{ " success " : true , " question " : "What is the 10th Fibonacci number?" , " code " : "def fibonacci(n):

if n <= 1:

return n

return fibonacci(n-1) + fibonacci(n-2)



print(fibonacci(10))" , " output " : "55

" , " error " : "" }

6. Deploy

Deploy your Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Warning After first deployment, wait 2-3 minutes for container provisioning. Check status with npx wrangler containers list .

7. Test your deployment

Try different questions:

Terminal window # Factorial curl -X POST https://ai-code-executor.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/execute \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"question": "Calculate the factorial of 5"}' # Statistics curl -X POST https://ai-code-executor.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/execute \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"question": "What is the mean of [10, 20, 30, 40, 50]?"}' # String manipulation curl -X POST https://ai-code-executor.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev/execute \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"question": "Reverse the string \"Hello World\""}'

What you built

You created an AI code execution system that:

Accepts natural language questions

Generates Python code with Claude

Executes code securely in isolated sandboxes

Returns results with error handling

