API Reference

The Sandbox SDK provides a comprehensive API for executing code, managing files, running processes, and exposing services in isolated sandboxes. All operations are performed through the Sandbox instance you obtain via getSandbox() .

Getting a sandbox instance

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ;

The sandbox ID should be unique per user or session. The same ID will always return the same sandbox instance with persistent state.

API organization

The Sandbox SDK is organized into focused APIs: