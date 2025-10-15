Preview URLs
Preview URLs provide public access to services running inside sandboxes. When you expose a port, you get a unique HTTPS URL that proxies requests to your service.
Preview URLs follow this pattern:
Examples:
- Port 3000:
https://abc123-3000.sandbox.workers.dev
- Port 8080:
https://abc123-8080.sandbox.workers.dev
URL stability: URLs remain the same for a given sandbox ID and port. You can share, bookmark, or use them in webhooks.
Important: You must handle preview URL routing in your Worker using
proxyToSandbox():
Without this, preview URLs won't work.
Expose multiple services simultaneously:
- HTTP/HTTPS requests
- WebSocket (WSS) via HTTP upgrade
- Server-Sent Events
- All HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.)
- Request and response headers
- Raw TCP/UDP connections
- Custom protocols (must wrap in HTTP)
- Ports 80/443 (use 1024+)
Add authentication in your service:
Security features:
- All traffic is HTTPS (automatic TLS)
- URLs use random sandbox IDs (hard to guess)
- You control authentication in your service
Check if service is running and listening:
Service design:
- Bind to
0.0.0.0to make accessible
- Add authentication (don't rely on URL secrecy)
- Include health check endpoints
- Handle CORS if accessed from browsers
Cleanup:
- Unexpose ports when done:
await sandbox.unexposePort(port)
- Stop processes:
await sandbox.killAllProcesses()
- Ports API reference - Complete port exposure API
- Expose services guide - Practical patterns
