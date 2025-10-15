 Skip to content
Preview URLs

Preview URLs provide public access to services running inside sandboxes. When you expose a port, you get a unique HTTPS URL that proxies requests to your service.

TypeScript
await sandbox.startProcess('python -m http.server 8000');
const exposed = await sandbox.exposePort(8000);


console.log(exposed.exposedAt);
// https://abc123-8000.sandbox.workers.dev

URL format

Preview URLs follow this pattern:

https://{sandbox-id}-{port}.sandbox.workers.dev

Examples:

  • Port 3000: https://abc123-3000.sandbox.workers.dev
  • Port 8080: https://abc123-8080.sandbox.workers.dev

URL stability: URLs remain the same for a given sandbox ID and port. You can share, bookmark, or use them in webhooks.

Request routing

User's Browser
     ↓ HTTPS
Your Worker
     
Durable Object (sandbox)
     ↓ HTTP
Your Service (on exposed port)

Important: You must handle preview URL routing in your Worker using proxyToSandbox():

TypeScript
import { proxyToSandbox, getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    // Route preview URL requests to sandboxes
    const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox(request, env);
    if (proxyResponse) return proxyResponse;


    // Your custom routes here
    // ...
  }
};

Without this, preview URLs won't work.

Multiple ports

Expose multiple services simultaneously:

TypeScript
await sandbox.startProcess('node api.js');      // Port 3000
await sandbox.startProcess('node admin.js');    // Port 3001


const api = await sandbox.exposePort(3000, { name: 'api' });
const admin = await sandbox.exposePort(3001, { name: 'admin' });


// Each gets its own URL:
// https://abc123-3000.sandbox.workers.dev
// https://abc123-3001.sandbox.workers.dev

What works

  • HTTP/HTTPS requests
  • WebSocket (WSS) via HTTP upgrade
  • Server-Sent Events
  • All HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, etc.)
  • Request and response headers

What doesn't work

  • Raw TCP/UDP connections
  • Custom protocols (must wrap in HTTP)
  • Ports 80/443 (use 1024+)

Security

Add authentication in your service:

Python
from flask import Flask, request, abort


app = Flask(__name__)


@app.route('/data')
def get_data():
    token = request.headers.get('Authorization')
    if token != 'Bearer secret-token':
        abort(401)
    return {'data': 'protected'}

Security features:

  • All traffic is HTTPS (automatic TLS)
  • URLs use random sandbox IDs (hard to guess)
  • You control authentication in your service

Troubleshooting

URL not accessible

Check if service is running and listening:

TypeScript
// 1. Is service running?
const processes = await sandbox.listProcesses();


// 2. Is port exposed?
const ports = await sandbox.getExposedPorts();


// 3. Is service binding to 0.0.0.0 (not 127.0.0.1)?
// Good:
app.run(host='0.0.0.0', port=3000)


// Bad (localhost only):
app.run(host='127.0.0.1', port=3000)

Best practices

Service design:

  • Bind to 0.0.0.0 to make accessible
  • Add authentication (don't rely on URL secrecy)
  • Include health check endpoints
  • Handle CORS if accessed from browsers

Cleanup:

  • Unexpose ports when done: await sandbox.unexposePort(port)
  • Stop processes: await sandbox.killAllProcesses()

Local development