WebSocket Connections

This guide shows you how to work with WebSocket servers running in your sandboxes.

Choose your approach

Expose via preview URL - Get a public URL for external clients to connect to. Best for public chat rooms, multiplayer games, or real-time dashboards.

Connect with wsConnect() - Your Worker establishes the WebSocket connection. Best for custom routing logic, authentication gates, or when your Worker needs real-time data from sandbox services.

Connect to WebSocket echo server

Create the echo server:

echo-server.ts Bun . serve ( { port : 8080 , hostname : "0.0.0.0" , fetch ( req , server ) { if ( server . upgrade ( req )) { return ; } return new Response ( "WebSocket echo server" ) ; }, websocket : { message ( ws , message ) { ws . send ( `Echo: ${ message } ` ) ; }, open ( ws ) { console . log ( "Client connected" ) ; }, close ( ws ) { console . log ( "Client disconnected" ) ; }, }, } ) ; console . log ( "WebSocket server listening on port 8080" ) ;

Extend the Dockerfile:

Dockerfile FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3 # Copy echo server into the container COPY echo-server.ts /workspace/echo-server.ts # Create custom startup script COPY startup.sh /container-server/startup.sh RUN chmod +x /container-server/startup.sh

Create startup script:

startup.sh #!/bin/bash # Start your WebSocket server in the background bun /workspace/echo-server.ts & # Start SDK's control plane (needed for the SDK to work) exec bun dist/index.js

Connect from your Worker:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { if ( request . headers . get ( "Upgrade" ) ?. toLowerCase () === "websocket" ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "echo-service" ) ; return await sandbox . wsConnect ( request , 8080 ) ; } return new Response ( "WebSocket endpoint" ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export { Sandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { if ( request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' ) ?. toLowerCase () === 'websocket' ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'echo-service' ) ; return await sandbox . wsConnect ( request , 8080 ) ; } return new Response ( 'WebSocket endpoint' ) ; } };

Client connects:

JavaScript const ws = new WebSocket ( 'wss://your-worker.com' ) ; ws . onmessage = ( event ) => console . log ( event . data ) ; ws . send ( 'Hello!' ) ; // Receives: "Echo: Hello!"

Expose WebSocket service via preview URL

Get a public URL for your WebSocket server:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "echo-service" ) ; // Expose the port to get preview URL const { exposedAt } = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; // Return URL to clients if ( request . url . includes ( "/ws-url" )) { return Response . json ( { url : exposedAt . replace ( "https" , "wss" ) } ) ; } // Auto-route all requests via proxyToSandbox return proxyToSandbox ( request , env . Sandbox , "echo-service" ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'echo-service' ) ; // Expose the port to get preview URL const { exposedAt } = await sandbox . exposePort ( 8080 ) ; // Return URL to clients if ( request . url . includes ( '/ws-url' )) { return Response . json ( { url : exposedAt . replace ( 'https' , 'wss' ) } ) ; } // Auto-route all requests via proxyToSandbox return proxyToSandbox ( request , env . Sandbox , 'echo-service' ) ; } };

Client connects to preview URL:

JavaScript // Get the preview URL const response = await fetch ( 'https://your-worker.com/ws-url' ) ; const { url } = await response . json () ; // Connect const ws = new WebSocket ( url ) ; ws . onmessage = ( event ) => console . log ( event . data ) ; ws . send ( 'Hello!' ) ; // Receives: "Echo: Hello!"

Connect from Worker to get real-time data

Your Worker can connect to a WebSocket service to get real-time data, even when the incoming request isn't a WebSocket:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "data-processor" ) ; // Incoming HTTP request needs real-time data from sandbox const wsRequest = new Request ( "ws://internal" , { headers : { Upgrade : "websocket" , Connection : "Upgrade" , }, } ) ; // Connect to WebSocket service in sandbox const wsResponse = await sandbox . wsConnect ( wsRequest , 8080 ) ; // Process WebSocket stream and return HTTP response // (Implementation depends on your needs) return new Response ( "Processed real-time data" ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'data-processor' ) ; // Incoming HTTP request needs real-time data from sandbox const wsRequest = new Request ( 'ws://internal' , { headers : { 'Upgrade' : 'websocket' , 'Connection' : 'Upgrade' } } ) ; // Connect to WebSocket service in sandbox const wsResponse = await sandbox . wsConnect ( wsRequest , 8080 ) ; // Process WebSocket stream and return HTTP response // (Implementation depends on your needs) return new Response ( 'Processed real-time data' ) ; } };

This pattern is useful when you need streaming data from sandbox services but want to return HTTP responses to clients.

Troubleshooting

Upgrade failed

Verify request has WebSocket headers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript console . log ( request . headers . get ( "Upgrade" )) ; // 'websocket' console . log ( request . headers . get ( "Connection" )) ; // 'Upgrade' TypeScript console . log ( request . headers . get ( 'Upgrade' )) ; // 'websocket' console . log ( request . headers . get ( 'Connection' )) ; // 'Upgrade'

Local development

Expose ports in Dockerfile for wrangler dev :

Dockerfile FROM docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3 COPY echo-server.ts /workspace/echo-server.ts COPY startup.sh /container-server/startup.sh RUN chmod +x /container-server/startup.sh # Required for local development EXPOSE 8080

Note Port exposure in Dockerfile is only required for local development. In production, all ports are automatically accessible.