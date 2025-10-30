WebSocket Connections

This guide shows you how to work with WebSocket servers running in your sandboxes.
Expose via preview URL - Get a public URL for external clients to connect to. Best for public chat rooms, multiplayer games, or real-time dashboards.
Connect with wsConnect() - Your Worker establishes the WebSocket connection. Best for custom routing logic, authentication gates, or when your Worker needs real-time data from sandbox services.
Connect to WebSocket echo server
Create the echo server:
Extend the Dockerfile:
Create startup script:
Connect from your Worker:
Client connects:
Expose WebSocket service via preview URL
Get a public URL for your WebSocket server:
Client connects to preview URL:
Connect from Worker to get real-time data
Your Worker can connect to a WebSocket service to get real-time data, even when the incoming request isn't a WebSocket:
This pattern is useful when you need streaming data from sandbox services but want to return HTTP responses to clients.
Verify request has WebSocket headers:
Expose ports in Dockerfile for
wrangler dev: