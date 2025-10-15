Configure Durable Objects bindings, container images, and Worker settings in wrangler.jsonc.
Configuration
Configure your Sandbox SDK deployment with Wrangler, customize container images, and manage environment variables.
Customize the sandbox container image with your own packages, tools, and configurations.
Pass configuration and secrets to your sandboxes using environment variables.
- Get Started guide - Initial setup walkthrough
- Wrangler documentation - Complete Wrangler reference
- Docker documentation ↗ - Dockerfile syntax
- Security model - Understanding environment isolation
