Lifecycle
Create and manage sandbox containers. Get sandbox instances, configure options, and clean up resources.
Get or create a sandbox instance by ID.
Parameters:
binding- The Durable Object namespace binding from your Worker environment
sandboxId- Unique identifier for this sandbox. The same ID always returns the same sandbox instance
options(optional):
keepAlive- Set to
trueto prevent automatic container timeout after 10 minutes of inactivity
-
Returns:
Sandbox instance
Destroy the sandbox container and free up resources.
Immediately terminates the container and permanently deletes all state:
- All files in
/workspace,
/tmp, and
/home
- All running processes
- All sessions (including the default session)
- Network connections and exposed ports
- Sandbox lifecycle concept - Understanding container lifecycle and state
- Sandbox options configuration - Configure
keepAliveand other options
- Sessions API - Create isolated execution contexts within a sandbox
