Create and manage sandbox containers. Get sandbox instances, configure options, and clean up resources.

Methods

Get or create a sandbox instance by ID.

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( binding : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox > , sandboxId : string , options ?: SandboxOptions ): Sandbox

Parameters:

binding - The Durable Object namespace binding from your Worker environment

- The Durable Object namespace binding from your Worker environment sandboxId - Unique identifier for this sandbox. The same ID always returns the same sandbox instance

- Unique identifier for this sandbox. The same ID always returns the same sandbox instance options (optional): keepAlive - Set to true to prevent automatic container timeout after 10 minutes of inactivity

(optional):

Returns: Sandbox instance

Note The container starts lazily on first operation. Calling getSandbox() returns immediately—the container only spins up when you execute a command, write a file, or perform other operations. See Sandbox lifecycle for details.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "user-123" ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python script.py" ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'user-123' ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python script.py' ) ; return Response . json ( result ) ; } };

Warning When using keepAlive: true , you must call destroy() when finished to prevent containers running indefinitely.

Destroy the sandbox container and free up resources.

TypeScript await sandbox . destroy (): Promise <void>

Immediately terminates the container and permanently deletes all state:

All files in /workspace , /tmp , and /home

, , and All running processes

All sessions (including the default session)

Network connections and exposed ports

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function executeCode ( code ) { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `temp- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; try { await sandbox . writeFile ( "/tmp/code.py" , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python /tmp/code.py" ) ; return result . stdout ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; } } TypeScript async function executeCode ( code : string ) : Promise < string > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `temp- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; try { await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/code.py' , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python /tmp/code.py' ) ; return result . stdout ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; } }

Note Containers automatically sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity but still count toward account limits. Use destroy() to immediately free up resources.

