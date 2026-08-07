1.0 preview

Overview Install the preview What 1.0 is aiming at What changes from the stable package Command execution Sessions Terminals Code interpreter Transport configuration Same platform model, clearer handles What usually stays the same Start here Coding agents Stable documentation

Sandbox SDK 1.0 is the next major release of the SDK. It is available now as a preview on the npm @next tag. The current stable package remains published for existing apps.

Sandbox still runs isolated work on Cloudflare Containers. The 1.0 preview is a thinner SDK on that foundation: one process handle for short and long-running work, no session-based command state, no transport picker, terminals as first-class PTYs, and the code interpreter as an opt-in extension.

We recommend that new projects start on @cloudflare/sandbox@next and follow this section. Existing apps should migrate when you can, so you are ready when 1.0 becomes the stable release. Follow Migrate.

The main Sandbox documentation still documents today's stable package. Use this section for preview APIs and the migration path.

Self-deployed bridge The self-deployed Sandbox bridge is not part of the 1.0 preview. Use the stable bridge with the matching stable package and container image.

Install the preview

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/sandbox@next yarn add @cloudflare/sandbox@next pnpm add @cloudflare/sandbox@next bun add @cloudflare/sandbox@next

Deploy the Worker package and the sandbox container image from the same preview line. Do not mix a preview Worker package with a stable container image (or the reverse). Cutover details, including container rollout, are in Migrate.

What 1.0 is aiming at

The stable package grew several ways to run commands ( exec , startProcess , execStream ), optional session state across launches, and selectable transports between the Durable Object and the container. That surface worked, but it duplicated ideas and hid how sandboxes actually behave on containers.

The preview collapses that toward a smaller contract:

You want… In the preview Run a program exec(argv) → process handle when launch succeeds See output or wait for readiness output() , logs() , waitForExit() , waitForLog() , waitForPort() on the handle Stop a process kill(signal?) (numeric signal; default 15 ) Keep shell state across many interactive steps A terminal (PTY), not a hidden default session Run Python / JS cells Code interpreter extension on your Sandbox subclass Talk to the container control plane Always RPC — no transport setting

Procedures: Migrate. Mental model: Process execution and Sandbox lifecycle.

What changes from the stable package

Command execution

Stable: sandbox.exec(string) resolves when the command finishes with buffered output. Long-running services and streaming use separate APIs ( startProcess , execStream ).

Preview: sandbox.exec() takes argv and resolves when the process starts. The same handle covers short commands and long-running services.

// Current stable package const result = await sandbox. exec ( "npm test" ); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode); // 1.0 preview const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "npm" , "test" ]); const result = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode); // Current stable package const result = await sandbox. exec ( "npm test" ); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode); // 1.0 preview const process = await sandbox. exec ([ "npm" , "test" ]); const result = await process. output ({ encoding: "utf8" }); console. log (result.stdout, result.exitCode);

Shell features such as pipes and && need an explicit shell, for example ['/bin/bash', '-lc', 'cd app && npm test'] . Pass cwd and env on each exec() when the process needs them. Details: Process execution, Processes API.

Sessions

Stable: a default session can preserve working directory and environment variables across exec() calls. Apps can also create named sessions with createSession() .

Preview: no session execution on the SDK. Each exec() is independent. Pass cwd and env on each launch, or put multi-step shell syntax in one explicit shell argv. Isolate end users with separate sandboxes, not sessions inside one sandbox. Environment model: Environment variables.

Terminals

Stable: browser shells often use sandbox.terminal(request) with session helpers and xterm sessionId .

Preview: terminals are PTY resources — createTerminal , getTerminal , listTerminals , and terminal.connect(request) . The xterm helper uses terminalId . Refer to Terminals.

Code interpreter

Stable: interpreter methods live on Sandbox .

Preview: attach the interpreter on your subclass, then call sandbox.interpreter.* . Refer to Code interpreter.

Transport configuration

Stable: apps can select HTTP, WebSocket, or RPC between the Durable Object and the container.

Preview: the SDK always uses RPC. Remove SANDBOX_TRANSPORT , the transport option on getSandbox() , and setTransport() . No replacement setting is required.

Same platform model, clearer handles

This is not a new container product. You still address a sandbox with a stable sandbox ID:

const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" ); const sandbox = getSandbox (env.Sandbox, "user-123" );

That sandbox runs in a container. The ID is stable. The container instance behind it is not always the same one. Processes and terminals you start exist only in the current container. When that container stops or is replaced, those processes and terminals are gone — old handles fail closed instead of quietly attaching to a new container for the same sandbox ID.

Container stop and replace already happened on the stable line. The preview makes process and terminal APIs honest about that lifetime. Full model: Sandbox lifecycle. Process detail: How long a process lives. Recovery: Errors and recovery.

What usually stays the same

These remain available. Use the main Sandbox documentation for signatures, and ignore session or transport options where those pages still mention them:

For process environment on @next , use Environment variables in this section.

Start here

Coding agents

Install Cloudflare Skills ↗ for your agent (Agent setup). Use sandbox-next for work on @next (recommended for new projects). Existing apps on the current stable package should use sandbox-stable until you are ready to move, then sandbox-migrate-to-next . Deprecated-API cleanup while staying on stable is covered in the 2026 deprecation guide and sandbox-stable .

Stable documentation

While you remain on the current stable package, use the main docs: