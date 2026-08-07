API reference

Overview Other API surfaces Related concepts and guides

Path to Sandbox SDK 1.0 This section documents APIs on @cloudflare/sandbox@next , the preview of Sandbox SDK 1.0. For today's stable package, refer to API reference.

Reference for the preview public surface. Start with the mental model pages when you need why. Use these pages for signatures and types.

Processes exec , process handles, logs, waits, and kill. Terminals createTerminal , handles, output, connect, interrupt, and terminate. Errors Error classes, codes, and recommended fixes. Interpreter withInterpreter , contexts, runCode , and results.

Other API surfaces

Files, mounts, backups, ports, tunnels, and related options remain available. Use the main reference for signatures:

Where those pages still describe sessions or transport selection, that guidance does not apply on @next .