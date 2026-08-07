API reference

Reference for the preview public surface. Start with the mental model pages when you need why. Use these pages for signatures and types.
Processes
exec, process handles, logs, waits, and kill.
Terminals
createTerminal, handles, output, connect, interrupt, and terminate.
Errors
Error classes, codes, and recommended fixes.
Interpreter
withInterpreter, contexts,
runCode, and results.
Files, mounts, backups, ports, tunnels, and related options remain available. Use the main reference for signatures:
- Files and file watching
- Storage and backups
- Ports and tunnels
- Lifecycle and sandbox options
- Outbound traffic
Where those pages still describe sessions or transport selection, that guidance does not apply on
@next.