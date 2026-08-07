Skip to content

API reference

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Reference for the preview public surface. Start with the mental model pages when you need why. Use these pages for signatures and types.

Processes

exec, process handles, logs, waits, and kill.

Terminals

createTerminal, handles, output, connect, interrupt, and terminate.

Errors

Error classes, codes, and recommended fixes.

Interpreter

withInterpreter, contexts, runCode, and results.

Other API surfaces

Files, mounts, backups, ports, tunnels, and related options remain available. Use the main reference for signatures:

Where those pages still describe sessions or transport selection, that guidance does not apply on @next.

Was this helpful?