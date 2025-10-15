Architecture
The Sandbox SDK provides isolated code execution environments on Cloudflare's edge network. It combines three Cloudflare technologies:
- Workers - JavaScript runtime at the edge
- Durable Objects - Stateful compute with persistent storage
- Containers - Isolated execution environments with full Linux capabilities
The developer-facing API you use in your Workers:
Purpose: Provide a clean, type-safe TypeScript interface for all sandbox operations.
Manages sandbox lifecycle and routing:
Purpose: Provide persistent, stateful sandbox instances with unique identities.
Why Durable Objects:
- Persistent identity - Same sandbox ID always routes to same instance
- State management - Filesystem and processes persist between requests
- Geographic distribution - Sandboxes run close to users
- Automatic scaling - Cloudflare manages provisioning
Executes code in isolation with full Linux capabilities.
Purpose: Safely execute untrusted code.
Why containers:
- True isolation - Process-level isolation with namespaces
- Full environment - Real Linux with Python, Node.js, Git, etc.
- Resource limits - CPU, memory, disk constraints
When you execute a command:
- Client SDK validates parameters and sends HTTP request to Durable Object
- Durable Object authenticates and routes to container runtime
- Container Runtime validates inputs, executes command, captures output
- Response flows back through all layers with proper error transformation
Sandboxes maintain state across requests:
Filesystem:
Processes:
Cold start: 100-300ms (container initialization)
Warm start: <10ms (reuse existing container)
Network latency: 10-50ms (edge-to-edge)
- Sandbox lifecycle - How sandboxes are created and managed
- Container runtime - Inside the execution environment
- Security model - How isolation and validation work
- Session management - Advanced state management
