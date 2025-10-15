The Sandbox SDK provides isolated code execution environments on Cloudflare's edge network. It combines three Cloudflare technologies:

Workers - JavaScript runtime at the edge

- JavaScript runtime at the edge Durable Objects - Stateful compute with persistent storage

- Stateful compute with persistent storage Containers - Isolated execution environments with full Linux capabilities

Three-layer architecture

┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Your Application │ │ (Cloudflare Worker) │ └───────────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────┘ ├─ getSandbox() ├─ exec() ├─ writeFile() │ ┌────────────────▼──────────────────┐ │ Container-enabled Durable Object │ │ (SDK methods via RPC from Worker) │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ │ HTTP/JSON │ ┌───────▼───────┐ │ Durable Object │ Layer 2: State Management │ (Persistent) │ └───────┬───────┘ │ Container Protocol │ ┌───────▼───────┐ │ Container │ Layer 3: Isolated Execution │ (Linux + Bun) │ └───────────────┘

Layer 1: Client SDK

The developer-facing API you use in your Workers:

TypeScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python script.py" ) ;

Purpose: Provide a clean, type-safe TypeScript interface for all sandbox operations.

Layer 2: Durable Object

Manages sandbox lifecycle and routing:

TypeScript export class Sandbox extends DurableObject < Env > { // Extends Cloudflare Container for isolation // Routes requests between client and container // Manages preview URLs and state }

Purpose: Provide persistent, stateful sandbox instances with unique identities.

Why Durable Objects:

Persistent identity - Same sandbox ID always routes to same instance

- Same sandbox ID always routes to same instance State management - Filesystem and processes persist between requests

- Filesystem and processes persist between requests Geographic distribution - Sandboxes run close to users

- Sandboxes run close to users Automatic scaling - Cloudflare manages provisioning

Layer 3: Container Runtime

Executes code in isolation with full Linux capabilities.

Purpose: Safely execute untrusted code.

Why containers:

True isolation - Process-level isolation with namespaces

- Process-level isolation with namespaces Full environment - Real Linux with Python, Node.js, Git, etc.

- Real Linux with Python, Node.js, Git, etc. Resource limits - CPU, memory, disk constraints

Request flow

When you execute a command:

TypeScript await sandbox . exec ( "python script.py" ) ;

Client SDK validates parameters and sends HTTP request to Durable Object Durable Object authenticates and routes to container runtime Container Runtime validates inputs, executes command, captures output Response flows back through all layers with proper error transformation

State persistence

Sandboxes maintain state across requests:

Filesystem:

TypeScript // Request 1 await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/data.txt" , "hello" ) ; // Request 2 (minutes later) const file = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/data.txt" ) ; // Returns 'hello' - file persisted

Processes:

TypeScript // Request 1 await sandbox . startProcess ( "node server.js" ) ; // Request 2 (minutes later) const processes = await sandbox . listProcesses () ; // Server still running

Performance

Cold start: 100-300ms (container initialization)

Warm start: <10ms (reuse existing container)

Network latency: 10-50ms (edge-to-edge)

