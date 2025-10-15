Wrangler configuration

Minimal configuration

The minimum required configuration for using Sandbox SDK:

wrangler.jsonc { " name " : "my-sandbox-worker" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-10-13" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3" , }, ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" , }, ], }, " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ], " tag " : "v1" , }, ], }

Required settings

containers

Each container is backed by its own Durable Object. The container image contains your runtime environment.

{ " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3" , }, ], }

Parameters:

class_name (string, required) - Must match the class_name of the Durable Object.

(string, required) - Must match the of the Durable Object. image (string, required) - The Docker image to use. Must match your npm package version.

For custom images, use a Dockerfile:

{ " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" , }, ], }

See Dockerfile reference for customization.

Bind the Sandbox Durable Object to your Worker:

{ " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" , }, ], }, }

Parameters:

class_name (string, required) - Must match the class_name of the container configuration.

(string, required) - Must match the of the container configuration. name (string, required) - The binding name you'll use in your code. Conventionally "Sandbox" .

migrations

Required for Durable Object initialization:

{ " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ], " tag " : "v1" , }, ], }

This tells Cloudflare to initialize the Sandbox Durable Object with SQLite storage.

Optional settings

These settings are illustrative and not required for basic usage.

Environment variables

Pass configuration to your Worker:

{ " vars " : { " ENVIRONMENT " : "production" , " LOG_LEVEL " : "info" , }, }

Access in your Worker:

TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { console . log ( `Running in ${ env . ENVIRONMENT } mode` ) ; // ... }, };

Secrets

Store sensitive values securely:

Terminal window # Set secrets via CLI (never commit these) wrangler secret put ANTHROPIC_API_KEY wrangler secret put GITHUB_TOKEN wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL

Access like environment variables:

TypeScript interface Env { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace ; ANTHROPIC_API_KEY : string ; GITHUB_TOKEN : string ; }

Cron triggers

Run sandboxes on a schedule:

{ " triggers " : { " crons " : [ "0 0 * * *" ], // Daily at midnight }, }

TypeScript export default { async scheduled ( event : ScheduledEvent , env : Env ) : Promise < void > { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "scheduled-task" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "python3 /workspace/daily-report.py" ) ; await sandbox . destroy () ; }, };

Troubleshooting

Binding not found

Error: TypeError: env.Sandbox is undefined

Solution: Ensure your wrangler.jsonc includes the Durable Objects binding:

{ " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " name " : "Sandbox" , }, ], }, }

Container image pull fails

Error: Failed to pull container image

Solution: Ensure you're using the correct image version (must match npm package):

{ " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "Sandbox" , " image " : "docker.io/cloudflare/sandbox:0.3.3" , }, ], }

Missing migrations

Error: Durable Object not initialized

Solution: Add migrations for the Sandbox class:

{ " migrations " : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Sandbox" ], " tag " : "v1" , }, ], }