Wrangler configuration
The minimum required configuration for using Sandbox SDK:
Each container is backed by its own Durable Object. The container image contains your runtime environment.
Parameters:
- class_name (string, required) - Must match the
class_nameof the Durable Object.
- image (string, required) - The Docker image to use. Must match your npm package version.
For custom images, use a Dockerfile:
See Dockerfile reference for customization.
Bind the Sandbox Durable Object to your Worker:
Parameters:
- class_name (string, required) - Must match the
class_nameof the container configuration.
- name (string, required) - The binding name you'll use in your code. Conventionally
"Sandbox".
Required for Durable Object initialization:
This tells Cloudflare to initialize the Sandbox Durable Object with SQLite storage.
These settings are illustrative and not required for basic usage.
Pass configuration to your Worker:
Access in your Worker:
Store sensitive values securely:
Access like environment variables:
Run sandboxes on a schedule:
Error:
TypeError: env.Sandbox is undefined
Solution: Ensure your
wrangler.jsonc includes the Durable Objects binding:
Error:
Failed to pull container image
Solution: Ensure you're using the correct image version (must match npm package):
Error: Durable Object not initialized
Solution: Add migrations for the Sandbox class:
