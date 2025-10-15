Security model

The Sandbox SDK is built on Containers, which run each sandbox in its own VM for strong isolation.

Container isolation

Each sandbox runs in a separate VM, providing complete isolation:

Filesystem isolation - Sandboxes cannot access other sandboxes' files

- Sandboxes cannot access other sandboxes' files Process isolation - Processes in one sandbox cannot see or affect others

- Processes in one sandbox cannot see or affect others Network isolation - Sandboxes have separate network stacks

- Sandboxes have separate network stacks Resource limits - CPU, memory, and disk quotas are enforced per sandbox

For complete security details about the underlying container platform, see Containers architecture.

Within a sandbox

All code within a single sandbox shares resources:

Filesystem - All processes see the same files

- All processes see the same files Processes - All sessions can see all processes

- All sessions can see all processes Network - Processes can communicate via localhost

For complete isolation, use separate sandboxes per user:

TypeScript // Good - Each user in separate sandbox const userSandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `user- ${ userId } ` ) ; // Bad - Users sharing one sandbox const shared = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'shared' ) ; // Users can read each other's files!

Input validation

Command injection

Always validate user input before using it in commands:

TypeScript // Dangerous - user input directly in command const filename = userInput ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ filename } ` ) ; // User could input: "file.txt; rm -rf /" // Safe - validate input const filename = userInput . replace ( / [ ^ a-zA-Z0-9._- ] / g , '' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ filename } ` ) ; // Better - use file API await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/input' , userInput ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'cat /tmp/input' ) ;

Authentication

Sandbox access

Sandbox IDs provide basic access control but aren't cryptographically secure. Add application-level authentication:

TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const userId = await authenticate ( request ) ; if ( ! userId ) { return new Response ( 'Unauthorized' , { status : 401 } ) ; } // User can only access their sandbox const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , userId ) ; return Response . json ( { authorized : true } ) ; } };

Preview URLs

Preview URLs are public. Add authentication in your service:

Python from flask import Flask , request , abort import os app = Flask ( __name__ ) def check_auth (): token = request . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) if token != f "Bearer { os . environ [ 'AUTH_TOKEN' ] } " : abort ( 401 ) @ app . route ( '/api/data' ) def get_data (): check_auth () return { 'data' : 'protected' }

Secrets management

Use environment variables, not hardcoded secrets:

TypeScript // Bad - hardcoded in file await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/config.js' , ` const API_KEY = 'sk_live_abc123'; ` ) ; // Good - use environment variables await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node app.js' , { env : { API_KEY : env . API_KEY , // From Worker environment binding } } ) ;

Clean up temporary sensitive data:

TypeScript try { await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/sensitive.txt' , secretData ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'python process.py /tmp/sensitive.txt' ) ; } finally { await sandbox . deleteFile ( '/tmp/sensitive.txt' ) ; }

What the SDK protects against

Sandbox-to-sandbox access (VM isolation)

Resource exhaustion (enforced quotas)

Container escapes (VM-based isolation)

What you must implement

Authentication and authorization

Input validation and sanitization

Rate limiting

Application-level security (SQL injection, XSS, etc.)

Best practices

Use separate sandboxes for isolation:

TypeScript const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `user- ${ userId } ` ) ;

Validate all inputs:

TypeScript const safe = input . replace ( / [ ^ a-zA-Z0-9._- ] / g , '' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `command ${ safe } ` ) ;

Use environment variables for secrets:

TypeScript await sandbox . startProcess ( 'node app.js' , { env : { API_KEY : env . API_KEY } } ) ;

Clean up temporary resources:

TypeScript try { const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , sessionId ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'npm test' ) ; } finally { await sandbox . destroy () ; }

Related resources