Security model

The Sandbox SDK is built on Containers, which run each sandbox in its own VM for strong isolation.

Container isolation

Each sandbox runs in a separate VM, providing complete isolation:

  • Filesystem isolation - Sandboxes cannot access other sandboxes' files
  • Process isolation - Processes in one sandbox cannot see or affect others
  • Network isolation - Sandboxes have separate network stacks
  • Resource limits - CPU, memory, and disk quotas are enforced per sandbox

For complete security details about the underlying container platform, see Containers architecture.

Within a sandbox

All code within a single sandbox shares resources:

  • Filesystem - All processes see the same files
  • Processes - All sessions can see all processes
  • Network - Processes can communicate via localhost

For complete isolation, use separate sandboxes per user:

TypeScript
// Good - Each user in separate sandbox
const userSandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, `user-${userId}`);


// Bad - Users sharing one sandbox
const shared = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, 'shared');
// Users can read each other's files!

Input validation

Command injection

Always validate user input before using it in commands:

TypeScript
// Dangerous - user input directly in command
const filename = userInput;
await sandbox.exec(`cat ${filename}`);
// User could input: "file.txt; rm -rf /"


// Safe - validate input
const filename = userInput.replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9._-]/g, '');
await sandbox.exec(`cat ${filename}`);


// Better - use file API
await sandbox.writeFile('/tmp/input', userInput);
await sandbox.exec('cat /tmp/input');

Authentication

Sandbox access

Sandbox IDs provide basic access control but aren't cryptographically secure. Add application-level authentication:

TypeScript
export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const userId = await authenticate(request);
    if (!userId) {
      return new Response('Unauthorized', { status: 401 });
    }


    // User can only access their sandbox
    const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, userId);
    return Response.json({ authorized: true });
  }
};

Preview URLs

Preview URLs are public. Add authentication in your service:

Python
from flask import Flask, request, abort
import os


app = Flask(__name__)


def check_auth():
    token = request.headers.get('Authorization')
    if token != f"Bearer {os.environ['AUTH_TOKEN']}":
        abort(401)


@app.route('/api/data')
def get_data():
    check_auth()
    return {'data': 'protected'}

Secrets management

Use environment variables, not hardcoded secrets:

TypeScript
// Bad - hardcoded in file
await sandbox.writeFile('/workspace/config.js', `
  const API_KEY = 'sk_live_abc123';
`);


// Good - use environment variables
await sandbox.startProcess('node app.js', {
  env: {
    API_KEY: env.API_KEY,  // From Worker environment binding
  }
});

Clean up temporary sensitive data:

TypeScript
try {
  await sandbox.writeFile('/tmp/sensitive.txt', secretData);
  await sandbox.exec('python process.py /tmp/sensitive.txt');
} finally {
  await sandbox.deleteFile('/tmp/sensitive.txt');
}

What the SDK protects against

  • Sandbox-to-sandbox access (VM isolation)
  • Resource exhaustion (enforced quotas)
  • Container escapes (VM-based isolation)

What you must implement

  • Authentication and authorization
  • Input validation and sanitization
  • Rate limiting
  • Application-level security (SQL injection, XSS, etc.)

Best practices

Use separate sandboxes for isolation:

TypeScript
const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, `user-${userId}`);

Validate all inputs:

TypeScript
const safe = input.replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9._-]/g, '');
await sandbox.exec(`command ${safe}`);

Use environment variables for secrets:

TypeScript
await sandbox.startProcess('node app.js', {
  env: { API_KEY: env.API_KEY }
});

Clean up temporary resources:

TypeScript
try {
  const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, sessionId);
  await sandbox.exec('npm test');
} finally {
  await sandbox.destroy();
}