Analyze data with AI

TypeScript

import { getSandbox , proxyToSandbox , type Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; import Anthropic from '@anthropic-ai/sdk' ; export { Sandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; interface Env { Sandbox : DurableObjectNamespace < Sandbox >; ANTHROPIC_API_KEY : string ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const proxyResponse = await proxyToSandbox ( request , env ) ; if ( proxyResponse ) return proxyResponse ; if ( request . method !== 'POST' ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'POST CSV file and question' }, { status : 405 } ) ; } try { const formData = await request . formData () ; const csvFile = formData . get ( 'file' ) as File ; const question = formData . get ( 'question' ) as string ; if ( ! csvFile || ! question ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Missing file or question' }, { status : 400 } ) ; } // Upload CSV to sandbox const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , `analysis- ${ Date . now () } ` ) ; const csvPath = '/workspace/data.csv' ; await sandbox . writeFile ( csvPath , new Uint8Array ( await csvFile . arrayBuffer ())) ; // Analyze CSV structure const structure = await sandbox . exec ( `python -c "import pandas as pd; df = pd.read_csv(' ${ csvPath } '); print(f'Rows: {len(df)}'); print(f'Columns: {list(df.columns)[:5]}')"` ) ; if ( ! structure . success ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Failed to read CSV' , details : structure . stderr }, { status : 400 } ) ; } // Generate analysis code with Claude const code = await generateAnalysisCode ( env . ANTHROPIC_API_KEY , csvPath , question , structure . stdout ) ; // Write and execute the analysis code await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/analyze.py' , code ) ; const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python /workspace/analyze.py' ) ; if ( ! result . success ) { return Response . json ( { error : 'Analysis failed' , details : result . stderr }, { status : 500 } ) ; } // Check for generated chart let chart = null ; try { const chartFile = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/chart.png' ) ; const buffer = new Uint8Array ( chartFile . content ) ; chart = `data:image/png;base64, ${ btoa ( String . fromCharCode ( ... buffer )) } ` ; } catch { // No chart generated } await sandbox . destroy () ; return Response . json ( { success : true , output : result . stdout , chart , code } ) ; } catch ( error : any ) { return Response . json ( { error : error . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } }, }; async function generateAnalysisCode ( apiKey : string , csvPath : string , question : string , csvStructure : string ) : Promise < string > { const anthropic = new Anthropic ( { apiKey } ) ; const response = await anthropic . messages . create ( { model : 'claude-sonnet-4-5' , max_tokens : 2048 , messages : [ { role : 'user' , content : `CSV at ${ csvPath } : ${ csvStructure } Question: " ${ question } " Generate Python code that: - Reads CSV with pandas - Answers the question - Saves charts to /workspace/chart.png if helpful - Prints findings to stdout Use pandas, numpy, matplotlib.` } ] , tools : [ { name : 'generate_python_code' , description : 'Generate Python code for data analysis' , input_schema : { type : 'object' , properties : { code : { type : 'string' , description : 'Complete Python code' } }, required : [ 'code' ] } } ] } ) ; for ( const block of response . content ) { if ( block . type === 'tool_use' && block . name === 'generate_python_code' ) { return ( block . input as { code : string } ) . code ; } } throw new Error ( 'Failed to generate code' ) ; }