Analyze data with AI
Build an AI-powered data analysis system that accepts CSV uploads, uses Claude to generate Python analysis code, executes it in sandboxes, and returns visualizations.
Time to complete: 25 minutes
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
You'll also need:
- An Anthropic API key ↗ for Claude
- Docker ↗ running locally
Create a new Sandbox SDK project:
Replace
src/index.ts:
Download a sample CSV:
Start the dev server:
Test with curl:
Response:
An AI data analysis system that:
- Uploads CSV files to sandboxes
- Uses Claude's tool calling to generate analysis code
- Executes Python with pandas and matplotlib
- Returns text output and visualizations
